Perthshire home of one of Scotland’s foremost artists goes on sale for £275k

Langholm is an unusual and unique home owned by the late internationally renowned Scottish painter Anthony Armstrong.

By Jack McKeown
Langholm is a charming and unique artist's home. Image: Miller Gerrard.
Langholm is a charming and unique artist's home. Image: Miller Gerrard.

A charming Perthshire home owned by one of Scotland’s leading artists has gone on sale.

Langholm is a unique and delightful home a short distance from the centre of Blairgowrie.

It was owned by artist Anthony Armstrong. Born in 1935 he studied at Glasgow School of Art.

His career saw him live, study and work in the Caribbean, France, Italy, America, and the Sandwich Islands.

Latterly based in Perthshire, Armstrong previously had studios in Glasgow, London, and Washington DC.

Langholm is an oasis of calm in the heart of Blairgowrie. Image: Miller Gerrard.
The house has a covered veranda. Image: Miller Gerrard.

His paintings hang in the Huntarian Museum, the Transport Museum, the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow, and in the Bank of Scotland in Edinburgh. Corporate commissions include BP, the BBC, STV, and the RAC.

His work covers portraiture and landscapes, with cityscapes being a particular interest.

Sadly Mr Armstrong passed away last year and his house is now being put on the market.

Langholm

Langholm is a house as interesting and individual as its artist owner. The timber clad home sits on the streetside but most of its accommodation faces inward to the tranquil Mediterranean-style garden.

Deep overhangs that create sheltered outdoor spaces, while foliage climbs the walls and hangs over the roof, making the building feel part of the nature around it.

The living spaces have exposed timber beams. Image: Miller Gerrard.
The house is unique and charming. Image: Miller Gerrard.

Langholm has a main house with two double bedrooms, a kitchen, open plan living/dining room and a library that could be a third bedroom.

The house also comes with a self-contained annex, which has a living room, kitchen, bathroom and bedroom.

And of course there is a superb artist’s studio. Occupying the space above the garage, it has skylight windows in the roof and large main windows to fill it with natural light.

Langholm has an artist’s studio. Image: Miller Gerrard.
The house looks inauspicious from the street. Image: Miller Gerrard.

The house is filled with reclaimed fixtures and fittings, creating a unique space that has clearly been a special home for its owner.

A garage has parking for up to three cars. There is a first floor veranda which enjoys views across Blairgowrie and the Perthshire countryside beyond.

One of Langholm’s most beautiful features is its Mediterranean style garden. Cobble stone pathways, mature trees, climbing plants, flowers and flagstones create a unique, private and tranquil retreat.

 

Langholm is on sale with Miller Gerrard for offers over £275,000. 

 

 

 

