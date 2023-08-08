James McPake explains why he’s ‘a big believer’ in reserve football as Dunfermline enter league

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake explains why he’s ‘a big believer’ in reserve football as Dunfermline enter league

The Pars manager watched his side reach last season's Reserve Cup final.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline manager James McPake is a fan of Reserve football. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
James McPake believes entering a side in this year’s Reserve League is “important for the development of players”.

After their run to last year’s final of the cup, Dunfermline Reserves are now preparing for a league campaign.

Greg Shiels’ side will play their first Reserve League match at the end of this month against McPake’s former side Dundee.

From left: Jake Rennie, Sam Young, Greg Shields, Callum Archibald, Andrew Tod and Michael Beagley.

The Pars will also face Dundee in the Reserve Cup after they drew each other in the group stage. Dundee United and bitter Dunfermline’s bitter rivals Falkirk make up the rest of Group 2.

Benefits of reserve football

“You see Andrew Tod, he goes out on loan last season – he didn’t play at Elgin – but he got to play in the Reserve Cup,” said McPake, explaining the benefits of more reserve fixtures for the coming season. “We can keep an eye on him.

“The benefit of that was that [Nikolay] Todorov was playing, [Paul] McGowan was playing, Paul Allan was playing. [Kane] Ritchie-Hosler played. Ewan Otoo played.

“You’re exposing these young kids to being able to play with them against other teams that are maybe doing the same.”

James McPake spoke about the benefits to young players like Andrew Tod. Images: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Last season, Dunfermline Reserves won against a strong Livingston side before a penalty-shootout victory over United – though they were later deducted points for feilding an inelligible player.

After wins at Hibs and Dundee and another penalty-shootout win against Queen’s Park, Dunfermline topped their group.

They eased past Queen of the South in the semi-final before a young Pars side were humbled in the final at Rugby Park.

Keeping up appearances

“You see the other side of it: when we go to Kilmarnock in the final,” added McPake.

“They had a really strong side because the first-team were still playing. We’d just won the league.

“But again, the experience they got from that I think is great.

Dunfermline Reserves’ fixtures.

“I’m a big believer in reserve football.

“Not just for the young boys: if the squad is back and it’s healthy, if we get additions – if we have players that aren’t playing, they can let their frustrations out for playing on a Tuesday or a Wednesday.

“It keeps their minutes up. Being a player before, I was one who always wanted to play in the reserves because you had to be ready.

“For those two reasons alone, it is very valuable and I’m looking forward to it.”

