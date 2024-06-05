Did you go to Morgans when Dundee’s ‘high-life music pub’ opened in 1988?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Did you go to Morgans when Dundee’s ‘high-life music pub’ opened in 1988?

Morgans manager Gordon Bruce was famous for being the owner of a talking dog. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
The Morgans music pub which became Belushi's in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.
The Morgans music pub which became Belushi's in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.

Morgans was the music pub built in a former Dundee bus station, which opened in June 1988.

The pub and club scene in Dundee was thriving during the decade that gave us Culture Club, Duran Duran, Madonna and Spandau Ballet.

Morgans in North Lindsay Street was opened by Rowan Leisure and described as “magic, original, relaxing, great, aggressive, great and never boring”.

The building used to be the Dundee Bus Station, which opened in 1935.

It was a good place to open a pub with the Mardi Gras and Fat Sams around the corner and the Coconut Grove and De Stihl’s within walking distance.

Morgans was high energy and exciting

An Evening Telegraph advertising feature said Morgans was the very latest in fashionable venues to be seen in.

It was described as the “elegant, high-life music pub”.

Rowan Leisure already had a “fashionable Morgans” in Glenrothes.

Operations director Ian Graham explained the idea behind the new pub.

“We intend Morgans to operate on two levels, as a dual-purpose pub,” he said.

“During the day, it’ll be a pleasant and comfortable place for office and business folk to relax in over an enjoyable bar lunch, or for shoppers to have coffee.

“But come 7pm or so, the lighting will change to a more intimate, intense level, and the place will become a thumping, young persons’ music pub.”

The staircase at Morgans which opened in June 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

The Evening Telegraph said the high-quality sound system was designed as an integral part of the premises.

Morgans was high energy and it was exciting.

The two levels were connected by a spiral staircase with integrated lighting.

The DJ operated from a high-tech console on the first floor.

There were 11 beer taps on each bar

The Evening Telegraph said: “Each level of the pub has its own bar, finished in real ash wood and stainless steel, and boasting special fonts in solid brass.

“The luxurious look of ash is carried on in ceiling beams and in pillars connecting the two floors, the latter with built-in speakers and lighting.

“Comfort is also assured for patrons, with smart upholstery in a fetching grey shade, matching the carpet and toning with the grey of the lower walls.

“From waist height or so upwards, the walls and ceiling feature warm pink textured wallcoverings, subtly enhanced with mirrors at intervals.

“The luxury look even extends to the windows, which have been re-framed with mahogany, in a design to match those of buildings opposite.”

Morgans opening featured in the Evening Telegraph in June 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Staff uniforms were pink, black and grey, to blend with the atmosphere in the pub.

There were 11 beer taps on each bar at Morgans.

Tennent’s Lager, Tennent’s 80/- and Tennent’s Special were on draught along with Guinness and Dry Blackthorn cider.

There were 11 beer taps on each bar at Morgans. Image: DC Thomson.

In 1988 you would have expected to pay 98p for a pint of lager.

There was a fine selection of bottled beers and cans including Holsten Pils, Becks, Furstenberg, Schlitz, Red Stripe and Grolsch.

Spirits were available in a wide variety.

Gordon Bruce was a well-known name

Manager Gordon Bruce worked at the Boars Rock, McGonagall’s and the Rendezvous before arriving at Morgans.

He was famous for being the owner of a black poodle that shot to fame on Esther Rantzen’s That’s Life! programme in 1983.

He was known as Theo the Talking Dog.

Gordon was enthusiastic about his new premises.

Gordon and Marcie Bruce with Theo the talking dog.
Gordon and Marcie Bruce with Theo the talking dog. Image: DC Thomson.

“Not only is the place itself attractive, but so is the atmosphere, so is the music, and in addition we’ll be running a programme of promotions and giveaways,” he said.

“Over the next year, for example, there will be six foreign holidays to be won, and many other exciting attractions, with a promotion of some kind every week, and a major promotional evening every month.

“And for the non-music patron, we’ll be offering a range of proven favourite bar lunches, such as steak pie, lasagne, curry, and so on.

“We intend Morgans to be a place people enjoy coming to and, to this end, we are training all our staff — around 30 in total, counting part-timers — to offer an unfailingly high standard of service.”

Belushi’s was famous for 50p a nip

Opening hours were 11am to midnight on Monday to Saturday.

Morgans opened from 7pm until 11pm on Sunday.

“Try us once and you’ll be loath to leave us” was the Morgans tagline.

The inside of Belushi's, with the bar and tables and chairs and booths
Belushi’s became a first stop on a Friday and Saturday night. Image: DC Thomson.

The pub became Belushi’s in 1992.

It was loud.

Belushi’s was famous for Thursday night, which was 50p a nip.

Win the jackpot on the fruit machine and it became a very cheap night out.

On a Friday and Saturday night the pub would be rammed.

You’d think alcohol and a winding staircase don’t mix.

But keen punters were willing to forgo the risk to spend the evening at Belushi’s.

And people loved it.

The interior of Dundee's Belushi's, showing tables and chairs
Belushi’s was popular for 50p nips on a Thursday. Image: DC Thomson.

It became an essential stop on any night in town.

Belushi’s was at the heart of Dundee’s thriving comedy scene.

Jimmy Mooney hosted monthly comedy nights, which moved from the Westport Bar.

The Comedy Zone provided laughs on a Wednesday night and was notable for an early appearance from Frankie Boyle in June 1996.

A young Frankie Boyle performing at Belushi's in Dundee
A young Frankie Boyle performed at Belushi’s. Image: Supplied.

Frankie won the Comedy Zone open mike competition at Belushi’s at the age of 23.

Marian Kilpatrick was another comic who performed there.

It became known for the fun atmosphere and a bit of the unexpected.

The pub became the new Westport Bar

The pub had many names during its colourful history and was latterly called the Westport Bar when the original pub closed in June 2003.

The View played there before making it big.

Kasabian, Kaiser Chiefs and Paolo Nutini also passed through on their way to the top.

Nutini played to 250 people upstairs in 2005 but nobody at the time could have predicted how successful he would become.

It was a popular venue on the Dundee Blues Bonanza circuit.

Barred playing at the start of the Almost Blue 2019 music weekend at the pub.
Barred playing at the start of the Almost Blue 2019 music weekend at the pub. Image: DC Thomson.

The new Westie thrived.

The drinks prices were very reasonable and so was the food.

A food review in the Evening Telegraph in May 2018 gave the Westport Bar four stars out of five and described it as clean, friendly and well-priced.

Dishes included steak pie at £8.95.

The Mediterranean omelette at £7.95 was loaded with mixed peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese.

Dish of the day was £5.50.

The exterior of the Westport Bar in Dundee
There was sadness when the Westie finally fell silent. Image: DC Thomson.

Last orders were called for the “new” Westport Bar in November 2019.

The occupants decided not to renew its lease.

The news was met with sadness by the pub’s loyal customers.

Great memories of fun-filled nights still lie gathering dust at the deserted pub.

