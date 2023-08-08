Army veteran jailed for historical child abuse at Fife caravan park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Army veteran jailed for historical child abuse at Fife caravan park

Trevor Brown targeted children at Pettycur Bay caravan park in the summer of 1991, when he was 18.

By Dave Finlay
Brown targeted children at Pettycur Bay in 1991.
Brown targeted children at Pettycur Bay in 1991.

A sex predator was jailed for four years after molesting young girls at a caravan park more than three decades ago.

Trevor Brown, 50, was a teenager when he targeted younger children for sexual abuse over a five-year period.

A judge told Brown at the High Court in Edinburgh: “The sexual assaults you perpetrated were truly horrendous.”

Lord Richardson said Brown’s actions appeared to have “a significant and continuing impact” on victims who suffered at his hands.

The High Court in Edinburgh
Brown was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The judge said he recognised that at the time of the offending Brown was 18 or younger and has since served in the armed forces and been in continuous employment.

He was also assessed as posing a low risk of re-offending.

But he said the offences for which he was convicted were very serious and must be dealt with by a custodial sentence.

Caravan park assaults

Brown had denied a series of charges at an earlier trial but was found guilty of five  involving four victims, committed between July 1986 and August 1991.

His youngest victim was aged just two when the abuse began at an address in Kinross.

He exposed himself to the child and carried out sex acts.

Brown, latterly of Stanley, in Durham, England, went on to target a second little girl for abuse at an address in Halbeath, by Dunfermline.

His final three offences were all committed against girls at Pettycur Bay caravan park, Kinghorn, during the summer of 1991.

Defence counsel David Moggach said Brown had gone into the army and given “commendable” service before securing full-time employment after leaving the forces.

He said Brown stood to be sentenced for conduct carried out as a teenager but subsequently has led a crime-free life.

Lord Richardson told Brown that he would be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for an indefinite period following his sentencing.

