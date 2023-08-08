Exam results nerves and delight for Madras College pupils in front of television cameras

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exam results nerves and delight for Madras College pupils in front of television cameras

Pupils from the Fife school were interviewed live on ITV Good Morning Britain and recorded by other media as they learned their SQA results.

By Cheryl Peebles
Twins Camran and Sarah Kouhy were among the Madras College pupils to open their results in front of television cameras. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Twins Camran and Sarah Kouhy were among the Madras College pupils to open their results in front of television cameras. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Opening your exam results is nerve-racking enough.

But it was even more so for some brave St Andrews teenagers who did so in front of television cameras and press photographers.

A group of Madras College pupils and leavers learned how they had done in their exams in front of the media and were interviewed live on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Cameras from STV News also rolled as the teenagers ripped open their envelopes from the Scottish Qualifications Authority in the Fife school shortly before 7am on Tuesday.

Madras College pupils were interviewed live on Good Morning Britain by Juliet Dunlop. Image: Cheryl Peebles/DC Thomson.

They were among more than 144,000 young people across Scotland receiving their SQA exam results for National 5, Higher and Advanced Highers.

Watch: Exam results at Madras College live on Good Morning Britain

It was good news for most of the 14, including twins Camran and Sarah Kouhy, 17, who got matching straight As in their Highers.

Camran, who hopes to study dentistry after S6, said: “Relief and satisfaction would be an under-statement! I couldn’t be any happier.

Twins Camran and Sarah Kouhy were delighted with their matching set of straight As. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Opening his results in front of the media was “a strange experience” but he said: “It was something a little bit unique and cool to happen. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”

Sarah, who wants to study medicine, said: “I’m relieved my hard work has been reflected in my results. And I’m relieved the wait is over.

“I was quite worried especially for biology, I made a few mistakes so I’m very pleased I managed to get an A.

“Now I can strive to do my best to get into medicine.

Opening SQA exam results with a nationwide audience

“It was a unique way to open our results. Especially for Higher it was quite nerve-racking, the idea things might not go to plan, but it was fortunate they did.”

Parents Reza and Ladan, from Newport, were watching on and Ladan beamed: “I’m so proud!”

Reza said: “We were more nervous than they were probably!”

Jasmine Shackman with proud parents Bill Shackman and Emily Michelson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Jasmine Shackman, 17, was delighted with her results.

She revealed: “I’ve done really well, I got all As!”

Reflecting on the way she learned her results, the aspiring artist said: “You can feel the emotion, just the act of pulling it out to see it all there, to see all that hard work on the page.

“Being in front of the cameras was the reason I was able to open them!”

Parents Bill Shackman and Emily Michelson, who moved from the USA to St Andrews several years ago, were by her side and said Jasmine had worked really hard for her grades.

Emily said: “She was really self-motivated. She made a plan, we didn’t have to remind her to study – we’re really proud.”

Stuart Monks and dad Frazer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Stuart Monks, 16, from Newport, also got all As in his National 5s.

He said: “After the work I’ve put in I would have been disappointed with less than straight As but I’m still very pleased with the results I’ve got.”

About to embark on Highers in S5, he hopes to eventually study civil engineering with architecture.

Madras College media opening

He said: “I don’t know what it’s normally like, but it was certainly very exciting of a very early morning to be in school opening exam results.”

Tawa Tom’s results have secured him a place at Dundee and Angus College. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Tawa Tom’s grades take him to Dundee and Angus College to study physical activity and health.

The 17-year-old from New Gilston was nervous to look at his certificate but said: “I’m very relieved, especially in one subject, English.

“Last year I got a D but this year I got a B which I’m really happy about.

“It shows a big improvement and how hard I’ve been working.

“This means I’ve secured my [college] place now because it was a conditional offer.”

From left Lucy Lin, Emily Moore and Maddie Johnston. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Lucy Lin, 16, from Wormit, was “very happy” with her eight National 5 A’s, she said, “especially as I was a little bit nervous at the start”.

“I’m just glad I’ve got it [results] and I can put it aside and focus on other stuff instead of constantly worrying.”

The public opening was “exciting”, she said. “I wasn’t really nervous about opening it in front of everyone, more about the exams.”

The pupils and leavers who opened their results at Madras College with head teacher Ken Currie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Emily Moore, 16, also from Wormit, was very happy with her seven National 5 A’s as she hopes to study medicine.

She said: “I’m just very happy I got the grades I expected. ”

Maddie Johnston, 16, from Tayport, was “quite happy” with her As and Bs in National 5s but added: “I kind of wish I got an A in modern studies because I really like that class but I found the exam difficult so I’m not surprised.”

Apart from sitting the actual exams, this is probably the most stressful thing these young people have ever had to do.”

Madras College head teacher Ken Currie

Madras College head teacher Ken Currie was full of praise for the young people who arrived with their parents to take part in the media event.

He said: “Apart from sitting the actual exams, this is probably the most stressful thing these young people have ever had to do.

“I’m so grateful to them and their parents for coming into school to let us all share in the tension and excitement of the day.

“It was a joy to see their beaming faces as they read the results of their hard work.”

