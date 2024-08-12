‘One of Stirling’s most historic properties’ for sale at £845k

A house described as “one of Stirling’s most historic properties” has gone up for sale at £845,000.

The Inclosure, a C-listed period house on Windsor Place, has been developed from what was once a single-storey cottage dating back to 1580.

A Georgian addition – including the facade – dates from 1710 while the drawing room extension was added in the 1800s.

According to Historic Environment Scotland, The Inclosure is the only building constructed before 1837 that still survives in the area.

The house comes with three reception rooms that all sit off the entrance hall.

The drawing room looks over the gardens thanks to two large windows including a wide bay at the gable end.

It features ornate ceiling plasterwork, original exposed timber flooring and a log-burning stove set into a fireplace.

The sitting room has obeche timber panelled walls and a large bay window with shuttering and a log burner.

The dining room has blue-painted wall panelling and a window overlooking the front of the house. It also has a door that leads into the kitchen.

The kitchen features a central island with a breakfast bar and granite worktops.

There are integrated appliances including a wine cooler as well as a door out to the front of the house.

The home office also has a log-burning stove and doors leading out to both the front and rear of the house.

This room could also be used as a ground-floor bedroom.

Completing the ground floor are shower, utility, store and boiler rooms.

The staircase curves up from entrance hall to the first-floor landing.

There are two bedrooms, one at each end of the landing.

One of them has an en-suite shower room, while a family bathroom with both a bath and separate shower sits between the two bedrooms.

The staircase continues up to the second floor.

From this level, there are stunning outlooks over the rooftops towards Stirling Castle with the Ochil Hills beyond.

There are two bedrooms with east-facing dormer windows and a box room on this floor.

The gardens include plenty of lawn, trimmed box hedging and planted borders.

An orchard in the garden has the remains of its original wall, which is thought to be two centuries old.

The gated driveway leads onto the front of the house, offering ample off-street parking.

There is also a double garage, a separate wood store and a workshop.

The Inclosure is being marketed by Savills for offers over £845,000.

