Dundee High School pupils eye bright future after exam success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Dundee High School pupils eye bright future after exam success

Thousands of pupils across Scotland received their SQA results on Tuesday.

By Andrew Robson
Dundee high students celebrate Exam results
Zara King, Darcey Brown and Lily Christie with their exam results. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Pupils at High School of Dundee are celebrating exam success after their hard work was rewarded on results day.

Thousands of pupils across Scotland received their SQA results on Tuesday, including awards for Nationals, Highers, and Advanced Highers.

Among those receiving their grades were High School of Dundee students Zara King, 15, Darcey Brown, 17, Lily Christie, 17, Conor Arbuckle, 17 and Rishabh Akula, 18.

All five pupils were delighted with their results.

High School of Dundee Exam Results Day.
Pictured at the back is Rishabh Akula, Conor Arbuckle and Zara King, with Lily Christie and Darcey Brown at the front. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Fourth-year student Zara received exam results for the first time after sitting her National 5s in May.

She said: “I’m delighted with the results I achieved, I put a lot of every into it and I’m glad that it’s paid off.

“The teachers have been brilliant and identified any weak spots I had, so I felt really prepared.”

Zara will now study Highers and is eyeing an architecture or product design course at university.

University was also on the mind of 17-year-old Darcey, who received straight-As in her Highers this morning.

She said:  “You always doubt yourself and your mind plays tricks on you but I got what I wanted.”

Zara thanked her teachers and parents for the role they played in her getting the results she wanted.

Darcey Brown and Lily Christie with their exam results. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Darcey Brown and Lily Christie with their exam results. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Lily, 17, endured added stress with her exams this year.

Poorly-timed illness meant she had to miss two of her exams. But despite that, Lily’s hard work earlier in the year paid off, as she still got five As in her Highers.

Lily said: “I was a bit unsure what would happen after missing the exams.

“But I’m glad that I put in the work earlier in the year too so that I got all the results that I wanted.

“Nobody ever believes it till something like that happens.”

Looking ahead, Lily has started to think about univerity. She said that getting her grades today takes “a huge weight off her shoulders” and will attend open days over the next few months.

Dundee High pupils ready for the next step

For many students, it will be the last time they get their SQA exam results, with some nervously waiting to see if they have met conditions for university.

Sixth-year pupil Conor sat his Advanced Higher in May knowing he had to meet requirements to get to university.

He said: “I didn’t expect my results to be as good.

“I’ve met my conditions for university so it’s a massive relief after a stressful couple of months waiting for the results.”

Dundee high School students Conor Arbuckle and Rishabh Akula on Exam day.
Conor Arbuckle and Rishabh Akula both met university conditions today. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Conor will begin studying Medicine at the University of Glasgow in September thanks to As in Advanced Higher Biology, Chemistry, and Maths.

He thanked the school for the support they gave him throughout his last year.

He said: “The school set me up with a teacher to help me through UCAS applications, personal statements and extra tests for medicine.

“Having that extra support definitely made everything much simpler.”

Rishabh, who will be moving to Bristol to study Aerospace Engineering in September, was equally over the moon with his 2 As and a B at Advanced Higher level.

“I’m a big fan of planes and Formula One so it just seemed like the obvious next step.

“The support I got from the school was brilliant when filling out my UCAS application, I can’t thank them enough.”

Dundee High teacher’s pride on results day

Dundee High Depute Rector Sam Watson praised the successes of her students while also offering a word of advice for others.

She said: “You are so pleased to see all the individual successes but equally you are aware that for some young people, there are disappointments as well.

“There’s always a path – exam results are just one small part of life.

“Every pupil has so much to give.”

High School of Dundee received an average pass rate of 91.6% at Higher level, with 56.3% A grades.

More from Schools

CR0043541, Cheryl Peebles, St Andrews. Exam Results Day at Madras College. Picture SHows: Twins, Camran (17) and Sarah Kouhy (17) opening their exam results at Madras College in St Andrews. Tuesday 8th August 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Exam results nerves and delight for Madras College pupils in front of television cameras
CR0044075 - Cheryl Peebles Story - Dundee area - Gary Rooney and others who are driving Bangers to Benidorm later in August to raise money for Help for Kids - Picture shows some of the range of vehicles taking part - Tayside Engineering & Construction Supplies, Camperdown Industrial Estate, 2 George Buckman Drive, Dundee - Wednesday 2nd August 2023 - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Will Barbie make it to Benidorm? 15 Dundee ‘bangers’ begin charity mission
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. School holiday calendars 2023/24 Picture shows; School holiday calendars 2023/24. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 28/07/2023
This year's Dundee school holiday dates to print out and keep at home
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. School holiday calendars 2023/24 Picture shows; School holiday calendars 2023/24. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 28/07/2023
This year's Angus school holiday dates to print out and keep at home
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. School holiday calendars 2023/24 Picture shows; School holiday calendars 2023/24. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 28/07/2023
This year's Fife school holiday dates to print out and keep at home
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. School holiday calendars 2023/24 Picture shows; School holiday calendars 2023/24. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 28/07/2023
This year's Perth and Kinross school holiday dates to print out and keep at…
Alex and Edie on the waterslide at Muddy Boots Fife
Our splashing family day out at Muddy Boots waterslide and adventure park in Fife
Dundee Explorers Cadeyrn Harris and Lilly Hosie with unit leader Stacey McPherson-Kennedy. Image: Scouts Scotland
Dundee Explorers 'excited' by World Scout Jamboree in South Korea
Tailend restaurant in Dundee.
Where kids can eat for free or £1 in Dundee over the holidays
CR0044116, Cheryl Peebles, Kirkcaldy. Templehall Cafe story . PIcture Shows: Gavin Campbell at Templehall Cafe in Kirkcaldy who has been offering meals to kids for £1 during the summer and is astounded at the community generosity. Thursday 27th July 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Kirkcaldy chef feeding kids for free during school holidays with the help of…

Conversation