Residents evacuated after bomb squad called to Methil home

Residents were evacuated after the bomb squad was called to a Methil home.

Police and explosive ordnance disposal experts attended the property on Stewart Court on Wednesday night after receiving a report about a “suspicious package”.

Images shared on Fife Jammer Locations showed a police van and a bomb disposal lorry on the street.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, police attended a house in Stewart Court, Methil, following a report of a suspicious package.

“A small number of homes were evacuated as a precaution.

“EOD has assessed the item and it is not suspicious and of no risk to the public.

“Local residents have returned to their homes.”

The Ministry of Defence has been contacted for more information.