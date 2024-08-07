Fundraising Arbroath friends keep up good work with almost £5k for local causes

Arbroath good causes have netted a £5,000 handout after a winning ladies dinner at Gayfield Park.

The event is the latest hit for a dedicated group of pals who have continued their charity work in the wake of the town’s lifeboat debacle.

They were previously stalwarts of Arbroath RNLI Guild before resigning en masse in the row over a replacement boat.

The lifeboat guild continues to operate.

But the group led by former long-standing Guild president Mo Morrison now raises money for other local causes.

And the latest ladies’ dinner at the home of Arbroath FC was another big success.

Mo said: “I think we’ve now done 18 ladies dinners over the years.

“They’re very popular and folk look forward to them.

“We wanted to continue to support local charities and organisations as the fundraising friends of Arbroath,” she said.

Four different causes received cheques from the group.

The Totem Kirk initiative was awarded £2,000 to help development of a cafe and training project being developed in St John’s church in Ponderlaw.

The CAFE Project at Brothock Bridge also received £2,000, and Arbroath Christmas lights appeal £500.

And the group gave another £500 to the Hedz Up youth project to help fund a planned trip to the Manx motorcycle grand prix.