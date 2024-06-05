Newport’s Boat Brae reopening confirmed despite chef’s change of heart

Newport-on-Tay restaurant Boat Brae has suffered a setback in its bid to reopen.

But the new owner of the well-loved restaurant insists it will still reopen in the next few weeks.

Dundonian chef Elaine Chalmers announced last week on social media that she would be “taking over” the Fife eatery, but later had a change of heart.

Businessman Rod McCreadie told The Courier that the Boat Brae team are still on track to reopen at some point in the next few weeks.

“The reopening will go ahead as planned,” he said.

In a now deleted post on Instagram, Elaine posted an image of a Boat Brae menu and a set of keys.

The caption on the post read: “Finally got the keys, taking over, opening soon.”

However, The Courier understands that Elaine has changed her mind on these plans.

The chef declined to comment further.

A Boat Brae regular said: “This is such a special spot and people are excited about the reopening.”

All bookings at Boat Brae were cancelled back in February this year when the family business announced the “difficult decision” that the restaurant would be closing.

A post on social media from restaurant owners at the time Alan, Moira and Fiona Beaton stated that rising costs contributed to the decision.

Prior to this, the restaurant closed in July 2022 after a blaze which damaged the venue’s interior.

The fire was contained to one area but there was severe smoke damage.

After a major refurbishment, the restaurant reopened in December 2022.

Chartered surveyors firm CDLH, who lease the building, describe Boat Brae as an “attractive two-storey building”.

It has “a stunning backdrop over the River Tay, Tay Bridges and Dundee City Centre” and a “highly attractive elevated external seating area”.

The listing also states that the Boat Brae “has been placed on the market at premium offers over £95,000 for the benefit of the leasehold interest, to include all fixtures and fittings”.

The surveyors would not comment on any current or potential leasing of the property.