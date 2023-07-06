Dave Mackay on areas Dunfermline want to strengthen and ‘important season’ for Andrew Tod

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dave Mackay on areas Dunfermline want to strengthen and ‘important season’ for Andrew Tod

The Pars assistant manager praised the impact of the teenager during pre-season.

By Craig Cairns
Dave Mackay has been impressed with Andrew Tod in pre-season. Images: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay has been impressed with Andrew Tod in pre-season. Images: Craig Brown.

Dunfermline are focused on strengthening the forward areas ahead of the new season, according to Dave Mackay.

The Pars assistant manager is reluctant to put a time frame on anything but said the club is “talking to a couple of players”.

After the addition of Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Sam Fisher and Ewan Otoo, Dunfermline now want to reinforce their options in the final third.

Ritchie-Hosler is the most forward-thinking of the three but missed Tuesday night’s draw with St Johnstone and has been ruled out for the start of the campaign due to an ankle injury.

Nikolay Todorov and Kevin O’Hara were among those who left KDM Group, leaving the Pars with just Craig Wighton and Lewis McCann as recognised strikers.

“We are trying our best and even talking to the guys at St Johnstone, it has been tough to get the right ones in,” said Mackay.

“There are ones that you are competing for but getting outdone in terms of finances. We will keep working at it and hopefully get the right ones in.”

“It is more in the forward areas that we are looking at. We lost Nikolay Todorov and Kevin O’Hara, so we are two players short there

“Ideally we would want another striker in and another attacking player to go with that.

“But again we need to identify the right sort of players, if we have to be patient then so be it.

“It is not ideal, we would rather get them in quicker but we have to make sure they are the right ones and not just jumping in for the sake of it.”

Paul McGowan again appeared off the bench as a trialist though, for now, it remains a place for the player to use to train. “He is a good quality player who drives the standards,” added Mackay.

One player who has made the most of his minutes in pre-season is Andrew Tod.

The 17-year-old impressed when he came off the bench versus St Pauli and was given more time to impress when he replaced Matty Todd on Tuesday.

In between those he was given 45 minutes away at Cove Rangers.

Whether his development continues at Dunfermline or go out on loan is still to be determined.

“He is someone who has really improved,” said Mackay. “Towards the end of last season, I thought in the last two or three months of the season he really started growing into it.

“Physically as well, he is a decent size but he was very slight. You can see physically now he does a lot of gym work and his legs and upper body are starting to grow into his body.

“He has always had the talent there and it is an important season for him now to kick on whether he is involved with us in the first team or whether we try and get him out on loan.

“We will assess that as the season goes on but he has looked really good since he started back.”

More from The Courier

Dylan Levitt is pictured at Hibs' East Lothian training base after joining from Dundee United
Dylan Levitt on Dundee United departure as Hibs new boy reveals Easter Road talks…
King Charles III leaving St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh following the service of thanksgiving, followed by Catherine, princess of Wales.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: More Scottish parties please Charles (as long as you're paying next time)
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee still 'very active' in the transfer market says Tony Docherty as he targets…
After he retired as a Black Watch officer, Captain Tom Graham, became commandant at Cultybraggan training camp at Comrie then Barry Buddon near Carnoustie.
Tom Graham obituary: Fifer and dad-of-four who enjoyed remarkable military career
Law Nursery in Dundee.
Final nail in coffin for Dundee Law Nursery as closure confirmed by Scottish Government
Alloway Place, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Man, 43, dies suddenly at Dundee property
Evan Towler playing for Aberdeen FC. Image: SNS
Evan Towler tipped for 'big future' as Aberdeen youngster set to join Montrose next…
Iain Donald appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Giggling Perthshire drink-driver banned after rolling backwards in 'one-tonne metal weapon'
The sign on the wall warning about dog poo mess in Broughty Ferry
Broughty Ferry dog poo crusaders put up warning sign to owners
Fruit picker Jianu Elena Madacily harvesting strawberries under a polytunnel on a farm in Angus in 2017.
BRIAN HENDERSON: Fruit pickers ARE skilled workers - and ignoring farmers won't fix labour…