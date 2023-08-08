Traffic warning ahead of British Touring Car Championship at Knockhill

A traffic warning has been issued ahead of the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship at Knockhill this weekend.

The contest is taking place at Knockhill Racing Circuit in Fife on August 12 and 13.

It was established in 1958 as the British Saloon Car Championship and was rebranded as the British Touring Car Championship in 1987.

Traditionally, British names such as Jaguar, Austin, Ford and Mini were all winners in the first 20 years of the competition.

But it has been an event that has adapted, with companies including BMW, Mazda and Nissan joining the party.

Traffic Scotland has said traffic is likely to be heavier than normal travelling over the Queensferry Crossing on the M90, A90 and A985.

Drivers are encouraged to consider alternative travel and plan ahead of their trip.