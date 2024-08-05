Dundee boss Tony Docherty on squad strength and ‘numbers’ still to add as Aaron Donnelly move nears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on squad strength and ‘numbers’ still to add as Aaron Donnelly move nears

The Dark Blues boss is keen to bring in more signings before the window slams shut.

Aaron Donnelly
Aaron Donnelly enjoyed a successful loan spell at Dundee last season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Tony Docherty admits his young Dundee team have lots to learn but there are plenty of positives going into the Premiership campaign.

The Dark Blues kicked off the 2024/25 league season with a gutsy, if imperfect, double comeback against rivals Dundee United to earn a draw.

Six of the starting XI were 26 or under with four of those aged 20 or 21 as Docherty picked a young side, giving youngsters Luke Graham, Ethan Ingram and Seb Palmer-Houlden their Premiership debuts at Tannadice.

The Dens boss was pleased with their efforts but admits he needs to work on them in specific areas.

Docherty said: “I thought Luke Graham equipped himself well. It was a difficult game for him because Dundee United were very direct and he was up against a good player.

Tony Docherty on the touchline. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock
Tony Docherty on the touchline at Tannadice. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock

“He only made his first start last week against Inverness in the League Cup and he’s a boy who has come from playing League One to suddenly playing in a Dundee derby in the Premiership.

“I thought he did well.”

He added: “It is a young Dundee team and what you get with that is real energy.

“You get real enthusiasm but I need to work on those players to get the decision-making and being able to affect the game more with the attributes they’ve got.

“It is a young squad and that’s when I look to the senior players to help them through. I was pleased with that.”

‘Work in progress’

Docherty was even more pleased with the impact made by his substitutes.

Scott Tiffoney was the first off the bench as the Dark Blues changed system and the former Partick Thistle man added pace and direct running.

More changes came as Dundee finished the game strongly but couldn’t force the winner.

Curtis Main sees a big chance go begging in injury time. Image: SNS
Dundee striker Curtis Main sees a big chance go begging in injury time against Dundee United. Image: SNS

“I was able to turn to my bench and I thought the contribution from Mulligan, Tiffoney and Main was excellent,” he added.

“I’m pleased with the squad I’ve got. There’s areas I still need to bring in. I think you can see that. It’s a work in progress.

“There’s loads of things I can be pleased with from with this game.”

Aaron Donnelly

Aaron Donnelly
Aaron Donnelly spent last season on loan at Dundee. Image: SNS

One of those areas to strengthen is in central defence.

Dundee were linked with a move for Nottingham Forest defender Aaron Donnelly over the weekend.

Donnelly spent a productive season on loan at Dens last season, earning his first full cap for Northern Ireland after impressing in dark blue.

A deal on a permanent move is now close to be completed for the 21-year-old.

Asked about a defender coming in this week, Docherty responded: “I hope to add numbers to the squad between now and the end of the transfer window.

“As a recruitment team we are looking at areas where we need to improve.

“There are areas we will look to do that before the end of the window.”

Conversation