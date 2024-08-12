Flood alerts issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as Perth floodgates closed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Flood alerts issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as Perth floodgates closed

The Met Office has warned of thunderstorms in the region.

By Andrew Robson
Flood alert for Tayside Fife and Stirling as Perth floodgates closed
The South Inch floodgates in Perth have been closed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Flood alerts have been issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling – with the floodgates in Perth also closed.

Sepa has issued flood alerts for Dundee and Angus, Tayside, Fife, and Central with heavy rain forecast on Monday.

The agency says there could be “significant flooding impacts” as a result.

It comes after a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and downpours was issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The flood alert for Tayside.
The flood alert for Tayside. Image: Sepa

The Met Office alert came into effect at 2am on Monday and remains in place until 1pm.

Perth and Kinross Council closed the South Inch floodgates at 8pm on Sunday due to the alert.

The Sepa warning reads: “Heavy rain on Monday morning could cause significant flooding impacts from surface water.

“Particularly at risk are urban areas and the transport network.

“Impacts may include flooding to low-lying land and roads, and individual properties.

“There could also be a danger from fast-flowing water.”

