Arbroath RNLI Guild hit ‘spectacular’ £20,000 fundraising total for 2021

Arbroath Lifeboat Guild say “spectacular” local support has helped deliver a remarkable £20,000 total for 2021.

Despite the pandemic wiping out most of the group’s regular fundraising for the second year in succession, they are thrilled with the money raised for the town’s lifesaving crew.

Angus Guild president Mo Morrison says the success is down to the continued dedication of the fundraising team – and unstinting backing from the local community.

“Yet again 2021 was a very quiet year for the members of the RNLI Arbroath Lifeboat Guild with regard to the number of fundraising events we were able to organise.” Mo said.

“Despite that there were a few raffles, the big fish supper quiz at the Bell Rock Restaurant and a bucket collection at Morrisons supermarket.”

And another decent boost came from the success of a new event which pulled the crowds to the town harbour during the summer.

Biker gatherings

The Royal Marines Association Riders branch invited bikers to join them for a monthly local ride-out before gathering back at the lifeboat shed.

And the idea really took off, drawing bikers from as far as the north of England.

Former 45 Commando Royal Marine Steve Millan, 65, and ex-WREN Fiona Laing – who has the Bosun’s Cabin gift shop at the harbour – organised the biker gatherings.

It saw them hand over a £4,500 cheque to the town station last month.

And there are plans to support other local charities when the rides rev back into action in the spring.

Mo said: “For the Guild to be able to raise £20,000 in the circumstances we have had is astonishing.

Legacies

She also highlighted the importance of legacy donations to the charity.

“We must also remember all of the families who have lost loved ones over the year and have donated money to Arbroath RNLI,” Mo added.

“And even with the Covid-19 restrictions in place, the RNLI shop at the harbour has done a roaring trade.

“Despite copious re-ordering of Christmas cards from headquarters at Poole, the stock dried up.”

She praised shop manageress Mary Gerrard and the volunteer team there.

Mo added: “As 2021 draws to a close, I would just like to offer the Guild’s thanks to everyone for such spectacular support.

“We can only hope and pray that 2022 will be a happier and more ‘normal’ year for us all.”

Busy year for crew

There has been no let up in demand on the heroes who man the all-weather RNLB Inchcape and inshore D-Class Robert Fergusson at Arbroath.

They have been called to dozens of incidents during the year.

And just last month they spent four hours on a rescue mission in the height of Storm Arwen’s ferocity.

Arbroath and Montrose RNLI crews went to the aid of a stricken coaster which was dragging its anchor and in danger of grounding at Lunan Bay.

They escorted her to safety before in the successful early hours operation.

And the summer heatwave included one incident which saw a group of youngsters rescued after their inflatables drifted out to sea near Carnoustie.