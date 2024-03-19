Chalmers general manager wants to ‘bring back love’ for Arbroath cinema

The newest manager of Chalmers Filmhouse in Arbroath wants to reignite locals’ love for cinema after a decline in attendance after Covid.

Film enthusiast Connie Gallagher took over as general manager last year.

Since then, she has been making changes to make it more enjoyable for visitors.

This has included bringing in new suppliers, holding special events and asking for suggestions of what films to screen.

Important part of Arbroath

Chalmers Filmhouse, which opened in 2014, is the only cinema in Arbroath.

It has been a success since opening a decade ago, but Connie has noticed there has been a recent decline in the enthusiasm for cinema.

She said: “I feel like Chalmers was a place people really loved and then Covid happened and there’s been a bit of a dip.

“I think cinema universally is struggling because streaming platforms make everything available at the touch of the button.

“But I love the cinema. I love films, and I love it as a part of Arbroath.”

She adds: “For me, going to the cinema isn’t just about watching a film. It’s about the experience of the drinks, popcorn and watching something within a shared community.”

Social media helps to get locals involved in the cinema

Previously, the cinema’s Facebook page was primarily used for the promotion of films.

However, Connie is putting a particular focus on growing the cinema’s social media presence.

She explained: “One of the first things I noticed was people saying that they didn’t know who the staff were so I introduced them on social media.

“Being interactive is a really big thing for me, and making our customers feel like they have a voice.”

The cinema has recently been showing old films that many people haven’t seen on the big screen.

She said: “I’ve been encouraging customers to choose which films are getting shown. That gets people involved in the business, and that’s really important to me.

“I look for suggestions on social media of what people want to see from the business, and try to accommodate that the best I can.

“I hope that by showing older titles, it can help bring people’s love back of film, and encourage people who don’t usually go out a lot to make that trip.”

‘Supporting local’ as a cinema manager

Another important consideration for Connie when she was appointed was getting more Arbroath businesses involved.

She explained: “I am a big believer in supporting local. I wanted to bring that into the business.

“High Street sweet shop Candy Dreams is now supplying the cinema. I would rather spend a little bit of extra money to buy sweets from the local area because they’re amazing.

“I’m also in talks with other Angus businesses so we can sell local products.”

Last year, Chalmers was put up for sale due to the owner retiring.

However, Connie said it will be sold as a going concern.

Connie added: “I have a lot of big plans for what I would like to do.

“I feel it’s really important to keep involving the community because it is a local cinema, it isn’t Odeon or Cineworld.

“It would be great if people feel like it’s a community and social space, and share in the magic of film.”