New bright pink deli offering authentic Italian food to open in Kirkcaldy

Sara's Italian Deli will offer both sit-in and takeaway options.

By Ellidh Aitken
Sara and Alan outside Sara's Italian Deli in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Sara and Alan outside Sara's Italian Deli in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A new bright pink deli offering authentic Italian cooking is to open in Kirkcaldy.

Sara Mazzane, 29, is launching Sara’s Italian Deli on Munro Street with her fiance Alan Dawson, 35.

Sara, who is from Cairo Montenotte, a small town in Liguria, Italy, decided to open the shop after seeing how difficult it was to find authentic food from her home country in Fife.

She told The Courier: “The shop will stock Italian foods imported from Italy that you can’t find easily.

“There will be plenty of options for vegetarians and some vegan too.

Kirkcaldy deli to serve Italian food ‘without cutting corners’

“I have not found anywhere around, apart from Pizza Vara in Kirkcaldy, that serves good Italian food that is authentic.

“For example, I can never find a soft drink that I will like as everywhere just sells the big American brands.

“I am mostly looking forward to bringing my culture to Kirkcaldy and real foods made with the best ingredients without cutting corners.”

Sara is opening the deli alongside fiance Alan. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Sara’s Italian Deli will mainly serve pasta dishes and Italian desserts, as well as soup, sandwiches, coffee and healthy breakfasts.

It will consist of a hot food area and a small shop.

The couple plan to have a small seating section inside and some tables outside, but will mainly run the deli as a takeaway.

New deli will be pink inside and outside as owner says: ‘We want to be different’

Sara previously graduated with a master’s degree in architecture while Alan owns A Dawson Roofing Services and Fife Decor.

Sara said: “I am a cooking enthusiast and I’ve always loved cooking.

“Everyone would tell me I should have ditched architecture to open a restaurant but I didn’t.

“I don’t think I could deal with a big restaurant but this small shop is more me.

“I chose to open here as my partner is from here.

“I’d have loved to be opening in Edinburgh but there are plenty of similar concepts over the bridge, while none in here and Kirkcaldy needs it – I think so anyway.

“Customers can expect homemade food and the ability to buy Italian foods.

“We want to be different.

“The deli will be pink – I love pink so why not express that through some interior design?

“The reaction from people so far has been incredible.”

The deli will reflect Sara’s love of pink. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Sara hopes the deli will be ready to open at the end of June.

She said: “We don’t have the finalised opening and, of course, it will all be a trial and error.

“We are hoping to do breakfast and lunch, then if that goes well deliveries and nights too.”

