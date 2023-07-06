Final nail in coffin for Dundee Law Nursery as closure confirmed by Scottish Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Final nail in coffin for Dundee Law Nursery as closure confirmed by Scottish Government

Dundee City Council leased the site from the Diocese of Dunkeld, which confirmed last year the land will be sold.

By Chloe Burrell
Law Nursery in Dundee.
Law Nursery School in Dundee is to close this month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Dundee’s Law Nursery will permanently close this month, it has been confirmed.

The site’s future has been in doubt for over a year but thee closure has now been approved by both Dundee City Council and the Scottish Government.

The closure was approved at a meeting in May held by the council’s children and family services committee.

Scottish Government ministers then had up to eight weeks to decide whether to intervene.

It was confirmed in a Scottish Government letter to the council on June 23 that this will not happen.

The Lawside Road site is leased by the local authority from the Diocese of Dunkeld.

Notice was served on the council last year regarding the lease, with no offer for the local authority to purchase the land.

No job losses at Law Nursery

A review of alternative sites in the area found no suitable locations for the nursery.

The council has said there will be no job losses, with staff offered posts at other nurseries.

The nursery has a capacity for 70 children, with 22 who currently attend.

According to the closure proposal issued by the council, 10 of these 22 will transition to primary education in August.

12 have the option to defer entry to school and can instead look for an alternative nursery.

More from The Courier

Dylan Levitt is pictured at Hibs' East Lothian training base after joining from Dundee United
Dylan Levitt on Dundee United departure as Hibs new boy reveals Easter Road talks…
King Charles III leaving St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh following the service of thanksgiving, followed by Catherine, princess of Wales.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: More Scottish parties please Charles (as long as you're paying next time)
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee still 'very active' in the transfer market says Tony Docherty as he targets…
Dave Mackay has been impressed with Andrew Tod in pre-season. Images: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay on areas Dunfermline want to strengthen and 'important season' for Andrew Tod
Alloway Place, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Man, 43, dies suddenly at Dundee property
Evan Towler playing for Aberdeen FC. Image: SNS
Evan Towler tipped for 'big future' as Aberdeen youngster set to join Montrose next…
Iain Donald appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Giggling Perthshire drink-driver banned after rolling backwards in 'one-tonne metal weapon'
The sign on the wall warning about dog poo mess in Broughty Ferry
Broughty Ferry dog poo crusaders put up warning sign to owners
Fruit picker Jianu Elena Madacily harvesting strawberries under a polytunnel on a farm in Angus in 2017.
BRIAN HENDERSON: Fruit pickers ARE skilled workers - and ignoring farmers won't fix labour…
Ruaraidh McCartney was found guilty at the High Court in Stirling.
Triple rapist farm worker from Perthshire who 'got a thrill' from pain 'smirked' after…