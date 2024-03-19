Plans approved to revamp Stirling Debenhams into entertainment centre, food court, gym and shops

Plans to transform the former Debenhams store in Stirling’s Thistle Centre have been approved.

Stirling Council has given the green light to proposals to subdivide the three-floor premises into five separate units.

The former department store – which closed in 2021 – will be turned into a family entertainment centre, a food court, a gym and two new stores.

It is hoped the transformation will lead to an increase in the vitality of Stirling city centre.

Plans approved for Stirling Debenhams unit

Scoop AM, the developer behind the plans, previously described the Thistles Centre space as a ‘prime retail area’.

The redevelopment will feature a new food hall with seating for approximately 250 people.

While the entire first floor will be turned into a family entertainment centre with facilities such as soft play, trampolines, mini golf, laser quest and a ball pit.

The basement of the unit will be used as a gym.

It comes as the former Debenhams shop in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre will become a Frasers store later this year.

