VIDEO: Arbroath locals in tears as 12-year-old busker performs song for late mum

Erin Inglis, who is dubbed "Scotland's best-kept secret", sang on the town's High Street at the weekend.

By Ben MacDonald

This is the moment a 12-year-old busker dubbed “Scotland’s best-kept secret” brought Arbroath shoppers to tears by performing a song for her late mum.

Erin Inglis, from Inverurie, sang on the town’s High Street on Saturday.

Among the tracks she performed was a cover of James Blunt’s hit, Monsters.

She tweaked the lyrics in memory of her mum Jenny, who died when Erin was just five.

The song, written about Blunt’s dad’s battle with stage four chronic kidney disease, became a viral hit last year after American Idol winner Iam Tongi performed it with Blunt on the show.

Erin previously told the Press and Journal: “I sing because it makes me closer to my mum. I really enjoy it because I like to see people happy.”

Arbroath residents praise Erin Inglis’ performance

Videos of Erin singing the song in Arbroath have been shared on Facebook and viewed thousands of times.

Commenting on one post, Amy Moir wrote: “Her story makes this song even more special. Was crying watching it.

“What an amazing voice for such a young girl! Keep doing you gal.”

Tammy Tait said: “Wow, she made me cry my eyes out, incredible voice and song.”

Kevin Kelly posted: “I’m always full of admiration for anyone, young or old, that has the confidence to display their obvious talent in such an open (nowhere to hide) environment.

Erin Inglis (centre) with sister Ava and dad Scott in Arbroath. Image: Wallace Ferrier

“For that alone, she deserves every bit of praise that comes her way.

“Taking her age into consideration, that praise should be doubled. I hope she keeps it up and lives her dream.”

Ryan Campbell said: “Absolutely brilliant, I wish her every success.”

Erin’s dad, Scott, uploads her performances to social media.

A video of her performing Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’ has been viewed more than two million times.

Scott said: “Erin is getting over a million views on a single post at times now.

@inglissinging

Mother and Daughter version of Monsters After i got hundreds of request for a Mother Daughter version of Monsters, and the success if my Father Daughter version I recorded it for you all, this version is very personal to me after loosing my mum, this is for all the girls/women who lost their mum. I hope you all enjoy it, and that it helps some.#fyp #foryoupage #inglissinging #motherdaughter #emotional #usa #unitedstates #jamesbluntmonsters #foryourpage Love Erin 🤗💜 In memory of my mum

♬ original sound – Scotlands Best Kept Secret

“She has reached more than 2.5 million views on TikTok and now hundreds are using her song for the audio in their own videos as tribute to their loved ones.

“On the Monsters post, people have called her Scotland’s flower and have said that all of Scotland is behind her.

“There have also been comments from Ireland and Newcastle.

“She has also been aired on American radio. She is touching the hearts of people not only in the UK but across the world.”

Erin – who has hopes of appearing on Britain’s Got Talent – plans to sing in Dundee soon.

