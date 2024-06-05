Broughty Ferry’s Barometer Cottage is TSPC’s most popular home in May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry’s Barometer Cottage is TSPC’s most popular home in May

The charming waterfront cottage was the top listing on the property website last month.

Barometer Cottage in on Broughty Ferry's waterfront. Image: Blackadders.
By Jack McKeown

A beautiful cottage on Broughty Ferry’s waterfront was the most popular property on TSPC last month.

Barometer Cottage is more than 200 years old and has a barometer that used to be used by the town’s fishermen.

Properties in Carnoustie, Dundee, Forfar, Newport-on-Tay, and Monikie also featured in the top 10.

Prices varied, with the most affordable home on sale for offers over £155,000 and the most expensive property priced at £500,000.

Half of the top homes have already had an offer accepted, with three generating enough interest to have a closing date set. One in-demand property even sold for £20,000 over its asking price.

TSPC manager Angela Wallace said: “With nearly 63,000 views among them, our top 10 homes in May have generated remarkable interest. It’s no wonder, as these properties range from unique homes to ideal first-time buys.”

The top 10 most popular TSPC listings in May were:

1. Broughty Ferry

Address: Barometer Cottage, 115 Fisher Street, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £280,000
Status: Active
Barometer Cottage has a vintage barometer that was once used by Broughty Ferry’s fishermen. Image: TSPC.

The most popular property on TSPC last month was this lovely cottage on Fisher Street in Broughty Ferry.

Dating from 1810, the cottage sits on the waterfront and has a very unusual feature.

Since around 1860 a barometer in a stone case beside the front door has been used by fishermen to check the weather before heading out to sea.

The two bedroom home has been nicely upgraded and is in move-in condition.

2. Broughty Ferry

Address: 73A Castle Street, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £170,000
Status: Under offer
This flat on Castle Street sold quickly. Image: TSPC.

Set just one street back from the beach, Castle Street has always been a popular place to live.

With a bright lounge, wood burning stove, contemporary bathroom and kitchen, and two bedrooms, it’s no surprise that a closing date was set for this flat after only five days.

3. Carnoustie

Address: 31 Carlogie Road, Carnoustie
Price: Offers over £245,000
Status: Under offer
With three bedrooms and a quiet setting this house didn’t take long to sell. Image: TSPC.

In third place, this lovely three-bedroom family home in the popular Carlogie Road area of Carnoustie caught the attention of many house hunters.

Modernised throughout and in move-in condition, an offer was accepted after 18 days on the market.

4. Newport

Address: 16 Norwood, Newport-on-Tay
Price: Offers over £480,000
Status: Active
With six bedrooms and outstanding views, this home in Newport is pretty special. Image: TSPC.

With no fewer than six bedrooms over three storeys this traditional home in Newport has plenty of room for even the biggest of families.

The well maintained gardens feature decking and parking to the front and rear. There’s also a garage and an electric car charging point.

Best of all, it has superb views over the Tay.

5. Forfar

Address: Granary Cottage, Inshewan Estate, Forfar
Price: Offers over £155,000
Status: Under offer
Granary Cottage is a handsome steading conversion on sale for an attractive price. Image: TSPC.

Rounding up the top five is this rural stone-built steading conversion of immense character located in Inshewan Estate.

This home benefits from triple glazed deep casement style windows, exposed timber beams, stable style doors, and a wood burning stove.

Externally, there’s a garage/workshop, an old feed room, and a paddock area.

Although some refurbishment is required, this didn’t put off potential buyers and a closing date was set after just one week on the market.

6. Broughty Ferry

Address: 10 Navarre Street, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £450,000
Status: Active
This house in Broughty Ferry has been extended. Image: TSPC.

This extended family home in Broughty Ferry is within walking distance of the beach.

It features two sunny reception rooms, bi-folding doors, up to five-bedrooms, and multiple bathrooms.

There is a sheltered back garden and plenty of parking.

7. Dundee

Address: 357 Strathmartine Road, Dundee
Price: Offers over £170,000
Status: Under offer
This spacious flat is on Strathmartine Road. Image: TSPC.

This lower flat forms part of a divided property on Dundee’s Strathmartine Road.

With three bedrooms, a contemporary dining kitchen, a handy utility room, main door access, a large garden, and private parking, it ticks a lot of boxes.

After only six days on the market, a closing date was set, and an offer of £20,000 over the asking price was accepted.

8. Dundee

Address: 5 Scotswood Terrace, Dundee
Price: Offers over £500,000
Status: Active
This handsome villa in Dundee’s West End is still available. Image: TSPC.

This traditional detached home has impressive views from its large south facing windows.

With up to five bedrooms, two dressing rooms, three reception rooms, two utility rooms, cellar storage, and an attic room, it’s an enormous house.

9. Dundee

Address: 70 Blackness Avenue, Dundee
Price: Offers over £375,000
Status: Active
Blackness Avenue is an ever popular part of Dundee. Image: TSPC.

This impressive period property is on Blackness Avenue in the heart of Dundee’s West End.

It sits on an elevated site with stunning views over the River Tay and the Fife hills beyond.

With four double bedrooms, three family rooms, and a large attic room, there’s plenty of space.

10. Monikie

Address: 4 Elmgrove Park, Monikie By Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £300,000
Status: Under offer
This house near Monikie has a mid-level lounge and balcony to admire the views from. Image: TSPC.

Completing the top ten most sought-after homes for May is this distinctive property at 4 Elmgrove Park.

Set over two levels, it features a mid-level lounge and balcony that enjoys countryside views.

There are extensive garden areas with established shrubs and plants, a vegetable patch, timber sheds, a potting shed, and a greenhouse.

After 13 days on the market, an offer was accepted for the property.

Conversation