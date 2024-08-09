Dunfermline keeper hunt goes on as James McPake urges side to ‘get fans onside’ in Falkirk clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline keeper hunt goes on as James McPake urges side to ‘get fans onside’ in Falkirk clash

The Pars host their bitter rivals seeking a first win in 5 games.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. boss James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline are continuing to work hard on signing a new keeper in time for Saturday’s crunch encounter with Falkirk.

The Pars have endured something of a transfer saga in trying to secure competition for number one Deniz Mehmet this summer.

Back-up custodian Max Little was freed at the end of last season and attempts to replace him have so far failed.

Dunfermline Athletic keeper Deniz Mehmet.
Dunfermline keeper Deniz Mehmet. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Celtic youngster Tobi Oluwayemi remains one option and other enquiries have been made over recent weeks.

But, with Mehmet having acted without a replacement on the bench during the Premier Sports Cup, time is running out to land anyone in time to face the Bairns this weekend.

“We are working on a goalkeeper and we are waiting for a decision from his parent club,” explained manager James McPake.

“So, we might have someone in before the weekend, but we will need to see what happens between now and then.

“If not, then we have young Lewis [Briggs] who stepped up to the squad for the Livingston game last weekend.”

Invincible Bairns

It is understood Briggs gave Dunfermline cause for concern this week due to illness.

But it appears the 17-year-old should be fit if a new face is not secured before Saturday afternoon.

The Pars will host Falkirk seeking to arrest a run of four straight defeats, which includes shock losses to lower-league Forfar Athletic and Cove Rangers.

The Bairns, on the other hand, have not lost a league game in over 15 months following their ‘invincible’ charge to the League One title last season.

However, McPake has urged the Fifers to rise to the occasion and give their supporters a reason to ensure East End Park is an intimidating venue for their bitter rivals.

Scott Pittman fires in the opening goal for Livingston against Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Scott Pittman’s opening goal sent Livingston on their way to victory over Dunfermline. Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“It shouldn’t matter whether there’s a thousand fans there or five or six thousand fans there, the effort and commitment from the players should be the basis of what we’re doing,” said McPake.

“Every fan, whether they’ve played football or not, if they put that strip on, that would be the minimum they would expect of themselves – to go out and run about and give everything they’ve got.

“I think the players are showing they’re doing that, and by doing that they get the fans onside – by working hard and pressing them and making it uncomfortable for Falkirk.

“When we do that, we know that East End Park can be a difficult place to play.”

‘Get fans off their seats’

Dunfermline turned in an encouraging display last weekend against Livingston – but only for the opening 45 minutes, before goals from Scott Pittman and Stephen Kelly dished out an opening-day disappointment at Almondvale.

“We need to get the fans off their seats and the fans will stick with the players if they see that effort,” added McPake.

“Yes, at times, they have moans and groans. But that’s natural, that’s because they want to see their team winning.

“From three o’clock on Saturday, it’s just about us being ready for that game and being ready to get our supporters involved in that game.”

