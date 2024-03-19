Chalmers general manager wants to ‘bring back love’ for Arbroath cinema

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Chalmers general manager wants to ‘bring back love’ for Arbroath cinema

The cinema, which opened on Queen's Drive in 2014, has seen a dip in visitors but the newest manager wants to change that.

By Terri Simpson
Connie and the outside of the cinema in arbroath
Connie Gallagher is hoping that more people in Arbroath will want to visit Chalmers. Image: Connie Gallagher

The newest manager of Chalmers Filmhouse in Arbroath wants to reignite locals’ love for cinema after a decline in attendance after Covid.

Film enthusiast Connie Gallagher took over as general manager last year.

Since then, she has been making changes to make it more enjoyable for visitors.

This has included bringing in new suppliers, holding special events and asking for suggestions of what films to screen.

Important part of Arbroath

Chalmers Filmhouse, which opened in 2014, is the only cinema in Arbroath.

It has been a success since opening a decade ago, but Connie has noticed there has been a recent decline in the enthusiasm for cinema.

She said: “I feel like Chalmers was a place people really loved and then Covid happened and there’s been a bit of a dip.

“I think cinema universally is struggling because streaming platforms make everything available at the touch of the button.

Inside Arbroath cinema
Chalmers Filmhouse has four cinema screens. Image: Christie & Co

“But I love the cinema. I love films, and I love it as a part of Arbroath.”

She adds: “For me, going to the cinema isn’t just about watching a film. It’s about the experience of the drinks, popcorn and watching something within a shared community.”

Social media helps to get locals involved in the cinema

Previously, the cinema’s Facebook page was primarily used for the promotion of films.

However, Connie is putting a particular focus on growing the cinema’s social media presence.

She explained: “One of the first things I noticed was people saying that they didn’t know who the staff were so I introduced them on social media.

“Being interactive is a really big thing for me, and making our customers feel like they have a voice.”

The cinema has recently been showing old films that many people haven’t seen on the big screen.

Arbroath cinema manager Connie hopes more people will want to enjoy food and a film at Chalmers. Image: Christie & Co

She said: “I’ve been encouraging customers to choose which films are getting shown. That gets people involved in the business, and that’s really important to me.

“I look for suggestions on social media of what people want to see from the business, and try to accommodate that the best I can.

“I hope that by showing older titles, it can help bring people’s love back of film, and encourage people who don’t usually go out a lot to make that trip.”

‘Supporting local’ as a cinema manager

Another important consideration for Connie when she was appointed was getting more Arbroath businesses involved.

She explained: “I am a big believer in supporting local. I wanted to bring that into the business.

High Street sweet shop Candy Dreams is now supplying the cinema. I would rather spend a little bit of extra money to buy sweets from the local area because they’re amazing.

“I’m also in talks with other Angus businesses so we can sell local products.”

Inside Chalmers Filmhouse
A favourite aspect of the cinema is the comfy couches and booths. Image: Christie & Co.

Last year, Chalmers was put up for sale due to the owner retiring.

However, Connie said it will be sold as a going concern.

Connie added: “I have a lot of big plans for what I would like to do.

“I feel it’s really important to keep involving the community because it is a local cinema, it isn’t Odeon or Cineworld.

“It would be great if people feel like it’s a community and social space, and share in the magic of film.”

Conversation