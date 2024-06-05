Did you go to Morgans when Dundee’s ‘high-life music pub’ opened in 1988?

Morgans was the music pub built in a former Dundee bus station, which opened in June 1988.

The pub and club scene in Dundee was thriving during the decade that gave us Culture Club, Duran Duran, Madonna and Spandau Ballet.

Morgans in North Lindsay Street was opened by Rowan Leisure and described as “magic, original, relaxing, great, aggressive, great and never boring”.

The building used to be the Dundee Bus Station, which opened in 1935.

It was a good place to open a pub with the Mardi Gras and Fat Sams around the corner and the Coconut Grove and De Stihl’s within walking distance.

An Evening Telegraph advertising feature said Morgans was the very latest in fashionable venues to be seen in.

It was described as the “elegant, high-life music pub”.

Rowan Leisure already had a “fashionable Morgans” in Glenrothes.

Operations director Ian Graham explained the idea behind the new pub.

“We intend Morgans to operate on two levels, as a dual-purpose pub,” he said.

“During the day, it’ll be a pleasant and comfortable place for office and business folk to relax in over an enjoyable bar lunch, or for shoppers to have coffee.

“But come 7pm or so, the lighting will change to a more intimate, intense level, and the place will become a thumping, young persons’ music pub.”

The Evening Telegraph said the high-quality sound system was designed as an integral part of the premises.

Morgans was high energy and it was exciting.

The two levels were connected by a spiral staircase with integrated lighting.

The DJ operated from a high-tech console on the first floor.

There were 11 beer taps on each bar

The Evening Telegraph said: “Each level of the pub has its own bar, finished in real ash wood and stainless steel, and boasting special fonts in solid brass.

“The luxurious look of ash is carried on in ceiling beams and in pillars connecting the two floors, the latter with built-in speakers and lighting.

“Comfort is also assured for patrons, with smart upholstery in a fetching grey shade, matching the carpet and toning with the grey of the lower walls.

“From waist height or so upwards, the walls and ceiling feature warm pink textured wallcoverings, subtly enhanced with mirrors at intervals.

“The luxury look even extends to the windows, which have been re-framed with mahogany, in a design to match those of buildings opposite.”

Staff uniforms were pink, black and grey, to blend with the atmosphere in the pub.

There were 11 beer taps on each bar at Morgans.

Tennent’s Lager, Tennent’s 80/- and Tennent’s Special were on draught along with Guinness and Dry Blackthorn cider.

In 1988 you would have expected to pay 98p for a pint of lager.

There was a fine selection of bottled beers and cans including Holsten Pils, Becks, Furstenberg, Schlitz, Red Stripe and Grolsch.

Spirits were available in a wide variety.

Gordon Bruce was a well-known name

Manager Gordon Bruce worked at the Boars Rock, McGonagall’s and the Rendezvous before arriving at Morgans.

He was famous for being the owner of a black poodle that shot to fame on Esther Rantzen’s That’s Life! programme in 1983.

He was known as Theo the Talking Dog.

Gordon was enthusiastic about his new premises.

“Not only is the place itself attractive, but so is the atmosphere, so is the music, and in addition we’ll be running a programme of promotions and giveaways,” he said.

“Over the next year, for example, there will be six foreign holidays to be won, and many other exciting attractions, with a promotion of some kind every week, and a major promotional evening every month.

“And for the non-music patron, we’ll be offering a range of proven favourite bar lunches, such as steak pie, lasagne, curry, and so on.

“We intend Morgans to be a place people enjoy coming to and, to this end, we are training all our staff — around 30 in total, counting part-timers — to offer an unfailingly high standard of service.”

Belushi’s was famous for 50p a nip

Opening hours were 11am to midnight on Monday to Saturday.

Morgans opened from 7pm until 11pm on Sunday.

“Try us once and you’ll be loath to leave us” was the Morgans tagline.

The pub became Belushi’s in 1992.

It was loud.

Belushi’s was famous for Thursday night, which was 50p a nip.

Win the jackpot on the fruit machine and it became a very cheap night out.

On a Friday and Saturday night the pub would be rammed.

You’d think alcohol and a winding staircase don’t mix.

But keen punters were willing to forgo the risk to spend the evening at Belushi’s.

And people loved it.

It became an essential stop on any night in town.

Belushi’s was at the heart of Dundee’s thriving comedy scene.

Jimmy Mooney hosted monthly comedy nights, which moved from the Westport Bar.

The Comedy Zone provided laughs on a Wednesday night and was notable for an early appearance from Frankie Boyle in June 1996.

Frankie won the Comedy Zone open mike competition at Belushi’s at the age of 23.

Marian Kilpatrick was another comic who performed there.

It became known for the fun atmosphere and a bit of the unexpected.

The pub became the new Westport Bar

The pub had many names during its colourful history and was latterly called the Westport Bar when the original pub closed in June 2003.

The View played there before making it big.

Kasabian, Kaiser Chiefs and Paolo Nutini also passed through on their way to the top.

Nutini played to 250 people upstairs in 2005 but nobody at the time could have predicted how successful he would become.

It was a popular venue on the Dundee Blues Bonanza circuit.

The new Westie thrived.

The drinks prices were very reasonable and so was the food.

A food review in the Evening Telegraph in May 2018 gave the Westport Bar four stars out of five and described it as clean, friendly and well-priced.

Dishes included steak pie at £8.95.

The Mediterranean omelette at £7.95 was loaded with mixed peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese.

Dish of the day was £5.50.

Last orders were called for the “new” Westport Bar in November 2019.

The occupants decided not to renew its lease.

The news was met with sadness by the pub’s loyal customers.

Great memories of fun-filled nights still lie gathering dust at the deserted pub.