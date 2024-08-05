First look inside new £2.4m Dundee justice hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

First look inside new £2.4m Dundee justice hub

The facility enables vulnerable witnesses to have their evidence and cross examination pre-recorded in advance of the trial taking place.

By Laura Devlin
Sheriff Principal Gillian Wade KC inside the new Dundee justice hub. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Sheriff Principal Gillian Wade KC inside the new Dundee justice hub. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A new £2.4m justice hub which aims to minimise trauma to vulnerable witnesses has officially opened in Dundee.

Last year, the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service unveiled plans to open an innovative centre which, they said, would enhance the delivery of justice across Tayside and Fife.

The hub will serve both the High Court and Sheriff Courts in the region by providing a trauma informed evidence by commission (EBC) suite.

This enables vulnerable witnesses to have their evidence and cross examination pre-recorded in advance of the trial taking place – minimising further trauma by removing the need to attend court in-person.

The facility also has two digitised civil courtrooms, which became operational in June.

Courtroom one inside the hub. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson.
The hub will serve the High Court, Sheriff Court and Civil Courts. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson.

The Dundee hub is the fifth such facility in Scotland, with other hubs already open in Glasgow, Inverness, Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

It houses two dedicated evidence suites which will allow vulnerable witnesses to give evidence live to court from the security of an alternative location.

The multifunctional EBC facility is already in use and this enables witnesses to have their evidence pre-recorded in a trauma informed environment and manner, in advance of trial, supporting recovery and minimising the risks of re-traumatisation.

One of the witness suites at the hub. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The facility aims to minimising further trauma by removing the need to attend court in-person. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The creation of the facility was enabled through £2.4m in Scottish Government funding.

Sheriff Principal Gillian Wade KC, Sheriff Principal of Tayside, Central and Fife, said: “The Dundee justice hub is a visionary and pioneering project which I am proud to see opening.

“It’s building on the (hubs) that already exist in Scotland. This one is the most modern and is more user friendly for the witnesses.

“For example, there is a separate entrance for witnesses so they don’t have to travel very far through the building.”

Sheriff Principal Gillian Wade KC. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Courtroom two at the hub. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Sheriff Wade added: “And the palettes have also been specially chosen to make sure they are calming and offer the best possible environment for the capture of evidence.

“As well as providing a natural home for the resolution of local disputes, it secures a safe space from which the most vulnerable witnesses can be supported to give their best evidence without having to fear the additional stress of appearing in a conventional courtroom.”

