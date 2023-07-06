Dave Mackay on areas Dunfermline want to strengthen and ‘important season’ for Andrew Tod

Dunfermline are focused on strengthening the forward areas ahead of the new season, according to Dave Mackay.

The Pars assistant manager is reluctant to put a time frame on anything but said the club is “talking to a couple of players”.

After the addition of Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Sam Fisher and Ewan Otoo, Dunfermline now want to reinforce their options in the final third.

Ritchie-Hosler is the most forward-thinking of the three but missed Tuesday night’s draw with St Johnstone and has been ruled out for the start of the campaign due to an ankle injury.

Nikolay Todorov and Kevin O’Hara were among those who left KDM Group, leaving the Pars with just Craig Wighton and Lewis McCann as recognised strikers.

“We are trying our best and even talking to the guys at St Johnstone, it has been tough to get the right ones in,” said Mackay.

“There are ones that you are competing for but getting outdone in terms of finances. We will keep working at it and hopefully get the right ones in.”

“It is more in the forward areas that we are looking at. We lost Nikolay Todorov and Kevin O’Hara, so we are two players short there

“Ideally we would want another striker in and another attacking player to go with that.

“But again we need to identify the right sort of players, if we have to be patient then so be it.

“It is not ideal, we would rather get them in quicker but we have to make sure they are the right ones and not just jumping in for the sake of it.”

Paul McGowan again appeared off the bench as a trialist though, for now, it remains a place for the player to use to train. “He is a good quality player who drives the standards,” added Mackay.

One player who has made the most of his minutes in pre-season is Andrew Tod.

The 17-year-old impressed when he came off the bench versus St Pauli and was given more time to impress when he replaced Matty Todd on Tuesday.

In between those he was given 45 minutes away at Cove Rangers.

Whether his development continues at Dunfermline or go out on loan is still to be determined.

“He is someone who has really improved,” said Mackay. “Towards the end of last season, I thought in the last two or three months of the season he really started growing into it.

“Physically as well, he is a decent size but he was very slight. You can see physically now he does a lot of gym work and his legs and upper body are starting to grow into his body.

“He has always had the talent there and it is an important season for him now to kick on whether he is involved with us in the first team or whether we try and get him out on loan.

“We will assess that as the season goes on but he has looked really good since he started back.”