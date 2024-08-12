Flood alerts issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as Perth floodgates closed

Flood alerts have been issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling – with the floodgates in Perth also closed.

Sepa has issued flood alerts for Dundee and Angus, Tayside, Fife, and Central with heavy rain forecast on Monday.

The agency says there could be “significant flooding impacts” as a result.

It comes after a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and downpours was issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Met Office alert came into effect at 2am on Monday and remains in place until 1pm.

Perth and Kinross Council closed the South Inch floodgates at 8pm on Sunday due to the alert.

The Sepa warning reads: “Heavy rain on Monday morning could cause significant flooding impacts from surface water.

“Particularly at risk are urban areas and the transport network.

“Impacts may include flooding to low-lying land and roads, and individual properties.

“There could also be a danger from fast-flowing water.”