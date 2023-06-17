BEM for Arbroath RNLI Guild president Mo Morrison a bright day as storm rages around lifeboat station’s future

Arbroath Lifeboat Guild president Mo Morrison has been honoured with the British Empire Medal in recognition of more than 30 years of fundraising for the charity.

The 77-year-old said she was “amazed and delighted” by the King’s Birthday Honours recognition.

And as the town station remains in the eye of a storm surrounding future lifeboat provision, Mo says the BEM is a tribute to the Guild team which has raised huge sums for the Arbroath crew.

‘Thrilled to bits’ with BEM award

“I was absolutely amazed to receive this lovely letter informing me of the honour,” she said.

“It was just so unexpected and I am absolutely thrilled to bits.

“We have such a great team in the Guild, we are all friends.

“I really have enjoyed all my time on the committee and as president – right up until the last couple of months since the decision was made to take away the big boat from Arbroath.

“It is a sour note, but I will not let that deflect from the joy and surprise of this lovely honour,” she said.

Arbroath’s RNLI’s darkest day inspired Guild involvement

Mo’s dedication to the lifesaving charity is rooted in family tragedy.

Her late grandfather – who she never got to know – perished in the Robert Lindsay disaster of 1953.

All but one of the Arbroath crew were lost when the lifeboat capsized within sight of the town harbour.

Mo previously recalled the impact the harrowing scene had on her as a young girl perched on her father’s shoulders.

She first helped out with fundraising at Arbroath’s famous Caledonian Market before joining the Guild in 1989.

Mo became vice-president in 2002 and, since 2016, has held the figurehead role.

Her ability to inspire has seen the Guild go from strength-to-strength, raising almost £180,000 since 2014.

Even the pandemic couldn’t get in the way of topping £20,000 in 2021.

Mo deftly manages the committee of more than 20 volunteers, who regularly come up with bigger and better events.

Recent highlights have included a ladies’ dinner at Arbroath Football Club, attended by 250 supporters who supported the event to the tune of £8,500.

Since 2015, she has also been a dedicated volunteer at the Arbroath lifeboat station shop.

She received the RNLI Bronze Badge in 2005, Silver Badge in 2012 and a 30-year Long Service Award in 2020.

BEM is ‘wonderful surprise’

Mo is preparing to step down from the president’s role.

“I think it’s probably time, but I won’t come off the committee,” she said.

“This honour is a wonderful surprise.

“It is also a tribute to the hard work of everyone who fundraises for the RNLI in Arbroath and have done for generations.”