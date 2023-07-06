Final nail in coffin for Dundee Law Nursery as closure confirmed by Scottish Government

Dundee’s Law Nursery will permanently close this month, it has been confirmed.

The site’s future has been in doubt for over a year but thee closure has now been approved by both Dundee City Council and the Scottish Government.

The closure was approved at a meeting in May held by the council’s children and family services committee.

Scottish Government ministers then had up to eight weeks to decide whether to intervene.

It was confirmed in a Scottish Government letter to the council on June 23 that this will not happen.

The Lawside Road site is leased by the local authority from the Diocese of Dunkeld.

Notice was served on the council last year regarding the lease, with no offer for the local authority to purchase the land.

No job losses at Law Nursery

A review of alternative sites in the area found no suitable locations for the nursery.

The council has said there will be no job losses, with staff offered posts at other nurseries.

The nursery has a capacity for 70 children, with 22 who currently attend.

According to the closure proposal issued by the council, 10 of these 22 will transition to primary education in August.

12 have the option to defer entry to school and can instead look for an alternative nursery.