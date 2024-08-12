‘One of Stirling’s most historic properties’ for sale at £845k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘One of Stirling’s most historic properties’ for sale at £845k

The Inclosure is the only building constructed before 1837 that still survives in the area.

By Ben MacDonald
The Inclosure, Stirling
The Inclosure is up for sale. Image: Savills

A house described as “one of Stirling’s most historic properties” has gone up for sale at £845,000.

The Inclosure, a C-listed period house on Windsor Place, has been developed from what was once a single-storey cottage dating back to 1580.

A Georgian addition – including the facade – dates from 1710 while the drawing room extension was added in the 1800s.

According to Historic Environment Scotland, The Inclosure is the only building constructed before 1837 that still survives in the area.

The front of the house. Image: Savills
The entrance hall. Image: Savills

The house comes with three reception rooms that all sit off the entrance hall.

The drawing room looks over the gardens thanks to two large windows including a wide bay at the gable end.

It features ornate ceiling plasterwork, original exposed timber flooring and a log-burning stove set into a fireplace.

The sitting room has obeche timber panelled walls and a large bay window with shuttering and a log burner.

The dining room has blue-painted wall panelling and a window overlooking the front of the house. It also has a door that leads into the kitchen.

The drawing room. Image: Savills
The sitting room. Image: Savills
The dining room. Image: Savills

The kitchen features a central island with a breakfast bar and granite worktops.

There are integrated appliances including a wine cooler as well as a door out to the front of the house.

The home office also has a log-burning stove and doors leading out to both the front and rear of the house.

This room could also be used as a ground-floor bedroom.

Completing the ground floor are shower, utility, store and boiler rooms.

The kitchen. Image: Savills
The office. Image: Savills
The shower room. Image: Savills

The staircase curves up from entrance hall to the first-floor landing.

There are two bedrooms, one at each end of the landing.

One of them has an en-suite shower room, while a family bathroom with both a bath and separate shower sits between the two bedrooms.

The staircase. Image: Savills
The first bedroom. Image: Savills
The en-suite shower room. Image: Savills
The second bedroom. Image: Savills
The bathroom. Image: Savills

The staircase continues up to the second floor.

From this level, there are stunning outlooks over the rooftops towards Stirling Castle with the Ochil Hills beyond.

There are two bedrooms with east-facing dormer windows and a box room on this floor.

City views. Image: Savills
The third bedroom. Image: Savills
The fourth bedroom. Image: Savills

The gardens include plenty of lawn, trimmed box hedging and planted borders.

An orchard in the garden has the remains of its original wall, which is thought to be two centuries old.

The gated driveway leads onto the front of the house, offering ample off-street parking.

There is also a double garage, a separate wood store and a workshop.

The garden. Image: Savills
A seating area on the lawn. Image: Savills
The large outdoor space. Image: Savills
Trees in the garden. Image: Savills
The driveway. Image: Savills
The setting of The Inclosure Image: Savills
The house has views towards the hills. Image: Savills

The Inclosure is being marketed by Savills for offers over £845,000.

It comes as another historic Stirling property – a quirky home with a 1700s facade – has also hit the market for the cheaper price of £275,000.

Meanwhile, a former schoolhouse turned home in Dunblane has had its price cut by £20,000.

