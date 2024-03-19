GEORGE CRAN: Owen Beck injury blow is massive for Dundee – but they do have encouraging options

Owen Beck out for a month to six weeks is a major kick in the teeth for Dundee.

He’s been an exceptional loan addition throughout the season.

The youngster hasn’t quite hit the same heights in the second half of the campaign as he did in the first.

However, it’s abundantly clear that the Dark Blues will be a weaker team without him.

Back at Liverpool for treatment, the Wales U/21 international won’t even be on hand to offer words of encouragement to the Dee over the crucial games to come.

The next few are the most important matches of the campaign as well.

Four games to try to pip Hibs to sixth place.

Do that and, of course, safety is confirmed and more prize money is guaranteed with the tantalising possibility of European football just one league placing away.

Securing safety for Dark Blues

Safety is pretty much guaranteed, anyway, after such a strong season.

Though it will be nice to see it in black and white and mathematically certain.

Ross County beating Hearts just reminded everyone in the bottom half that they are still fighting for survival.

The highest total any team who finished in 11th has reached since the play-offs came in is 36 points.

That’s happened three times – Kilmarnock twice and Motherwell once.

Dundee are already on 36 points from their 29 matches played so, realistically, only one result away from easing any lingering doubts.

They’ll manage that and then some.

Even with Beck absent.

Encouraging sign for Dundee FC

The good news is the prognosis revealed by manager Tony Docherty says four to six weeks out.

So, thanks to our ridiculous fixture schedule that puts Scottish Cup semi-final weekend immediately after the split, there will be time for him to come back and play a part in the final matches of the campaign.

The Dee will hope those are matches against the top sides in the division.

Another positive is the recent performance of their other on-loan Owen.

Dodgson came to life in a dark blue shirt in the win over Aberdeen last week.

The Burnley youngster has had a tricky start to life at Dens Park.

A couple of penalties given away in his first two games didn’t help.

And it’s taken time for him to get back into the team.

However, his display against the Dons was encouraging.

Now he’ll have the opportunity to have an extended run in the team.

Exactly what he wants and what his parent club want from a loan.

The three Burnley boys have been out of the team in recent games – here is the perfect chance for one of them to make a real difference.

Aaron Donnelly, too, is a possibility for Docherty at left wing-back.

It is a major blow for Dundee to lose someone of Beck’s quality.

But one player’s misfortune is opportunity for another.

Here is Dodgson’s chance.