Road Test: KGM Musso a low-cost, high-quality pickup truck

The KGM Musso is a handsome and rugged pickup truck that offers tremendous value for money.

It was formerly called the SsangYong Musso but the South Korean company recently rebranded as KGM and all cars have now had their badges changed.

Prices start at just £26,105 (excluding VAT) for the entry-level EX model, which is the only Musso to be offered with a manual gearbox. It’s pretty basic and aimed at those who want a workhorse and aren’t fussed about creature comforts.

Above that is the Rebel, at £30,205. It adds in a 12.3in touchscreen, rearview camera, smartphone integration, faux leather seats, heated front seats and roof rails.

The top-spec Saracen model costs £33,255 and swaps the fake leather upholstery for the real stuff, gives you electric front seats and heated rear seats, along with dual zone air con, rear privacy glass, a digital driver’s display, electronic cruise control and more.

I drove the range-topping Saracen+, which has a 12 inch longer load bed and costs £34,505.

The KGM Musso only has four rivals in the UK – the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux, Isuzu D-Max and Volkswagen Amarok. All four of them cost significantly more than the Musso.

Unlike some rivals, the Musso is offered exclusively as a double cab, meaning it has four full-sized doors and space for five occupants.

All models come with a 2.2 litre diesel engine that has 199bhp.

KGM Musso carrying capacity

There are two sizes of Musso, a standard and long wheelbase model. The standard version can carry 1,105kg while the bigger model I drove can be loaded with up to 1,205kg.

The Musso can tow up to 3,500kg. Impressively, it can haul such a weight with a full payload onboard – a feat no rival can match.

It also comes with an excellent five-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

When my test Musso turned up outside my house in Dundee, first impressions were positive.

The latest model is a smart-looking beastie, with snazzy headlights, chrome sidesteps and chunky roof bars.

Step inside and you could be mistaken for thinking you’re in a luxury SUV, not a workaday pickup. The seats are premium Nappa leather. There is a smart dashboard with a large touchscreen and well laid out buttons and dials.

It looks and feels much more upmarket than you expect the inside of a pickup to be – especially one at this price point.

Heated seats in the front and rear and a heated steering wheel mean all occupants can quickly get warm on a cold winter’s morning.

I had the Musso for a week in the middle of the Scottish summer, which of course meant it was cold and foggy. I’m not ashamed to say the heated seat and steering wheel were used more than once.

On and off road

The KGM Musso isn’t quick off the line but it has loads of torque, which is the low-down power you need to haul heavy loads or do serious off roading.

I did a day of mud plugging in the previous-generation Musso and it took everything the hills of the Lake District could throw at it. Ground clearance is excellent, there is high and low range four-wheel drive, and hill descent control.

Perthshire, Fife or Angus farmers are likely to find the Musso will handle anything they need it to.

It’s pretty good on-road as well. You sit very high up with excellent visibility and a ‘king of the road’ feel. Wind and tyre noise aren’t too bad and while the suspension is soft, it never feels too bouncy.

I took several trips through to the East Neuk of Fife in it and was up in Highland Perthshire and the northern reaches of Angus.

The Musso is not quite as refined or car-like to drive as the excellent Ford Ranger or VW Amarok, but it’s more polished than the rough-round-the-edges Isuzu D-Max.

Verdict

The KGM Musso makes a great case for itself as the pickup you should buy. It’s extremely well priced and has best-in-class towing and carrying capacities.

It’s well equipped with a comfortable cabin that has all the technology you could need. And you get a five-year warranty.

While it’s not quite as polished as the Ford Ranger, its on-road manners are good enough to make it a worthy steed for long range journeys.

Given its low cost, it’s hard to see what other pickups offer that’s worth the extra expense.

KGM Musso review – facts:

Price: £34,505 (exc VAT)

0-62mph: 11.9 seconds

Top speed: 116mph

Economy: 29mpg