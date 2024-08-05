Dundee boss Tony Docherty on squad strength and ‘numbers’ still to add as Aaron Donnelly move nears

Tony Docherty admits his young Dundee team have lots to learn but there are plenty of positives going into the Premiership campaign.

The Dark Blues kicked off the 2024/25 league season with a gutsy, if imperfect, double comeback against rivals Dundee United to earn a draw.

Six of the starting XI were 26 or under with four of those aged 20 or 21 as Docherty picked a young side, giving youngsters Luke Graham, Ethan Ingram and Seb Palmer-Houlden their Premiership debuts at Tannadice.

The Dens boss was pleased with their efforts but admits he needs to work on them in specific areas.

Docherty said: “I thought Luke Graham equipped himself well. It was a difficult game for him because Dundee United were very direct and he was up against a good player.

“He only made his first start last week against Inverness in the League Cup and he’s a boy who has come from playing League One to suddenly playing in a Dundee derby in the Premiership.

“I thought he did well.”

He added: “It is a young Dundee team and what you get with that is real energy.

“You get real enthusiasm but I need to work on those players to get the decision-making and being able to affect the game more with the attributes they’ve got.

“It is a young squad and that’s when I look to the senior players to help them through. I was pleased with that.”

‘Work in progress’

Docherty was even more pleased with the impact made by his substitutes.

Scott Tiffoney was the first off the bench as the Dark Blues changed system and the former Partick Thistle man added pace and direct running.

More changes came as Dundee finished the game strongly but couldn’t force the winner.

“I was able to turn to my bench and I thought the contribution from Mulligan, Tiffoney and Main was excellent,” he added.

“I’m pleased with the squad I’ve got. There’s areas I still need to bring in. I think you can see that. It’s a work in progress.

“There’s loads of things I can be pleased with from with this game.”

Aaron Donnelly

One of those areas to strengthen is in central defence.

Dundee were linked with a move for Nottingham Forest defender Aaron Donnelly over the weekend.

Donnelly spent a productive season on loan at Dens last season, earning his first full cap for Northern Ireland after impressing in dark blue.

A deal on a permanent move is now close to be completed for the 21-year-old.

Asked about a defender coming in this week, Docherty responded: “I hope to add numbers to the squad between now and the end of the transfer window.

“As a recruitment team we are looking at areas where we need to improve.

“There are areas we will look to do that before the end of the window.”