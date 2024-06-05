Newport’s Boat Brae reopening confirmed despite chef’s change of heart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Newport’s Boat Brae reopening confirmed despite chef’s change of heart

Dundonian chef Elaine Chalmers will no longer be head chef of the Newport-on-Tay eatery, but the restaurant's reopening is still planned for the next few weeks.

By Joanna Bremner
Boat Brae says the intention still remains to refund the vouchers
Boat Brae should be opening in a few weeks. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Newport-on-Tay restaurant Boat Brae has suffered a setback in its bid to reopen.

But the new owner of the well-loved restaurant insists it will still reopen in the next few weeks.

Dundonian chef Elaine Chalmers announced last week on social media that she would be “taking over” the Fife eatery, but later had a change of heart.

Businessman Rod McCreadie told The Courier that the Boat Brae team are still on track to reopen at some point in the next few weeks.

“The reopening will go ahead as planned,” he said.

In a now deleted post on Instagram, Elaine posted an image of a Boat Brae menu and a set of keys.

The caption on the post read: “Finally got the keys, taking over, opening soon.”

Chef Elaine in the Hospitalfield kitchen.
Dundonian chef Elaine Chalmers. Image: Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

However, The Courier understands that Elaine has changed her mind on these plans.

The chef declined to comment further.

A Boat Brae regular said: “This is such a special spot and people are excited about the reopening.”

All bookings at Boat Brae were cancelled back in February this year when the family business announced the “difficult decision” that the restaurant would be closing.

A post on social media from restaurant owners at the time Alan, Moira and Fiona Beaton stated that rising costs contributed to the decision.

Prior to this, the restaurant closed in July 2022 after a blaze which damaged the venue’s interior.

The fire was contained to one area but there was severe smoke damage.

After a major refurbishment, the restaurant reopened in December 2022.

The Boat Brae restaurant in Newport. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

Chartered surveyors firm CDLH, who lease the building, describe Boat Brae as an “attractive two-storey building”.

It has “a stunning backdrop over the River Tay, Tay Bridges and Dundee City Centre” and a “highly attractive elevated external seating area”.

The listing also states that the Boat Brae “has been placed on the market at premium offers over £95,000 for the benefit of the leasehold interest, to include all fixtures and fittings”.

The surveyors would not comment on any current or potential leasing of the property.

More from Food & Drink

Leanne Simpson of Get Stuffed with Leanne makes bakes for people and their furry friends. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Cookies for dogs? Dundee baker Leanne combines her love of dogs with her passion…
A table with four different dishes at The Crusoe off the Fife Coastal Path.
9 fab food spots along the Fife Coastal Path
Having heard great things about Little Italy, St Andrews, would the eatery live up to my high expectations? Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Were my high expectations met at Little Italy in St Andrews?
For this Drive-Thru Review, we tried out new Dundee takeaway Wee Scran, with guest chef Glenn Roach who runs Taypark House, Dundee.
We visit Wee Scran in Dundee - were breakfast loaded fries a hit or…
4
Jamie Butler, owner of The Copper Oven in Arbroath, and Chloe Oswald, owner of Chocolatia in Angus, are an Angus foodie power couple. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
'We met in lockdown, so it was like accelerated love': This Angus foodie power…
There are plenty of places in Dundee offering graduation deals on food, and set menus, including Daisy Tasker at Hotel Indigo. Image: Hotel Indigo.
6 restaurants and bars in Dundee offering money-saving graduation deals
What was our favourite drink we tried on our Perth Cocktail Week preview? Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
My favourite Perth Cocktail Week drink you need to try - and 3 other…
Fife author Val McDermid shares fond memories about St Andrews and what she loves to do on a visit. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
My St Andrews: Fife author Val McDermid on her favourite things about the university…
Dishes from Stone Cafe at Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Stone of Destiny and salty stovies: What's in store at the Perth Museum…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB Annfield EH9 column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird. EH9 Annfield. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; 24/05/2024
REBECCA BAIRD: New Dundee EH9 premises is exactly what Blackness needs

Conversation