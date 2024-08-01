Sex pest must pay compensation to victim at Perth homeless service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sex pest must pay compensation to victim at Perth homeless service

Barry Thomas' vile conduct against a member of staff was caught on camera at the city centre accommodation.

By Jamie Buchan
Barry Thomas
Barry Thomas.

A sex pest has been ordered to pay compensation to a woman he molested at a service helping Perth’s homeless people.

Barry Thomas’ vile conduct against a member of staff was caught on camera.

CCTV showed the topless 48-year-old pestering his victim, before pursuing her through doors and down corridors.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Thomas seized her by the head, repeatedly grabbed her body and pulled her towards him while attempting to kiss her on the mouth.

The clip showed the terrified woman trying to evade his unwanted advances.

Thomas was placed on the sex offenders register after pleading guilty to a sexual assault in 2022.

He was told he could have been jailed.

One of the ‘difficult people’

Sheriff William Wood told Thomas: “This was appalling behaviour.

“This lady was there for the benefit of others, working in difficult circumstances dealing with some difficult people.

“You can now consider yourself as amongst those difficult people.”

Perth Sheriff Court

He said: “People should not be scared of being sexually assaulted when going to work.

“In short, they should not be scared of people like you.

“You are now a sex offender because of this matter.”

The sheriff added: “I considered whether a custodial sentence was the only way to deal with this.

“But I have decided that – in the great scheme of things – this is not at the highest end but it is certainly bad enough to warrant an alternative to custody.”

Remorseful

Thomas, of Parmelia Court, Perth, was ordered to pay his victim £500 compensation.

“That would have been more, had your means allowed it to be more,” said Sheriff Wood.

Thomas must stay on the sex offenders register for the duration of his two-year supervision order.

He must also carry out 180 hours unpaid work and will stay home between 7am and 7pm each night for 12 weeks as part of a restriction of liberty curfew.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “Mr Thomas does not have the longest of records.

“I hope that addressing the alcohol issue which is clearly present will go some way to diminishing offences of this nature.

“Mr Thomas is deeply embarrassed by what happened that night.

“He is very remorseful of his behaviour and the distress that he ultimately caused.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

