Beautiful half-a-million pound Callander cottage comes with 2.5 acres of garden

A beautiful cottage in Callander that comes with 2.5 acres of garden has hit the market for more than half a million pounds.

The charming home, which has spectacular views of the countryside and surrounding hills, dates back to 1870.

Located on the banks of a tributary to the River Teith, the traditional property is spacious and presented in walk-in condition.

A small vestibule leads into an entrance hallway which provides access to a formal sitting room with an open fire.

Located just off the sitting room is a sunroom, complete with a wood-burning stove and views over the garden.

The partially open-plan kitchen leads into the dining room.

Also on the ground floor is a bedroom, which could be used as a home office or playroom.

There is also a family bathroom.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms, with the main bedroom benefitting from a dressing area and en-suite shower room.

Outside, there are 2.5 acres of well-maintained gardens to enjoy.

A patio area can be accessed from the dining room.

The Callander home is being marketed by Allen and Harris for offers over £530,000.

