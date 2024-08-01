Quirky Stirling home with 1700s facade hits market for £275k

A quirky Stirling home with a 1700s facade has hit the market for £275,000.

Spread across three levels, the property on the steep incline of Bank Street is a stone’s throw from the city’s Old Town and historic Stirling Castle.

Although it has been transformed by the current owner, the house retains much of its 18th-century heritage.

Bank Street home in Stirling spread across three levels

The front door opens onto the first floor of the home which features a charming dining room, a kitchen and a spacious living room.

The living room features two large bay windows which flood the room with natural light and a large built-in bookshelf to maximise the space.

Wooden flooring on this level creates a seamless transition between the rooms.

The ground floor features an additional dining space – which could be converted into a fourth bedroom – a study, a utility room and a small toilet.

On the top floor there are three bedrooms, all with large shutter windows.

A family shower room completes the offering.

The Bank Street home is on the market with Slater Hogg & Howison.

Elsewhere in Stirling, the former BHS store on Murray Place has gone up for sale.

It comes as plans for the transformational Craigforth Campus redevelopment in Stiring, which include housing, a nursery, a hotel and a gym, as well as a nearby distillery, have been approved.