REBECCA BAIRD: I hate football – but Dundee derby might make a fan of me yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

REBECCA BAIRD: I hate football – but Dundee derby might make a fan of me yet

Rebecca was pleasantly surprised by her first taste of Dundee football fandom at last weekend's derby.

The friendly rivalry between Dundee's teams is a change of pace for lifelong football hater Rebecca. Image: SNS Group.
The friendly rivalry between Dundee's teams is a change of pace for lifelong football hater Rebecca. Image: SNS Group.
By Rebecca Baird

For the nine years I’ve lived in Dundee, the derby has been a mere bug on the windscreen of my life.

When I lived up Stobswell way, it was a cheerful, noisy parade under my window every now and again.

As a student, it was a day to avoid the Perth Road pubs, because you’d no chance of a seat.

And for someone who hates football, it’s the perfect football game – because I only ever notice it happening out the corner of my eye.

Contrast that with growing up in the Central Belt and then living in Glasgow, and match days were a different ball game entirely.

The vitriolic Old Firm rivalry seeped into every aspect of life, from when my school day finished (staggered let out times for the Catholic and non-denominational schools, to stop us fighting) to which pubs the boys could walk into, depending on their last name and their fathers’ chosen colours.

Train journeys to and from Glasgow on match days just weren’t worth the hassle after kick-off, so I’d often rearrange my weekend plans for shopping or seeing pals.

And the day I worked as a barmaid in a mixed Glasgow pub for an Old Firm game was the day I learned what hate sounds like when no says a thing out loud.

Broken noses and broken bottles often lay littered in the wake of any Rangers v Celtic match, when all the childish bravado had petered out.

The Celtic and Rangers fans in the stands at the Scottish Cup Semi-Final 2018.

What started off as jovial with an undercurrent of tension almost always erupted in slurs and sloshed violence.

And all of this added up to a picture which was so off-putting, inconvenient and downright boring that it all led me to one conclusion by the age of about 14: “I hate football.”

So it’s been a surprise to me, 15 years later, to find out that maybe I don’t.

First ever Dundee derby was surprising

Last weekend, I watched my first ever Dundee derby. Not in person of course, let’s not get crazy.

But I went to the pub with my partner, and we found a little corner where I could see the telly and still crochet like the granny I am, and for the first time in my life, I watched a football game on purpose.

Now, I could bore you with internal commentary on the game itself, but that mostly sounded like: “Oh, he’s got it! No he hasn’t. Now the other has it! Hmm. I like the blue strips but the orange ones have cool socks. Ladidadida.”

Not interesting.

Far more interesting were the supporters all around me.

Enthusiastic Dundee United fans as they march to the stadium pre-match during a William Hill Premiership match between Dundee United and Dundee at the CalForth Construction Arena at Tannadice, on August 4 2024. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.

No football colours were sported first of all, which was refreshing, but made me a bit uneasy.

“How do we know if it’s a Dundee pub or a United pub?” I asked my football-savvy date.

“We don’t I suppose. We’ll see when someone scores.”

Someone did. The place erupted. Ok, I thought, we know where we are. Sorted.

Then something absolutely wild happened.

The other team scored. And the place erupted.

Camaraderie between fans? Unheard of

At this point my head’s on a swivel. I’m trying to suss out which end of the pub is which, and eyeballing the door. Just in case. You can never be too careful.

But before I know it, 90 minutes are up and my blanket has an extra three rows. The game ends with no insults volleyed and no glasses hurled.

Then beside me, a guy starts chirping at his mate, giving him stick about his team – they’re on opposite sides, by the sounds of things.

Dundee fans in the stands at last weekend’s derby. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group.

Oh here we go, I think. Now it’s all kicking off. 

But the mate just laughs, and when the first guy gets up, it’s not to deck him. It’s to get them both a pint.

Be still, my Stirlingshire heart. I’ve never seen anything like this.

I thought I hated football, but – dare I say it – the Dundee derby was fun.

Maybe I’ll watch the next one. But I’ll need to pick a team first.

More from Opinion

The friendly rivalry between Dundee's teams is a change of pace for lifelong football hater Rebecca. Image: SNS Group.
COURIER OPINION: John Alexander wasn't perfect city leader but his love for Dundee is…
8
The friendly rivalry between Dundee's teams is a change of pace for lifelong football hater Rebecca. Image: SNS Group.
PAUL MALIK: Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh reacted to brutal assault with remorse of someone…
10
The friendly rivalry between Dundee's teams is a change of pace for lifelong football hater Rebecca. Image: SNS Group.
STEVE FINAN: My message to Dundee glory hunters who travel to Glasgow to support…
15
Keir Starmer Anas Sarwar GB Energy Fife
ALASDAIR CLARK: Why GB Energy should be based in Fife
4
The friendly rivalry between Dundee's teams is a change of pace for lifelong football hater Rebecca. Image: SNS Group.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Holiday in Crieff reminded me how quickly kids grow up
The friendly rivalry between Dundee's teams is a change of pace for lifelong football hater Rebecca. Image: SNS Group.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and United rivalry bonds our city – I was surprised at…
11
The friendly rivalry between Dundee's teams is a change of pace for lifelong football hater Rebecca. Image: SNS Group.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: I disagree with Steve Finan on V&A Dundee – and the Eden…
2
The friendly rivalry between Dundee's teams is a change of pace for lifelong football hater Rebecca. Image: SNS Group.
JIM CRUMLEY: St Andrews University making fool of itself over rector’s ‘genocide’ controversy
The friendly rivalry between Dundee's teams is a change of pace for lifelong football hater Rebecca. Image: SNS Group.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: As a dog owner, I support Broughty Ferry beach exclusion zone
2
The friendly rivalry between Dundee's teams is a change of pace for lifelong football hater Rebecca. Image: SNS Group.
REBECCA BAIRD: Sleeping separately from your partner isn't strange - so why does it…

Conversation