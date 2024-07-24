Former Stirling BHS store up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Stirling BHS store up for sale

The unit on Murray place has been empty since 2016.

By Andrew Robson
The former BHS Store in Stirling. is for sale
The former BHS Store in Stirling. Image: Graham and Sibbald

The former BHS store in Stirling city centre has gone up for sale.

The unit on Murray Place has been closed since 2016.

Now there are hopes it could be brought back into use after being put on the market.

The former shop – which shut when the firm entered administration – is spread across five floors and stretches to more than 20,000 square feet.

Former Stirling BHS store ‘could be converted into gym or food hall’

Agent Graham and Sibbald, which is marketing the property, says it expects interest from the leisure sector with the potential to convert the space into a gym or a food hall.

The listing says: ” The property is prominently located between Murray Place and The Thistles Shopping Centre in the heart of Stirling.

“The immediate area comprises a wide range of retail, residential and most recently student uses, with numerous shops, restaurants and amenities available within close proximity of the site.”

The Murray Place storefront.
The Murray Place storefront. Image: Graham and Sibbald

The main customer entrance is off Murray Place, with secondary access through a service yard at the rear.

Direct access from the Thistles Shopping Centre could be negotiated.

There is also potential to create a mixed-use or hotel scheme, subject to planning permission.

The price is available on request.

The commercial unit is located on Murray place.
The commercial unit is located in the heart of Stirling. Image: Graham and Sibbald

Earlier this year, plans were approved to transform the former Debenhams store in the shopping centre into a family entertainment centre, a food court, a gym and two new stores.

Elsewhere in the city, the price of three homes on an “exclusive” street has been slashed.

And in Dundee, the unit housing the newly opened Black Sheep Coffee has come to market for £450,000.

Conversation