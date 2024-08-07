Fundraising Arbroath friends keep up good work with almost £5k for local causes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Fundraising Arbroath friends keep up good work with almost £5k for local causes

The dedicated band of volunteers have continued their charity work after resigning en masse from Arbroath lifeboat guild.

By Graham Brown
The fundraising friends group with recipients of the charity cheques. Image: Wallace Ferrier
The fundraising friends group with recipients of the charity cheques. Image: Wallace Ferrier

Arbroath good causes have netted a £5,000 handout after a winning ladies dinner at Gayfield Park.

The event is the latest hit for a dedicated group of pals who have continued their charity work in the wake of the town’s lifeboat debacle.

They were previously stalwarts of Arbroath RNLI Guild before resigning en masse in the row over a replacement boat.

The lifeboat guild continues to operate.

But the group led by former long-standing Guild president Mo Morrison now raises money for other local causes.

And the latest ladies’ dinner at the home of Arbroath FC was another big success.

Mo said: “I think we’ve now done 18 ladies dinners over the years.

“They’re very popular and folk look forward to them.

“We wanted to continue to support local charities and organisations as the fundraising friends of Arbroath,” she said.

Four different causes received cheques from the group.

The Totem Kirk initiative was awarded £2,000 to help development of a cafe and training project being developed in St John’s church in Ponderlaw.

The CAFE Project at Brothock Bridge also received £2,000, and Arbroath Christmas lights appeal £500.

And the group gave another £500 to the Hedz Up youth project to help fund a planned trip to the Manx motorcycle grand prix.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Billy and Molly: An Otter Love Story will premiere at LandxSea. Image: National Geographic/Charlie Hamilton James
Montrose coastal erosion summit to feature in second LandxSea film festival
Glamis Kirk could become a new 'aire' style motorhome stop in Angus. Image: DC Thomson
Drive to make Angus motorhome mecca for visitors as proposed new stops revealed
The play park in Forfar's Green Street car park.
Vulnerable teen terrified to return to school after 'unprovoked' assault in Forfar
Brandon Hayter
Pair sentenced after nearly £1million of drugs seized in Dundee and Monifieth
Angus House council HQ in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus facing fresh funding whammy under Holyrood cutback
Arbroath Harbour
Could change of UK government sink £20m Arbroath town board before it starts?
Kalani Ghost Hunter and Dean Banks try steak and black pudding pies
Viral TikTok star samples Arbroath Pie Bob's pie with chef Dean Banks
2
The van has been left burnt out after the fire at Newbigging. Image: Supplied
Van bursts into flames after crash with car near Dundee
David McGovern has carved a recreation of the famous Fiskavaig Pictish stone on Skye. Image: Monikie Rock Art
Monikie craftsman's pride at recreating famous Skye Pictish monument in Angus sandstone
Erin Inglis (centre) with sister Ava and dad Scott in Arbroath. Image: Wallace Ferrier
VIDEO: Arbroath locals in tears as 12-year-old busker performs song for late mum

Conversation