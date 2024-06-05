Road Test: New Ford Ranger one of the most capable and impressive pickups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Road Test: New Ford Ranger one of the most capable and impressive pickups

Our motoring writer put the all-new version of Ford's best-selling truck through its paces.

Our motoring writer with the Ford Ranger beside the River Tay in Broughty Ferry.
Our motoring writer with the Ford Ranger in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Jack McKeown

The Ford Ranger has been one of the most popular and capable pickup trucks in the UK for a long time.

With its combination of off-road capability, towing and load capacity, and its surprisingly car-like drive, it’s an excellent all-rounder.

The latest 2024 version has seen Ford team up with Volkswagen, and the all-new Ranger shares many components with the new Amarok pickup.

Under the bonnet there is the choice of a 2.0 litre diesel with either 170 or 205hp, or a 3.0 litre diesel that develops 240hp.

Motoring writer Jack McKeown sits on top of a Ford Ranger
The Ford Ranger is an impressive pickup. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Buyers can pick from no fewer than seven trim levels, spanning everything from the most basic spit and sawdust versions for plumbers and joiners, to all-bells-and-whistles models pitched at lifestyle enthusiasts who want to load mountain bikes and surfboards in the back.

Ford UK was generous enough to send me not one but two Rangers to try out. First up was the entry-level XL model, with a price tag of just over £32,000.

After that came the mid-spec Tremor version, costing £36,880 (details in the facts section and images used are for this model).

Go for the most expensive Platinum version and you can spend close to £60,000.

Engine options

Both came with the 2.0 litre diesel, with the XL having the 170hp version and a manual gearbox and the Tremor the 205hp unit with Ford’s 10-speed automatic transmission.

Anyone who thinks pickups are agricultural to drive will be in for a pleasant surprise when they try the Ford Ranger.

Of course, it’s not as smooth and refined as a Range Rover. There’s a bit of a gruff growl from the engine under acceleration but once you’re up to speed it settles down nicely.

A white Ford Ranger parked beside the River Tay
The Ford Ranger has impressive driving dynamics. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The suspension soaks up virtually anything you encounter and it doesn’t feel bouncy, either – even with the bigger offroad tyres fitted to the Tremor version.

I’d recommend staying away from the manual gearbox if possible. The clutch is pretty heavy and after a long stop-start journey through Dundee to St Andrews at rush hour (and peak roadworks season) my left leg was getting tired.

In contrast, the Tremor was a delight to drive around the city. Its 10-speed gearbox works seamlessly, and stop-start technology means you’re not pushing out emissions while sitting at the lights.

A side view of the pickup
The Ranger comes in seven different trim levels. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The high driving position puts you above everyone apart from lorry drivers and gives a commanding view of the road.

I did some long journeys to Glasgow and Highland Perthshire in the Ranger and found it remarkably comfortable for a pickup.

Towing and off-road ability

If you use the Ranger as God intended you’ll be impressed as well. It can tow up to 3,500kg if your trailer is braked, and every version is capable of carrying a full 1,000kg.

I’m renovating a flat in Upper Largo and the Ranger carried a couple of rolls of (insanely heavy for its size) lead and a few hundred slates for the roof without breaking sweat.

I haven’t had the chance to take the new Ranger off road yet but I took part in two days of extensive off-road driving in rural Wales in the old model.

Jack sits on the pickup's tailgate
The Ford Ranger has impressive towing and carrying capacity. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

That version was incredibly capable at everything from rock crawling to scrambling up muddy hillsides and I’ve no reason to expect the new Ranger will be any less capable.

There’s high and low range four-wheel drive, various off-road settings, and excellent ground clearance and approach angles.

If you do a lot of off-road work the Tremor version is the one to go for. It comes with additional underbody protection and all-terrain tyres.

It’s also had its suspension adjusted to perform better off road. Remarkably, this doesn’t seem to have affected the on-road drive much at all – I could barely detect any difference between the Tremor and the XL.

Inside the Ford Ranger

The updated cabin has a large portrait-oriented touchscreen and user-friendly dials for the heating controls. The quality has been stepped up a notch over the previous version and the Ranger’s interior has a much more premium feel.

There’s more storage space in the centre console, including a wireless charging slot for your phone.

The Ford Ranger can fit four people very comfortably, and even five isn’t too bad as long as you put the smallest person in the middle of the rear bench.

The Ranger has a smart new interior.
The Ranger has a smart new interior. Image: Ford.

Meanwhile, the load bay has all the space you’ll need for their luggage, although it will need to travel al fresco unless you purchase a version with a rear cover.

There’s less choice in the pickup market than there once was, with a number of manufacturers including Fiat, Mercedes, Nissan and Mitsubishi having withdrawn their offerings.

But that really doesn’t matter much if you’ve got a pickup as capable as the Ford Ranger.

Ford Ranger review – facts:

Price: £36,880

0-62mph: 10.5 seconds

Top speed: 111mph

Economy: 27.4mpg

CO2 emissions: 270g/km

Conversation