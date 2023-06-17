Ex-Gleneagles head chef avoids ban after driving into Auchterarder house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Gleneagles head chef avoids ban after driving into Auchterarder house

By Jamie Buchan
Shah Al Faysal drove into the house on Orchil Road, causing extensive damage
A former head chef at Gleneagles has dodged a driving ban after ploughing his Mercedes Benz into a house along the street from the word famous hotel.

Shah Al Faysal smashed into the property on Orchil Road, Auchterarder, causing extensive damage, and told police: “I pressed the gas by mistake”.

The couple at the house, who slept through the crash, were forced to move out and restoration work is still ongoing some 10 months on.

The 33-year-old, who left his job as head chef at the five-star venue’s Dormy Restaurant following the incident in September, was originally charged with dangerous driving.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously pled guilty to a lesser charge of careless driving.

The scene of the crash in Auchterarder.
The scene of the smash on Orchil Road, Auchterarder.

Sheriff William Wood was told Al Faysal now works as a taxi driver in Newcastle, and losing his licence would cause his family to suffer.

Disruption and anxiety after crash

The sheriff said: “Clearly your behaviour caused a significant amount of distress to the householders.

“They have suffered a great deal of disruption and anxiety as a result of this, and their situation is taking some time to resolve.”

He told Al Faysal: “You drove carelessly and rather dangerously.

“Given you are a first offender and your family rely on your driving licence, I am prepared to deal with this without disqualification.”

Shah Al Faysal, former Gleneagles head chef, who now works as a taxi driver
Shah Al Faysal now works as a taxi driver. Image: Facebook

Al Faysal had nine points added to his licence.

He was further ordered to carry out 70 hours of unpaid work.

“Should you get into any more driving misdemeanours, you will likely be disqualified under totting up provisions,” Sheriff Wood said.

Ex-Gleneagles chef lost control

Solicitor Billy Somerville, defending, said: “Mr Al Faysal doesn’t know what happened that night, whether he hit a rock or a hole in the road.

“But he found his car veering to the left and when he tried to correct that his foot unfortunately slipped and he pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.”

Mr Somerville said the fact that his two back seat passengers were uninjured suggested his client wasn’t travelling at speed.

“This appears to be a small period of time when he did something wrong,” the solicitor said. “If he hit the brake, he wouldn’t be here (in court).”

Loud bang alerted neighbour

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said the accident happened at about 10.30pm on September 7.

A neighbour ran out into the street after hearing a loud bang outside.

He saw three men standing around a crashed Mercedes Benz, with its airbags deployed.

Emergency services were called to the scene.

The men were interviewed by police and identified Al Faysal as the driver.

Ms Hodgson said the couple at the property came out, but had slept through the crash.

“They had to find alternative accommodation while a structural engineer assessed the building,” the fiscal depute said.

When cautioned by police, Al Faysal said: “I didn’t drive dangerously, I pressed the gas by mistake.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

