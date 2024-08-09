Dunfermline keeper hunt goes on as James McPake urges side to ‘get fans onside’ in Falkirk clash

Dunfermline are continuing to work hard on signing a new keeper in time for Saturday’s crunch encounter with Falkirk.

The Pars have endured something of a transfer saga in trying to secure competition for number one Deniz Mehmet this summer.

Back-up custodian Max Little was freed at the end of last season and attempts to replace him have so far failed.

Celtic youngster Tobi Oluwayemi remains one option and other enquiries have been made over recent weeks.

But, with Mehmet having acted without a replacement on the bench during the Premier Sports Cup, time is running out to land anyone in time to face the Bairns this weekend.

“We are working on a goalkeeper and we are waiting for a decision from his parent club,” explained manager James McPake.

“So, we might have someone in before the weekend, but we will need to see what happens between now and then.

“If not, then we have young Lewis [Briggs] who stepped up to the squad for the Livingston game last weekend.”

Invincible Bairns

It is understood Briggs gave Dunfermline cause for concern this week due to illness.

But it appears the 17-year-old should be fit if a new face is not secured before Saturday afternoon.

The Pars will host Falkirk seeking to arrest a run of four straight defeats, which includes shock losses to lower-league Forfar Athletic and Cove Rangers.

The Bairns, on the other hand, have not lost a league game in over 15 months following their ‘invincible’ charge to the League One title last season.

However, McPake has urged the Fifers to rise to the occasion and give their supporters a reason to ensure East End Park is an intimidating venue for their bitter rivals.

“It shouldn’t matter whether there’s a thousand fans there or five or six thousand fans there, the effort and commitment from the players should be the basis of what we’re doing,” said McPake.

“Every fan, whether they’ve played football or not, if they put that strip on, that would be the minimum they would expect of themselves – to go out and run about and give everything they’ve got.

“I think the players are showing they’re doing that, and by doing that they get the fans onside – by working hard and pressing them and making it uncomfortable for Falkirk.

“When we do that, we know that East End Park can be a difficult place to play.”

‘Get fans off their seats’

Dunfermline turned in an encouraging display last weekend against Livingston – but only for the opening 45 minutes, before goals from Scott Pittman and Stephen Kelly dished out an opening-day disappointment at Almondvale.

“We need to get the fans off their seats and the fans will stick with the players if they see that effort,” added McPake.

“Yes, at times, they have moans and groans. But that’s natural, that’s because they want to see their team winning.

“From three o’clock on Saturday, it’s just about us being ready for that game and being ready to get our supporters involved in that game.”