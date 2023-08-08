James McPake explains why he’s ‘a big believer’ in reserve football as Dunfermline enter league

James McPake believes entering a side in this year’s Reserve League is “important for the development of players”.

After their run to last year’s final of the cup, Dunfermline Reserves are now preparing for a league campaign.

Greg Shiels’ side will play their first Reserve League match at the end of this month against McPake’s former side Dundee.

The Pars will also face Dundee in the Reserve Cup after they drew each other in the group stage. Dundee United and bitter Dunfermline’s bitter rivals Falkirk make up the rest of Group 2.

Benefits of reserve football

“You see Andrew Tod, he goes out on loan last season – he didn’t play at Elgin – but he got to play in the Reserve Cup,” said McPake, explaining the benefits of more reserve fixtures for the coming season. “We can keep an eye on him.

“The benefit of that was that [Nikolay] Todorov was playing, [Paul] McGowan was playing, Paul Allan was playing. [Kane] Ritchie-Hosler played. Ewan Otoo played.

“You’re exposing these young kids to being able to play with them against other teams that are maybe doing the same.”

Last season, Dunfermline Reserves won against a strong Livingston side before a penalty-shootout victory over United – though they were later deducted points for feilding an inelligible player.

After wins at Hibs and Dundee and another penalty-shootout win against Queen’s Park, Dunfermline topped their group.

They eased past Queen of the South in the semi-final before a young Pars side were humbled in the final at Rugby Park.

Keeping up appearances

“You see the other side of it: when we go to Kilmarnock in the final,” added McPake.

“They had a really strong side because the first-team were still playing. We’d just won the league.

“But again, the experience they got from that I think is great.

“I’m a big believer in reserve football.

“Not just for the young boys: if the squad is back and it’s healthy, if we get additions – if we have players that aren’t playing, they can let their frustrations out for playing on a Tuesday or a Wednesday.

“It keeps their minutes up. Being a player before, I was one who always wanted to play in the reserves because you had to be ready.

“For those two reasons alone, it is very valuable and I’m looking forward to it.”