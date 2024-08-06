Lewis Neilson names striker he believes will help St Johnstone become a ‘front foot team’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis Neilson names striker he believes will help St Johnstone become a ‘front foot team’

Saints had a more defensive mindset last year.

By Eric Nicolson
Lewis Neilson wins a header against Aberdeen.
Lewis Neilson wins a header against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone will be a “front foot team” this season, according to recent recruit Lewis Neilson.

And the loan defender from Hearts believes the green shoots of a style transformation at McDiarmid Park are already showing.

It didn’t produce the desired result, but there was a more positive mindset underpinning Saints’ football in the 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen.

Neilson knows there is plenty of scope for improvement when Saints travel to play Kilmarnock on Sunday.

But the attacking intent has progressed from one season to another.

“We want to be a front-foot team, get the ball forward, get into the box and score more goals,” said the former Scotland under-21 international.

“I think we showed that in spells against Aberdeen.

“All week we worked on a high press from Aberdeen’s goal kicks and even when I got on the ball, I was getting forward.

St Johnstone defender Lewis Neilson in aerial action against Aberdeen.
Lewis Neilson in action against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

“I was up overlapping Drey (Wright) at times and that’s something we’ll hopefully continue.

“We definitely want to be a more attacking team this season and there’s more to come.

“We have players who can score goals so if the chances come, I’m sure we’ll put them away.”

Neilson on former team-mates…

Two of those players, who combined superbly in the move that led to Saints’ late goal, are strikers Neilson knows well.

“Makenzie (Kirk) is a great player,” said the 21-year-old.

Makenzie Kirk holds the ball and punches the air after St Johnstone score against Aberdeen FC
Makenzie Kirk nearly sparked a fightback. Image: Shutterstock.

“He wasn’t getting a chance in the Hearts first team so this is a good move for him.

“He has made an impact so fair play to him. He was very good when he came on and showed what he’s about.

“I’ve seen plenty of him at Hearts and, 100% percent, I think he can play and score goals at this level.

“He will learn from Nicky (Clark).

“I know Nicky from Dundee United. He’s a really good player who has his own attributes.

St Johnstone striker, Nicky Clark warming up
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.

“He brings something different to our other strikers and he’ll help the young strikers we’ve got because he’s got such an experienced head on him.

“Nicky will be a vital player for us this season.”

Perth men ‘need to be better’

Saints plan to show that quick lessons have been learned going into their second league match of the season at Rugby Park on Sunday.

“The Aberdeen game was really frustrating because we started it really well,” said Neilson.

“They came into it so we changed our shape a bit and after that I thought we controlled large spells of the game.

“We can take a lot of confidence, although the goals we lost were sloppy.

“We didn’t pick up a man at a set-piece and for the second one I can do better because I got drawn inside.

“It was a good counter-attack goal from their point of view but we need to be better to prevent that.

Jamie McGrath makes it 2-0 for Aberdeen.
Jamie McGrath makes it 2-0 for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

“We pushed towards the end, got the goal and with the nine minutes of added time we felt we could get another one.

“So we were really disappointed to not get something from the game.

“I think there were a lot of positives – we don’t plan to be down at the bottom of the table this season again.

“So there were a lot of frustrated boys in the dressing-room at the end but that’s a good thing and we need to be better in the next game.”

Conversation