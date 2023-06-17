BEM for Arbroath RNLI Guild president Mo Morrison a bright day as storm rages around lifeboat station’s future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

BEM for Arbroath RNLI Guild president Mo Morrison a bright day as storm rages around lifeboat station’s future

Mo Morrison has served 34 years on the Guild and led a committee which has generated around £180,000 for the town lifeboat station in the last decade.

By Graham Brown
Mo Morrison with Arbroath lifeboat management group chairman Ian Ballantyne, left, and operations manager Alex Smith at the town station.
Mo Morrison with Arbroath lifeboat management group chairman Ian Ballantyne, left, and operations manager Alex Smith at the town station. Image: Paul Reid.

Arbroath Lifeboat Guild president Mo Morrison has been honoured with the British Empire Medal in recognition of more than 30 years of fundraising for the charity.

The 77-year-old said she was “amazed and delighted” by the King’s Birthday Honours recognition.

And as the town station remains in the eye of a storm surrounding future lifeboat provision, Mo says the BEM is a tribute to the Guild team which has raised huge sums for the Arbroath crew.

‘Thrilled to bits’ with BEM award

“I was absolutely amazed to receive this lovely letter informing me of the honour,” she said.

“It was just so unexpected and I am absolutely thrilled to bits.

“We have such a great team in the Guild, we are all friends.

“I really have enjoyed all my time on the committee and as president – right up until the last couple of months since the decision was made to take away the big boat from Arbroath.

“It is a sour note, but I will not let that deflect from the joy and surprise of this lovely honour,” she said.

Arbroath’s RNLI’s darkest day inspired Guild involvement

Mo’s dedication to the lifesaving charity is rooted in family tragedy.

Her late grandfather – who she never got to know – perished in the Robert Lindsay disaster of 1953.

All but one of the Arbroath crew were lost when the lifeboat capsized within sight of the town harbour.

Mo previously recalled the impact the harrowing scene had on her as a young girl perched on her father’s shoulders.

She first helped out with fundraising at Arbroath’s famous Caledonian Market before  joining the Guild in 1989.

Mo became vice-president in 2002 and, since 2016, has held the figurehead role.

Her ability to inspire has seen the Guild go from strength-to-strength, raising almost £180,000 since 2014.

Mo Morrison RNLI long service medal
Mo Morrison (left) with Guild colleagues Mary Gerrard, Sonia Nelson and vice-president Susan Ruark after receiving RNLI long service medals in 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Even the pandemic couldn’t get in the way of topping £20,000 in 2021.

Mo deftly manages the committee of more than 20 volunteers, who regularly come up with bigger and better events.

Recent highlights have included a ladies’ dinner at Arbroath Football Club, attended by 250 supporters who supported the event to the tune of £8,500.

Since 2015, she has also been a dedicated volunteer at the Arbroath lifeboat station shop.

She received the RNLI Bronze Badge in 2005, Silver Badge in 2012 and a 30-year Long Service Award in 2020.

BEM is ‘wonderful surprise’

Mo is preparing to step down from the president’s role.

“I think it’s probably time, but I won’t come off the committee,” she said.

“This honour is a wonderful surprise.

“It is also a tribute to the hard work of everyone who fundraises for the RNLI in Arbroath and have done for generations.”

More from The Courier

Dreel Lodge has an outstanding beachfront setting. Image: Savills.
Wonderful Anstruther house has beach on two sides and its own castle
RNLI chief executive Mark Dowie at the RNLI College in Poole, Dorset. Image: PA
National RNLI chief sails into storm of anger from Arbroath campaigners over replacement boat…
Debby Graham ordered thousands of pounds worth of Amazon deliveries on her victim's bank card
Jail for Angus woman who furnished her home in £7k Amazon scam
Niall William Andrew Elliott is on this years' Honours List. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
From tears at Olympic gold to breaking bad news - Broughty Ferry doctor Niall…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driver Picture shows; Shah Al Faysal. Orchil Road Auchterarder. Supplied by Facebook/DCT Media Date; 16/06/2023
Ex-Gleneagles head chef avoids ban after driving into Auchterarder house
Captain Stewart Mackay on the bridge of the modern RRS Discovery at Dundee Harbour, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
'I have to pinch myself', says modern RRS Discovery captain visiting Dundee
Kirsty Stuart and Matthew Trevannion during Streetcar rehearsal. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre
'I don’t want the shadow of Marlon Brando hanging over me,' says Pitlochry Festival…
John Fyffe MBE
How Dundee apprentice toolmaker John Fyffe became head teacher, Perth council boss and now…
John Martin Fulton is exhibiting at Gallery Q Dundee
John Martin Fulton in Dundee: Artist's focus on Scottish-ness and children
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Art Night preview Picture shows; Saoirse Amira Anis and her 'creature' from Symphony of a Fraying Body. na. Supplied by Saoirse Amira Anis Date; 22/12/2022
Art Night Dundee: What is it, why is it coming here, and what should…