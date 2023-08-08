Army veteran jailed for historical child abuse at Fife caravan park

A sex predator was jailed for four years after molesting young girls at a caravan park more than three decades ago.

Trevor Brown, 50, was a teenager when he targeted younger children for sexual abuse over a five-year period.

A judge told Brown at the High Court in Edinburgh: “The sexual assaults you perpetrated were truly horrendous.”

Lord Richardson said Brown’s actions appeared to have “a significant and continuing impact” on victims who suffered at his hands.

The judge said he recognised that at the time of the offending Brown was 18 or younger and has since served in the armed forces and been in continuous employment.

He was also assessed as posing a low risk of re-offending.

But he said the offences for which he was convicted were very serious and must be dealt with by a custodial sentence.

Caravan park assaults

Brown had denied a series of charges at an earlier trial but was found guilty of five involving four victims, committed between July 1986 and August 1991.

His youngest victim was aged just two when the abuse began at an address in Kinross.

He exposed himself to the child and carried out sex acts.

Brown, latterly of Stanley, in Durham, England, went on to target a second little girl for abuse at an address in Halbeath, by Dunfermline.

His final three offences were all committed against girls at Pettycur Bay caravan park, Kinghorn, during the summer of 1991.

Defence counsel David Moggach said Brown had gone into the army and given “commendable” service before securing full-time employment after leaving the forces.

He said Brown stood to be sentenced for conduct carried out as a teenager but subsequently has led a crime-free life.

Lord Richardson told Brown that he would be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for an indefinite period following his sentencing.

