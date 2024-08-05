All you need to know as new Dundee Aldi set to open

A new Dundee Aldi store is getting set to open this month.

The supermarket on Tom Johnston Road, north of Broughty Ferry, is the chain’s fourth in the city – with existing outlets at The Stack Retail Park, Myrekirk Road and Arbroath Road.

With the shop all but complete, we have everything you need to know.

Where is the new Dundee Aldi store?

The new Dundee store is located on Tom Johnston Road, near Broughty Ferry and Douglas.

The shop is next to the existing Sainsbury’s supermarket and KFC restaurant.

When does the new Dundee Aldi open?

The store will open on Thursday August 22 at 8am.

What will happen on opening day?

Olympic champion curler Vicky Wright will visit the store on the opening day to cut the ribbon.

Wright, who retired from the sport in 2022, will also be giving away Team GB-themed goodie bags to celebrate the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In addition, there will be free bags of fresh fruit and vegetables for the first 30 customers in the queue.

Owen Whyte, manager of the shop, said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Broughty Ferry.

“It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Vicky Wright join us will make it a morning to remember.”

What are the new Dundee Aldi opening hours?

Aldi has confirmed the opening hours of its new Dundee store are as follows:

Monday to Saturday: 8am to 10pm

8am to 10pm Sunday: 9am to 8pm

What will the new Dundee Aldi look like inside?

Although work is still ongoing inside the new Aldi, the store will feature a Project Fresh design.

The opening date was pushed back after an application was lodged to increase the permitted alcohol sales area in the new store.

Aldi’s Project Fresh stores are designed to have more space for different ranges, including alcohol.

Plans for the fourth Dundee store were initially knocked back, but that decision was overturned after Aldi appealed to the Scottish Government.

It comes after the new Dundee M&S store opened last month.