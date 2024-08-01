Sex pest must pay compensation to victim at Perth homeless service

A sex pest has been ordered to pay compensation to a woman he molested at a service helping Perth’s homeless people.

Barry Thomas’ vile conduct against a member of staff was caught on camera.

CCTV showed the topless 48-year-old pestering his victim, before pursuing her through doors and down corridors.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Thomas seized her by the head, repeatedly grabbed her body and pulled her towards him while attempting to kiss her on the mouth.

The clip showed the terrified woman trying to evade his unwanted advances.

Thomas was placed on the sex offenders register after pleading guilty to a sexual assault in 2022.

He was told he could have been jailed.

One of the ‘difficult people’

Sheriff William Wood told Thomas: “This was appalling behaviour.

“This lady was there for the benefit of others, working in difficult circumstances dealing with some difficult people.

“You can now consider yourself as amongst those difficult people.”

He said: “People should not be scared of being sexually assaulted when going to work.

“In short, they should not be scared of people like you.

“You are now a sex offender because of this matter.”

The sheriff added: “I considered whether a custodial sentence was the only way to deal with this.

“But I have decided that – in the great scheme of things – this is not at the highest end but it is certainly bad enough to warrant an alternative to custody.”

Remorseful

Thomas, of Parmelia Court, Perth, was ordered to pay his victim £500 compensation.

“That would have been more, had your means allowed it to be more,” said Sheriff Wood.

Thomas must stay on the sex offenders register for the duration of his two-year supervision order.

He must also carry out 180 hours unpaid work and will stay home between 7am and 7pm each night for 12 weeks as part of a restriction of liberty curfew.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “Mr Thomas does not have the longest of records.

“I hope that addressing the alcohol issue which is clearly present will go some way to diminishing offences of this nature.

“Mr Thomas is deeply embarrassed by what happened that night.

“He is very remorseful of his behaviour and the distress that he ultimately caused.”

