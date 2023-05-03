Personal tragedy and Robert Lindsay disaster on Arbroath campaigner’s mind amid RNLI lifeboat fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Personal tragedy and Robert Lindsay disaster on Arbroath campaigner’s mind amid RNLI lifeboat fight

Mo Morrison was a young girl when she witnessed the town lifeboat lying on its side 300 yards from the sea wall in October 1953 after a tragedy that claimed the lives of all but one crewman.

By Graham Brown
Mo Morrison with Arbroath lifeboat management group chairman Ian Ballantyne, left, and operations manager Alex Smith at the town station. Image: Paul Reid.
Mo Morrison with Arbroath lifeboat management group chairman Ian Ballantyne, left, and operations manager Alex Smith at the town station. Image: Paul Reid.

Mo Morrison never knew her grandad.

But Harry Swankie’s name is seared deep into the memory of the Arbroath 77-year-old.

And with it the stark, tragic image of the upturned hull of RNLB Robert Lindsay lying on the harbour bar on an bitter, black morning in 1953.

Robert Lindsay Arbroath lifeboat disaster. The upturned boat on the shoreline.
The aftermath of the Arbroath lifeboat Robert Lindsay disaster.

Locals lined the harbour wall, shattered by the sight of the stricken vessel.

The Robert Lindsay capsized within sight of home in a tragedy that claimed all but one volunteer crewman.

Grandfather was lifeboat mechanic

Harry, a lifeboatman of more than three decades, was its mechanic and perished in the disaster.

Mo was just a young lass on her daddy’s shoulders looking out on the calm October aftermath of Mother Nature’s North Sea fury.

But that bleak scene launched her desire to raise funds for the Arbroath lifeboat.

And as president of the local Lifeboat Guild, it remains a driving force in her determination to fight the charity’s planned downgrade of the 220-year-old station.

the outside of Arbroath lifeboat station
Arbroath lifeboat station dates back to 1803 and is one of the oldest in Scotland. Image: Paul Reid.

Arbroath is due to lose its all-weather capability when the current RNLB Inchape is retired, to be replaced by an Atlantic 85 inshore RIB.

This year Mo is due to step down from the fundraising crew’s figurehead role.

She has been a guild member for around 40 years, almost 35 of those on the committee and the last seven as president.

But she vows: “I’ll not be stopping my work for the RNLI.

“And I’ll not give up this fight until we get them to change their mind about taking our big boat away.”

On Tuesday she shared the stage with lifeboat operations manager Alex Smith and management group chairman Ian Ballantyne at a protest meeting attended by 200 people.

Reduced to tears by Arbroath lifeboat plan

It came just days after the hammer blow delivered by RNLI Scotland chief Jill Hepburn reduced Mo to tears in the ops room of the town station.

“We feared the outcome, but it was just such a shock to hear it,” she said.

She still recalls the scene of October 27 1953 and townsfolk woke to the horror of losing its lifeboat heroes.

“Family circumstances meant I never knew my grandad,” said Mo.

“But on the morning of the disaster I was on my dad’s shoulders and saw the lifeboat lying there.

Robert Lindsay Arbroath lifeboat funeral procession
The solemn scene near the town Abbey on the day of funerals for the crew of RNLB Robert Lindsay in Arbroath.

“That was something that stuck with me.”

She gave her first helping hand in the kitchen at the fundraising Caledonian market.

“In those days you had to be asked to be on the Lifeboat Guild.

“It was a great honour when that request came.

“Times have changed and we are now happy to see as many people offering to help as we can, but it is still a privilege to raise funds for the RNLI.

“2019, before the pandemic struck, was one of our best years ever – the total was £42,337.”

Reserved fund questions

It’s cash which goes to a reserve fund held by RNLI HQ in Poole.

So Arbroath wants answers over what they believe is almost £4 million in the local coffers – more than enough to fund the previously promised £2.5m Shannon.

Mo was one a band of RNLI stalwarts who received RNLI long service medals a few years ago in recognition of their commitment to the station.

RNLI Arbroath Guild long service awards.
Mo Morrison, left, Mary Gerrard, Sonia Nelson and Susan Ruark received RNLI long service awards in for their commitment to Arbroath Guild. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“The lifeboat means so much to Arbroath,” she said.

“I think they got a fright when they saw the crew and guild packed in to the station when they came here on Friday.

“We have just been overwhelmed by the response from people over this decision.

“This is all to do with money and politics and nothing to do with what is best for Arbroath.

“I think they can see that we’re not having it.”

