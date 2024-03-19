GEORGE CRAN: Owen Beck injury blow is massive for Dundee – but they do have encouraging options

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GEORGE CRAN: Owen Beck injury blow is massive for Dundee – but they do have encouraging options

The Liverpool loanee has been ruled out for a crucial part of the season thanks to a groin injury.

Owen Beck has been ruled out for a number of key Dundee games. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Owen Beck out for a month to six weeks is a major kick in the teeth for Dundee.

He’s been an exceptional loan addition throughout the season.

The youngster hasn’t quite hit the same heights in the second half of the campaign as he did in the first.

However, it’s abundantly clear that the Dark Blues will be a weaker team without him.

Back at Liverpool for treatment, the Wales U/21 international won’t even be on hand to offer words of encouragement to the Dee over the crucial games to come.

The next few are the most important matches of the campaign as well.

Owen Beck celebrates after making it 2-1 to Dundee FC against Motherwell
Owen Beck has scored twice in his loan spell at Dundee. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Four games to try to pip Hibs to sixth place.

Do that and, of course, safety is confirmed and more prize money is guaranteed with the tantalising possibility of European football just one league placing away.

Securing safety for Dark Blues

Safety is pretty much guaranteed, anyway, after such a strong season.

Though it will be nice to see it in black and white and mathematically certain.

Ross County beating Hearts just reminded everyone in the bottom half that they are still fighting for survival.

Dundee FC star Luke McCowan takes on Hibs.
Dundee are battling with Hibs for sixth spot but are still to secure safety. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

The highest total any team who finished in 11th has reached since the play-offs came in is 36 points.

That’s happened three times – Kilmarnock twice and Motherwell once.

Dundee are already on 36 points from their 29 matches played so, realistically, only one result away from easing any lingering doubts.

They’ll manage that and then some.

Even with Beck absent.

Encouraging sign for Dundee FC

The good news is the prognosis revealed by manager Tony Docherty says four to six weeks out.

So, thanks to our ridiculous fixture schedule that puts Scottish Cup semi-final weekend immediately after the split, there will be time for him to come back and play a part in the final matches of the campaign.

The Dee will hope those are matches against the top sides in the division.

Another positive is the recent performance of their other on-loan Owen.

Dodgson came to life in a dark blue shirt in the win over Aberdeen last week.

Owen Dodgson - on loan from Burnley - playing for Dundee FC
Owen Dodgson arrived on loan from Burnley in January. Image: SNS

The Burnley youngster has had a tricky start to life at Dens Park.

A couple of penalties given away in his first two games didn’t help.

And it’s taken time for him to get back into the team.

However, his display against the Dons was encouraging.

Now he’ll have the opportunity to have an extended run in the team.

Exactly what he wants and what his parent club want from a loan.

The three Burnley boys have been out of the team in recent games – here is the perfect chance for one of them to make a real difference.

Aaron Donnelly, too, is a possibility for Docherty at left wing-back.

It is a major blow for Dundee to lose someone of Beck’s quality.

But one player’s misfortune is opportunity for another.

Here is Dodgson’s chance.

