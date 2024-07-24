Former Stirling BHS store up for sale

The former BHS store in Stirling city centre has gone up for sale.

The unit on Murray Place has been closed since 2016.

Now there are hopes it could be brought back into use after being put on the market.

The former shop – which shut when the firm entered administration – is spread across five floors and stretches to more than 20,000 square feet.

Former Stirling BHS store ‘could be converted into gym or food hall’

Agent Graham and Sibbald, which is marketing the property, says it expects interest from the leisure sector with the potential to convert the space into a gym or a food hall.

The listing says: ” The property is prominently located between Murray Place and The Thistles Shopping Centre in the heart of Stirling.

“The immediate area comprises a wide range of retail, residential and most recently student uses, with numerous shops, restaurants and amenities available within close proximity of the site.”

The main customer entrance is off Murray Place, with secondary access through a service yard at the rear.

Direct access from the Thistles Shopping Centre could be negotiated.

There is also potential to create a mixed-use or hotel scheme, subject to planning permission.

The price is available on request.

Earlier this year, plans were approved to transform the former Debenhams store in the shopping centre into a family entertainment centre, a food court, a gym and two new stores.

