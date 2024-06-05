Broughty Ferry’s Barometer Cottage is TSPC’s most popular home in May

A beautiful cottage on Broughty Ferry’s waterfront was the most popular property on TSPC last month.

Barometer Cottage is more than 200 years old and has a barometer that used to be used by the town’s fishermen.

Properties in Carnoustie, Dundee, Forfar, Newport-on-Tay, and Monikie also featured in the top 10.

Prices varied, with the most affordable home on sale for offers over £155,000 and the most expensive property priced at £500,000.

Half of the top homes have already had an offer accepted, with three generating enough interest to have a closing date set. One in-demand property even sold for £20,000 over its asking price.

TSPC manager Angela Wallace said: “With nearly 63,000 views among them, our top 10 homes in May have generated remarkable interest. It’s no wonder, as these properties range from unique homes to ideal first-time buys.”

The top 10 most popular TSPC listings in May were:

1. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £280,000

Status: Active

The most popular property on TSPC last month was this lovely cottage on Fisher Street in Broughty Ferry.

Dating from 1810, the cottage sits on the waterfront and has a very unusual feature.

Since around 1860 a barometer in a stone case beside the front door has been used by fishermen to check the weather before heading out to sea.

The two bedroom home has been nicely upgraded and is in move-in condition.

2. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £170,000

Status: Under offer

Set just one street back from the beach, Castle Street has always been a popular place to live.

With a bright lounge, wood burning stove, contemporary bathroom and kitchen, and two bedrooms, it’s no surprise that a closing date was set for this flat after only five days.

3. Carnoustie

Price: Offers over £245,000

Status: Under offer

In third place, this lovely three-bedroom family home in the popular Carlogie Road area of Carnoustie caught the attention of many house hunters.

Modernised throughout and in move-in condition, an offer was accepted after 18 days on the market.

4. Newport

Price: Offers over £480,000

Status: Active

With no fewer than six bedrooms over three storeys this traditional home in Newport has plenty of room for even the biggest of families.

The well maintained gardens feature decking and parking to the front and rear. There’s also a garage and an electric car charging point.

Best of all, it has superb views over the Tay.

5. Forfar

Price: Offers over £155,000

Status: Under offer

Rounding up the top five is this rural stone-built steading conversion of immense character located in Inshewan Estate.

This home benefits from triple glazed deep casement style windows, exposed timber beams, stable style doors, and a wood burning stove.

Externally, there’s a garage/workshop, an old feed room, and a paddock area.

Although some refurbishment is required, this didn’t put off potential buyers and a closing date was set after just one week on the market.

6. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £450,000

Status: Active

This extended family home in Broughty Ferry is within walking distance of the beach.

It features two sunny reception rooms, bi-folding doors, up to five-bedrooms, and multiple bathrooms.

There is a sheltered back garden and plenty of parking.

7. Dundee

Price: Offers over £170,000

Status: Under offer

This lower flat forms part of a divided property on Dundee’s Strathmartine Road.

With three bedrooms, a contemporary dining kitchen, a handy utility room, main door access, a large garden, and private parking, it ticks a lot of boxes.

After only six days on the market, a closing date was set, and an offer of £20,000 over the asking price was accepted.

8. Dundee

Price: Offers over £500,000

Status: Active

This traditional detached home has impressive views from its large south facing windows.

With up to five bedrooms, two dressing rooms, three reception rooms, two utility rooms, cellar storage, and an attic room, it’s an enormous house.

9. Dundee

Price: Offers over £375,000

Status: Active

This impressive period property is on Blackness Avenue in the heart of Dundee’s West End.

It sits on an elevated site with stunning views over the River Tay and the Fife hills beyond.

With four double bedrooms, three family rooms, and a large attic room, there’s plenty of space.

10. Monikie

Price: Offers over £300,000

Status: Under offer

Completing the top ten most sought-after homes for May is this distinctive property at 4 Elmgrove Park.

Set over two levels, it features a mid-level lounge and balcony that enjoys countryside views.

There are extensive garden areas with established shrubs and plants, a vegetable patch, timber sheds, a potting shed, and a greenhouse.

After 13 days on the market, an offer was accepted for the property.