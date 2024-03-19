Plans approved to revamp Stirling Debenhams into entertainment centre, food court, gym and shops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans approved to revamp Stirling Debenhams into entertainment centre, food court, gym and shops

It is hoped the transformation at Stirling's Thistle Centre will increase footfall in the city centre.

By Andrew Robson
The former Debenhams in Stirling
The former Debenhams in Stirling. Image: Alamy

Plans to transform the former Debenhams store in Stirling’s Thistle Centre have been approved.

Stirling Council has given the green light to proposals to subdivide the three-floor premises into five separate units.

The former department store – which closed in 2021 –  will be turned into a family entertainment centre, a food court, a gym and two new stores.

It is hoped the transformation will lead to an increase in the vitality of Stirling city centre.

Plans approved for Stirling Debenhams unit

Scoop AM, the developer behind the plans, previously described the Thistles Centre space as a ‘prime retail area’.

The redevelopment will feature a new food hall with seating for approximately 250 people.

While the entire first floor will be turned into a family entertainment centre with facilities such as soft play, trampolines, mini golf, laser quest and a ball pit.

The basement of the unit will be used as a gym.

It comes as the former Debenhams shop in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre will become a Frasers store later this year.

The Courier took a look at what impact the multi-brand retailer will have on Dundee City Centre.

