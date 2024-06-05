Beautiful half-a-million pound Callander cottage comes with 2.5 acres of garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Beautiful half-a-million pound Callander cottage comes with 2.5 acres of garden

The property, which also has a sunroom, dates back to 1870.

By Chloe Burrell
Cottage in Callander.
The half-a-million pound cottage in Callander. Image: Allen and Harris

A beautiful cottage in Callander that comes with 2.5 acres of garden has hit the market for more than half a million pounds.

The charming home, which has spectacular views of the countryside and surrounding hills, dates back to 1870.

Located on the banks of a tributary to the River Teith, the traditional property is spacious and presented in walk-in condition.

A small vestibule leads into an entrance hallway which provides access to a formal sitting room with an open fire.

Sitting room at cottage in Callander.
The sitting room. Image: Allen and Harris
Sun room at cottage in Callander.
The sunroom. Image: Allen and Harris
Kitchen at cottage in Callander.
The kitchen leading to the dining room. Image: Allen and Harris
Dining room at cottage in Callander.
The dining room. Image: Allen and Harris
Bedroom at cottage in Callander.
The ground-floor bedroom. Image: Allen and Harris
Bathroom at cottage in Callander.
The family bathroom. Image: Allen and Harris

Located just off the sitting room is a sunroom, complete with a wood-burning stove and views over the garden.

The partially open-plan kitchen leads into the dining room.

Also on the ground floor is a bedroom, which could be used as a home office or playroom.

There is also a family bathroom.

Bedroom at cottage in Callander.
The main bedroom. Image: Allen and Harris
En-suite bathroom at cottage in Callander.
The  en-suite. Image: Allen and Harris
Bedroom at cottage in Callander.
Another double bedroom. Image: Allen and Harris
Garden at cottage in Callander.
The property boasts 2.5 acres of garden. Image: Allen and Harris
Garden at cottage in Callander.
The garden. Image: Allen and Harris
Patio area at cottage in Callander.
The patio area. Image: Allen and Harris

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms, with the main bedroom benefitting from a dressing area and en-suite shower room.

Outside, there are 2.5 acres of well-maintained gardens to enjoy.

A patio area can be accessed from the dining room.

The Callander home is being marketed by Allen and Harris for offers over £530,000.

Elsewhere, a Broughty Ferry cottage with a barometer outside was TSPC’s most popular home in May.

