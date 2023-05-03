Dunfermline’s Everest Inn crowned Scotland’s Curry Restaurant of the Year

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Everest Inn in Dunfermline has been crowned Curry Restaurant of the Year at the Scottish Curry Awards.

It’s one of several Tayside and Fife venues honoured at a ceremony in Glasgow on Tuesday.

The Hospital Hill haunt has been operating in the Fife city for nearly 14 years.

Everest Inn owner Jamil Uddin said: “It’s really good that we have won this award.

“It’s the first time we’ve participated. There was a lot of people at the night, live music and great food.”

‘Curry industry is vital’

The event, now in its 15th year, celebrates the best curry houses and chefs across the country.

A spokesperson said: “It has been an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, vibrant energy, and passionate conversations.

“We have celebrated the finest in the Scottish curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.

“The curry industry is a vital part of our culture, and these awards recognised the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special.

“Congratulations to all the winners and nominees, and thank you to everyone who participated and supported this event.”

Tayside and Fife venues take home several awards

Other local winners are as follows:

Best of Tayside: Indos Restaurant (Dundee)

Takeaway & Home Delivery of the Year: Shaandar (Dundee)

Most Wanted Indian Restaurant of the Year: Dhoom (Dunfermline)

New Restaurant of the Year: Sidhu’s (Perth)

Indian Restaurant of the Year Central Scotland: Everest Inn (Perth)

Voter’s Best Choice Restaurant of the Year Central Scotland : Maisha Indian & Seafood Restaurant (St Andrews)

Curry Restaurant of the Year Central Scotland: Annapurna Gurkha’s Restaurant (Kirkcaldy)

Curry Restaurant of the Year South East: Everest Inn (Dunfermline)