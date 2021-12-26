Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath RNLI Guild hit ‘spectacular’ £20,000 fundraising total for 2021

By Graham Brown
December 26 2021, 8.45am
2021 has been a successful fundraising year for Arbroath RNLI Guild.
Arbroath Lifeboat Guild say “spectacular” local support has helped deliver a remarkable £20,000 total for 2021.

Despite the pandemic wiping out most of the group’s regular fundraising for the second year in succession, they are thrilled with the money raised for the town’s lifesaving crew.

Arbroath lifeboat
Arbroath all-weather lifeboat in the town station. Pic: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Angus Guild president Mo Morrison says the success is down to the continued dedication of the fundraising team – and unstinting backing from the local community.

“Yet again 2021 was a very quiet year for the members of the RNLI Arbroath Lifeboat Guild with regard to the number of fundraising events we were able to organise.” Mo said.

“Despite that there were a few raffles, the big fish supper quiz at the Bell Rock Restaurant and a bucket collection at Morrisons supermarket.”

And another decent boost came from the success of a new event which pulled the crowds to the town harbour during the summer.

Biker gatherings

The Royal Marines Association Riders branch invited bikers to join them for a monthly local ride-out before gathering back at the lifeboat shed.

And the idea really took off, drawing bikers from as far as the north of England.

Former 45 Commando Royal Marine Steve Millan, 65, and ex-WREN Fiona Laing – who has the Bosun’s Cabin gift shop at the harbour – organised the biker gatherings.

Arbroath RNLI
Alex Smith, Arbroath RNLI operations manager; Fiona Laing, of RMA Riders; Mo Morrison, Arbroath Lifeboat Guild and Steve Millan RMA Riders at the station handover.

It saw them hand over a £4,500 cheque to the town station last month.

And there are plans to support other local charities when the rides rev back into action in the spring.

Mo said: “For the Guild to be able to raise £20,000 in the circumstances we have had is astonishing.

Legacies

She also highlighted the importance of legacy donations to the charity.

“We must also remember all of the families who have lost loved ones over the year and have donated money to Arbroath RNLI,” Mo added.

“And even with the Covid-19 restrictions in place, the RNLI shop at the harbour has done a roaring trade.

“Despite copious re-ordering of Christmas cards from headquarters at Poole, the stock dried up.”

She praised shop manageress Mary Gerrard and the volunteer team there.

Mo added: “As 2021 draws to a close, I would just like to offer the Guild’s thanks to everyone for such spectacular support.

“We can only hope and pray that 2022 will be a happier and more ‘normal’ year for us all.”

Busy year for crew

There has been no let up in demand on the heroes who man the all-weather RNLB Inchcape and inshore D-Class Robert Fergusson at Arbroath.

They have been called to dozens of incidents during the year.

Arbroath RNLI

And just last month they spent four hours on a rescue mission in the height of Storm Arwen’s ferocity.

Arbroath and Montrose RNLI crews went to the aid of a stricken coaster which was dragging its anchor and in danger of grounding at Lunan Bay.

They escorted her to safety before in the successful early hours operation.

And the summer heatwave included one incident which saw a group of youngsters rescued after their inflatables drifted out to sea near Carnoustie.

