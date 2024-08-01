Quirky Stirling home with 1700s facade hits market for £275k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Quirky Stirling home with 1700s facade hits market for £275k

The Bank Street property retains much of its 18th-century heritage.

By Andrew Robson
The Bank Street home.
The Bank Street home. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison

A quirky Stirling home with a 1700s facade has hit the market for £275,000.

Spread across three levels, the property on the steep incline of Bank Street is a stone’s throw from the city’s Old Town and historic Stirling Castle.

Although it has been transformed by the current owner, the house retains much of its 18th-century heritage.

Bank Street home in Stirling spread across three levels

The front door opens onto the first floor of the home which features a charming dining room, a kitchen and a spacious living room.

The living room features two large bay windows which flood the room with natural light and a large built-in bookshelf to maximise the space.

Wooden flooring on this level creates a seamless transition between the rooms.

The living room
The living room. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The living room features two bay style windows. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The living room features two bay-style windows. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
Built-in bookshelves maximise the space.
Built-in bookshelves maximise the space. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The fireplace inside the Stirling home
The fireplace. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The main dining area.
The main dining area. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The dining room is to the right of the entrance.
The dining room is to the right of the entrance. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
A large window overlooks the street.
A large window overlooks the street. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The kitchen. Image: Slater Hog & Howison
The kitchen. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The kitchen is at the rear of the home.
The kitchen is at the rear of the home. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison

The ground floor features an additional dining space –  which could be converted into a fourth bedroom – a study, a utility room and a small toilet.

On the top floor there are three bedrooms, all with large shutter windows.

A family shower room completes the offering.

The ground floor dining space.
The ground floor dining space. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The additional dining space could be converted into a fourth bedroom.
The additional dining space could be converted into a fourth bedroom. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The study in the quirky Stirling home
The study. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The master bedroom
The master bedroom. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
All three bedrooms are on the top floor.
All three bedrooms are on the top floor. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The quirky Stirling home is full of charming features.
The quirky home is full of charming features. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
Another bedroom.
Another bedroom. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
All bedrooms feature shutter windows.
All bedrooms feature shutter windows. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The third bedroom. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The third bedroom. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
A fireplace in the third bedroom.
A fireplace in the third bedroom. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The shower room. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The shower room. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison

The Bank Street home is on the market with Slater Hogg & Howison.

Elsewhere in Stirling, the former BHS store on Murray Place has gone up for sale.

It comes as plans for the transformational Craigforth Campus redevelopment in Stiring, which include housing, a nursery, a hotel and a gym, as well as a nearby distillery, have been approved.

