Candy Dreams owner on sweet success of running Arbroath High Street shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Candy Dreams owner on sweet success of running Arbroath High Street shop

Lisa Edgar started her business in 2019, overcoming the pandemic, soaring energy prices and a cost-of-living crisis to be a successful independent retailer.

Lisa Edgar inside her shop, Candy Dreams, in Arbroath
Lisa Edgar inside her shop in Arbroath. Image: Terri Simpson/DC Thomson.
By Terri Simpson

An Arbroath mum who took a risk opening a shop at the height of the Covid pandemic has found sweet success.

Lisa Edgar opened Candy Dreams in Arbroath High Street in September 2020.

Since then it has survived soaring energy prices and a cost-of-living crisis.

Lisa initially started the business in December 2019 from home, taking orders for bags of sweets and sending them out to eager customers.

Now she has her own shop on Arbroath High Street and has branched into milkshakes, ice cream and most recently, take-away coffee orders.

In the beginning, she was packing orders at night after her daughter went to bed.

But four months after she started, the country went into lockdown.

Uncertainty in Covid

In March 2020, the government ordered the first lockdown. With this came the closure of many businesses and the cancellation of most events.

It was a particularly uncertain time for small business owners. At the time, Lisa was still working from home.

She said: “In the beginning, I had my first daughter, who was two at the time. I just wanted something that was flexible that I could do in my spare time from home. So I thought, let’s give being self-employed a try.

“Then March 2020 came along and we went into the first lockdown. I did get a bit worried about the business because it was party favours and wedding favours.”

The team at Candy Dreams with an award
The team at Candy Dreams. Image: Lisa Edgar

Despite this, Lisa’s business took off. She was sending orders out across the country and was busier than ever.

She said: “I was doing far too much from home at that point so in September 2020, still in the middle of the pandemic, I decided to go for it and open the Candy Dreams shop on the High Street.

“Opening at that time didn’t affect people coming in, although it was a bit odd. I was more scared about opening a business in the middle of a global pandemic and was it going to be successful?”

Three years on the shop is still popular and is serving classic sweets, treats and snacks to anyone who comes in.

The team of five see a whole host of people when they’re open, both regulars and new customers.

Lisa hopes to build up her online presence and start taking more orders through her website, perhaps venturing into the world of TikTok.

She said: “As a small business owner you have to be the accountant, marketing executive, cleaner, team leader and everything in between. The social media aspect isn’t my strong suit.”

Candy Dreams owner on cost of living crisis

However, rising energy bring another wave of worries for the business.

Lisa shared: “I’ve noticed a big increase in my energy prices. I think, since August last year my prices have almost doubled.

“Some months my energy is more than my rent but there’s not much you can do.”

She added: “We’ve got the fridges, freezers and the slushie machines in the summer, so there is a lot of power being used.

“We just have to try our best and pull through.”

The sweet selection inside Candy Dreams on Arbroath High Street.
Inside Candy Dreams on Arbroath High Street. Image: Lisa Edgar

Despite these struggles, Lisa has been able to find support from other local businesses in Arbroath.

A local networking group, Oath For Arbroath, is helping businesses in the area navigate the current situation.

Lisa said: “I think it’s really nice to see everyone supporting each other.

“I’ve recently been able to get my sweetie pouches into Chalmers Cinema.

“Connie, the new general manager has been really good at supporting me and I’ve been trying to support her as much as I can in the shop.”

More from Business

A customer withdraws cash at the Post Office in Bamford, Derbyshire (Lucy Ray/PA)
Post Office sees personal cash withdrawals increase by 15% annually in February
A forthcoming Interpol threat assessment is expected to show a concerning rise in fraud in all corners of the globe (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Tech giants, banks and governments aim to tackle international fraudsters
Rishi Sunak wants to end the ‘unnecessarily complex’ system of having both income tax and national insurance contributions (Carl Recine/PA)
Sunak looks to get people off welfare into work to fund future tax cuts
Rachel Reeves said she is “under no illusions” about the scale of the public spending challenge she will face if she becomes chancellor (Aaron Chown/PA)
Labour not able to immediately ‘turn things around’ after election, Reeves warns
Some 60% of Britons are getting no more than six hours of sleep a night, despite NHS guidelines suggesting that a healthy adult usually needs between seven and nine hours, a survey suggests (Woolroom/PA)
60% of Britons getting no more than six hours’ sleep a night, survey suggests
Saudi oil giant Aramco has reported a 121 billion US dollar (£94 billion) profit for last year (Amr Nabil/AP)
Saudi oil giant Aramco posts 121 billion US dollar profit, down from 2022 record
Angus Soft Fruits boss Lochy Porter picking AVA Magnum strawberries at East Seton Farm, Arbroath. Image: Angus Soft Fruits Date
Berry nice: How Angus Soft Fruits has stayed fresh for 30 years
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said ‘significant progress’ could be made towards the goal of eliminating the tax during the next parliament if his party remains in power (Carl Recine/PA)
Sunak hints at welfare squeeze to fund plan to scrap national insurance
Fans sit under a TikTok ad at a baseball game at Yankee Stadium, April 14, 2023, in New York (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Joe Biden says he would sign Bill leading to TikTok ban
Assai Records owner Keith Ingram. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
How Dundee record store Assai became city centre success story

Conversation