Police probe death of man, 32, at house in Dundee

Police are investigating the death of a 32-year-old man at a house in Dundee.

Officers were called to the property on Dunholm Road in Charleston shortly after 10pm on Friday.

Locals told of seeing police and paramedics on the street.

The death is being treated as “unexplained” but is not thought to be suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 10.05pm on Friday, officers were called to Dunholm Road following the sudden death of a 32-year-old man.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

It happened just hours before a 44-year-old man was found dead in a Dundee multi.