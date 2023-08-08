Fife rapist already serving time for armed robbery, jury told after conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife rapist already serving time for armed robbery, jury told after conviction

The jury discovered after convicting Steven Banks he is already serving prison time for armed robbery.

By Vic Rodrick
Steven Banks raped a 16-year-old after forcing her to change into his Rangers top..
Steven Banks raped a 16-year-old after forcing her to change into his Rangers top..

A judge has called for a risk assessment on a predatory rapist-turned-armed robber with a view to imposing an extended sentence on him.

The move follows a failure by social workers to interview Steven Banks in prison, which left his victims in tears in court.

Banks, 39, was convicted by a jury last month of raping a 16-year-old girl in his mother’s home in Ballingry in 2011 after forcing her to change into his Rangers top.

The depraved paedophile was also found guilty of repeatedly sexually assaulting and raping another schoolgirl in vehicles in Lochgelly, Cowdenbeath and elsewhere between February 2014 and February 2017, starting when the girl was just 10.

It was only after the jury returned its verdicts it emerged Banks is currently serving a 12-year sentence imposed four years ago for his part in a £6000 robbery in Staffordshire in November 2017.

Following the supermarket raid, for which he provided inside information and took a day off to act as getaway driver, Banks moved back to Scotland so he could care for his poorly mother.

His conviction for robbery was subsequently overtaken by a police investigation into the historical rapes.

Extended sentence probe

Banks was due to be sentenced for the sexual offences at the High Court in Livingston on Tuesday but the court was told no criminal justice background report had been prepared because no social workers had visited him in Perth Prison.

The accused’s name has already been added to the Sex Offenders Register and Scottish Ministers have been notified of his conviction under laws to protect vulnerable groups.

Highlighting problems with the social work report, solicitor advocate Gordon Martin, defending, speculated about reduced staffing levels, holiday absences or social workers “fighting each other to avoid seeing him” because Banks had been brought up from England.

Lord Young told him: “One of the options I have is an extended sentence and I can’t impose an extended sentence unless I have a risk assessment report.

“I can tell you, because of the offending here, an extended sentence is certainly on my radar.

“On that basis I’m not willing to sentence Mr Banks today.

I’m not willing to sentence him until I get all the information I get in a criminal justice social work report.”

The judge adjourned the sentencing hearing until September 13 at Edinburgh High Court.

Banks’ victims, who travelled to court to hear his fate, burst into tears and had to be comforted by relatives and staff from the Crown Office’s victim support unit.

