Perth exam results counsellor shares her young clients’ nerves as she awaits son’s grades

Careers advisor Maxine Scott is well-versed in helping young people anxious about their exam results.

This year she knows exactly how they feel – as her son Kelton Stronach is among them.

As Maxine prepares to take calls of despair to Scotland’s results helpline tomorrow Perth Academy pupil Kelton, 17, will learn the results of his Higher exams.

Getting his learning back on track after the disruption of Covid has been challenging. But Maxine says Kelton has studied hard and is feeling optimistic.

Hopefully his grades for maths, English, chemistry, biology and music mean he won’t have to look to his mum for advice.

Maxine, who works at Bertha Park High School, in Perth, said: “Kelton has been really focused this year with his Highers.

“He’s done very well to improve on his learning and found teachers that he can speak to for advice.

“He’s just got his head down and got on with it.”

Maxine has been using her skills from work to support Kelton during S5.

Kelton, who is on holiday in Cornwall, admits to being nervous about his results, which he will receive text.

While Maxine will be on tenterhooks waiting for the phone call to hear how he has done, she reckons her work skills make her more relaxed about exams than other parents.

She said: “Kelton’s put his exams out of his mind until results day and, although he came out of a couple of exams frustrated, he knew he’d put in the effort.

A calmer approach as a parent

“His results will determine a lot. I know he is not defined by them, but it certainly changes the landscape of the options available.”

Kelton intends to stay on for S6 and Maxine hopes he will go to university but knows he needs to find his own path.

She said: “As a parent, I take a calmer approach with my kids about study and exams and try not to put any pressure on them.

“As an adviser, I’ve suggested that he try to achieve as many qualifications as possible while he is still at school so that he has lots of choice on leaving.”

Kelton’s keeping his options open with his course choices for next year physics, computing, fitness and leadership and cake craft.

He said: “It’s good having a mum who knows what jobs and opportunities exist, as I feel like I don’t need to rush into making decisions.

‘They just want the best for their children’

“When looking at possible careers I have found out about engineering, as I know there’s is a shortage of engineers. I’m considering and exploring chemical engineering and would prefer to get a graduate apprenticeship.”

This year will be the fourth Maxine has helped man the Skills Development Scotland results helpline, open from tomorrow to Friday.

Many of the callers are parents, so Maxine will be able to relate to their anxiety as a mum in the same boat.

She said: “They just want the best for their children. My job is to understand the situation and work it out with them to see if their child can get to where they want to be.”

She’ll also be talking to young people

She said: “I love working on the results helpline because I get the chance to speak to young people at this important stage in their lives and help them make decisions for their future.”

Almost 145,000 pupils and students will receive National, Higher and Advanced Higher results tomorrow.

Those seeking impartial career information, advice and guidance can call the SDS results helpline on 0808 100 8000 from 8am tomorrow

Dave McCallum, head of career information, advice and guidance operations at SDS, said: “Our message for young people and their parents and carers as their results arrive is not to panic.

“Everything might seem overwhelming right now but remember that this is just one step on your journey.”