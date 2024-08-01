Man appears in court after ‘£176k cannabis raid’ in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Man appears in court after ‘£176k cannabis raid’ in Fife

Mikel Arapi, 26, appeared in private in connection with drugs offences.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A Fife man has appeared in court after a raid on an apparent cannabis farm in Lochgelly.

Mikel Arapi, 26, appeared in private at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on three charges.

He is accused by prosecutors of production of a controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of drugs and breaching the Electricity Act 1989.

Arapi made no plea and was remanded in custody, with the case continued.

‘Police priority’

The court appearance comes after police executed a drugs warrant at a property on Benarty Avenue in Lochgelly.

A cannabis cultivation with an estimated street value of around £176,000 was seized, police said.

Sergeant Gayle Hopton said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and tackling those responsible for the cultivation and supply of illegal substances is a priority for Police Scotland.

“The public has an important role to play and we encourage anyone with information or concerns about drugs to contact Police Scotland on 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Duncan Scott
Dundee student drug-dealer described as 'role model' in sentencing hearing
Barry Thomas
Sex pest must pay compensation to victim at Perth homeless service
Reform Street, Dundee
Wine bottle attack left victim 'seeing triple' in Dundee city centre
Edinburgh High Court.
Jailed Forfar paedophile gets 40 more months for knife attack
Composite of local restaurants
Tayside serial dine-and-dash duo face their just desserts
Robbie Keltie
Dundee man guilty of having extreme porn images and sharing photos of children
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Barista barney and flipping the script
Ewan Dillon
Stirling child abuse image councillor given unpaid work
David McKenzie, Glenochil Prison
Stirling Sheriff Court hears how dangerous sex offender became stalker inside prison
Ford Fiesta
Dundee trio in court accused of stealing 7 Fiestas and 2 Fiats in a…