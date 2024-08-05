All you need to know as new Dundee Aldi set to open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All you need to know as new Dundee Aldi set to open

The budget retailer is opening its fourth store in the city.

By Andrew Robson
The new Dundee Aldi on Tom Johnston Road near Broughty Ferry
The new Dundee Aldi. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A new Dundee Aldi store is getting set to open this month.

The supermarket on Tom Johnston Road, north of Broughty Ferry, is the chain’s fourth in the city – with existing outlets at The Stack Retail Park, Myrekirk Road and Arbroath Road.

With the shop all but complete, we have everything you need to know.

Where is the new Dundee Aldi store?

The Tom Johnston Road store.
The Tom Johnston Road store is nearly finished. Image Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The new Dundee store is located on Tom Johnston Road, near Broughty Ferry and Douglas.

The shop is next to the existing Sainsbury’s supermarket and KFC restaurant.

When does the new Dundee Aldi open?

The store will open on Thursday August 22 at 8am.

What will happen on opening day?

Eve Muirhead and Vicky Wright are Olympic champions.
Vicky Wright (left) with Olympic curling team-mate Eve Muirhead.

Olympic champion curler Vicky Wright will visit the store on the opening day to cut the ribbon.

Wright, who retired from the sport in 2022, will also be giving away Team GB-themed goodie bags to celebrate the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In addition, there will be free bags of fresh fruit and vegetables for the first 30 customers in the queue.

Owen Whyte, manager of the shop, said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Broughty Ferry.

“It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Vicky Wright join us will make it a morning to remember.”

What are the new Dundee Aldi opening hours?

The new Dundee Aldi store will open later this month.
The store will open later this month. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Aldi has confirmed the opening hours of its new Dundee store are as follows:

  • Monday to Saturday: 8am to 10pm
  • Sunday: 9am to 8pm

What will the new Dundee Aldi look like inside?

How the new Dundee Aldi near Broughty Ferry could like inside
How the new Aldi could look inside. Image: Aldi

Although work is still ongoing inside the new Aldi, the store will feature a Project Fresh design.

The opening date was pushed back after an application was lodged to increase the permitted alcohol sales area in the new store.

Aldi’s Project Fresh stores are designed to have more space for different ranges, including alcohol.

Plans for the fourth Dundee store were initially knocked back, but that decision was overturned after Aldi appealed to the Scottish Government.

It comes after the new Dundee M&S store opened last month.

Conversation