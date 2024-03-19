James McPake convinced loans hold key to developing Dunfermline’s promising youngsters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

James McPake convinced loans hold key to developing Dunfermline’s promising youngsters

Ewan McLeod and Jake Sutherland have become the latest to be farmed out by the Pars.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake shouts instructions to his team.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

James McPake insists loans can be the key to turning Dunfermline Athletic’s promising youngsters into first-team stars.

And he insists he is not overly bothered by how the spell away from East End Park goes – as it is all part of the learning curve.

Andrew Tod and Taylor Sutherland last week penned new contracts as they aim to make a top-team push following loans away from the Pars.

And fellow teenagers Ewan McLeod and Jake Sutherland, Taylor’s younger brother, were both recently farmed out to local East of Scotland side Crossgates Primrose for the rest of the campaign.

McPake believes the moves will be crucial in each player’s development.

And he has cited Dundee star Lyall Cameron as the perfect example of the benefits of loans, even if game-time is limited.

Jake Sutherland gets on the ball for Dunfermline Athletic during his debut against Ayr United on December 30. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Jake Sutherland (centre) made his Dunfermline debut against Ayr United on December 30 and has now been sent out on loan. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

He said: “We have let another two go out on loan – Ewan McLeod and Jake Sutherland, who have been really impressive – and that’s with a view to next season

“They have gone out to get experience of men’s football.

“Then, from the two or three months of getting that, they will come back in pre-season ready the way Andrew Tod was, and the way Taylor Sutherland is ready to make an impact on our first-team.

We weren’t caring how the loan went. It is just about getting them that experience and growing them as young men.”

DAFC boss James McPake

“It is something that we couldn’t really do with the injuries we had, but now I think it is really beneficial to get these players out on loan.

“Whether it is a good loan or not, it is just sometimes good to get them out and experiencing that.

Young Pars players gain experience

“Andrew (Tod) didn’t have a good loan but we knew that it wasn’t a case of him having to go to Elgin to prove to us that he is a good player.

“It was to experience the other side of football.

“After he came back, he started the first game of the Championship season. That’s the way we look at loans.”

McPake added: “Looking back to Dundee, we did (something) similar with Lyall Cameron.

“He couldn’t get a game for Peterhead (on loan), but he is now a mainstay in the Dundee team.

“We weren’t caring how the loan went. It is just about getting them that experience and growing them as young men.

“It’s about giving them that experience so that when they come back here they feel like they are that wee bit further on and ready to go. “

Andrew Tod in action for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. against Kilmarnock last summer.
Andrew Tod started the season firmly in Dunfermline’s first-team plans before being sidelined by a knee injury. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC

Tod spent the second half of last season at Elgin, while Taylor Sutherland played 11 times for Bonnyrigg Rose in the first half of this term.

The likes of Miller Fenton, Paul Allan and Sam Young, who has also penned a contract extension, have also been loaned out by Dunfermline in recent seasons.

McPake added: “It is about taking them out of their comfort zone.

“They need to walk into a first-team dressing room where players are playing for points.

“They have not had that experience before – playing for win bonuses.

“Sometimes it is part-time (football), so they have to learn different ways and different training methods.

McPake on ‘education’ behind loan deals

“It is just all adding to their education, in terms of football but also as a young person.

“At different stages of their career, you monitor it and see where they are best suited to going.

“There has got to be a plan when they are going out on loan, especially if it is their first loan as well.

“For me, it is a box ticked, they have had their first loan. Then, we look and see what we do with them next year.

“They either become part of our first-team squad, if they have developed enough, or we get them a better loan that we think can enhance their career.”

More from Football

Raith Rovers' Lewis Vaughan is all smiles.
Lewis Vaughan's 5 top Raith Rovers moments as Stark's Park hero prepares for testimonial
Owen Beck has been ruled out for a number of key Dundee games. Image: SNS
GEORGE CRAN: Owen Beck injury blow is massive for Dundee - but they do…
(L to R) Brentford owner Matthew Benham, Dundee United owner Mark Ogren and Brighton owner Tony Bloom. Images: Shutterstock/SNS
Dundee United ownership: Inside track on Brentford and Brighton - plus one other -…
Josh Mulligan, left, and Kai Fotheringham. Images:
Dundee and Dundee United duo drop out of Scotland U/21 squad
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren looks on at Tannadice
EPL pair ‘consider stake’ in Dundee United – but one has eyes for another…
Sean Dillon in action for Montrose.
Sean Dillon already eyeing NEXT Montrose contract as former Dundee United hero passes incredible…
Officials explain the decision to call off Sunday's game. Image: Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's Dens Park debacle reflects poorly on club but Rangers statement doesn't…
Dundee loan star Owen Beck. Image: SNS
Dundee dealt major Owen Beck injury blow as loan star heads back to Liverpool
Craig Levein expects to lose Dan Phillips in the summer.
Dan Phillips set to leave St Johnstone in the summer, Craig Levein confirms
Dejected Dundee United players after defeat at Dunfermline.
LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin and his lacklustre Dundee United must convince fans they can…
2

Conversation