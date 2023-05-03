Dunfermline’s Everest Inn crowned Scotland’s Curry Restaurant of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline’s Everest Inn crowned Scotland’s Curry Restaurant of the Year

The Fife eatery is just one of several local venues honoured.

By Chloe Burrell
Jamil Uddin, owner of Everest Inn in Dunfermline. Image: Jamil Uddin
Owner of Everest Inn in Dunfermline Jamil Uddin. Image: Jamil Uddin

The Everest Inn in Dunfermline has been crowned Curry Restaurant of the Year at the Scottish Curry Awards.

It’s one of several Tayside and Fife venues honoured at a ceremony in Glasgow on Tuesday.

The Hospital Hill haunt has been operating in the Fife city for nearly 14 years.

Everest Inn owner Jamil Uddin said: “It’s really good that we have won this award.

“It’s the first time we’ve participated. There was a lot of people at the night, live music and great food.”

‘Curry industry is vital’

The event, now in its 15th year, celebrates the best curry houses and chefs across the country.

A spokesperson said: “It has been an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, vibrant energy, and passionate conversations.

“We have celebrated the finest in the Scottish curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.

“The curry industry is a vital part of our culture, and these awards recognised the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special.

“Congratulations to all the winners and nominees, and thank you to everyone who participated and supported this event.”

Tayside and Fife venues take home several awards

Other local winners are as follows:

  • Best of Tayside: Indos Restaurant (Dundee)
  • Takeaway & Home Delivery of the Year: Shaandar (Dundee)
  • Most Wanted Indian Restaurant of the Year: Dhoom (Dunfermline)
  • New Restaurant of the Year: Sidhu’s (Perth)
  • Indian Restaurant of the Year Central Scotland: Everest Inn (Perth)
  • Voter’s Best Choice Restaurant of the Year  Central Scotland : Maisha Indian & Seafood Restaurant (St Andrews)
  • Curry Restaurant of the Year Central Scotland: Annapurna Gurkha’s Restaurant (Kirkcaldy)
  • Curry Restaurant of the Year South East: Everest Inn (Dunfermline)

