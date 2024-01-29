Major plans to turn former Stirling Debenhams into family entertainment centre, food court, gym and shops

Major plans have been unveiled to transform the former Debenhams store in Stirling.

The empty department store in The Thistles Shopping Centre could be turned into a family entertainment centre, a food court, a gym and smaller shops.

The proposals would see the old Debenhams, which has been shut since 2020, split into seven units across three floors.

A planning statement by Colliers Property Consultants, on behalf of the centre’s owner Scoop, sets out how the redevelopment might look.

Plans for Debenhams in Stirling include gym and entertainment centre

Part of the ground floor could be converted into a food hall with more than 250 seats, or for family leisure or retail uses.

Another section of the ground floor would be converted into three new retail units.

The entire first floor of the former Debenhams would be turned into a family entertainment centre.

Although details are still vague, the planners say this could include attractions like mini-golf and mini-karting.

The basement of the old shop would be used as a gym.

The statement, submitted with the plans to Stirling Council, said: “The Debenhams unit within the shopping centre in Stirling city centre has been unused and vacant for the last three years.

“The proposed subdivision of this large retail unit within the city centre will allow for a range of future occupiers to lease the smaller units being created.

“The site is located within the city centre area classified as a ‘prime retail area’ in the

adopted Stirling local development plan.

“It is therefore respectfully requested that Stirling Council grants this planning

application planning permission.”

The local authority will consider the proposals in the coming months.

It comes as a former Debenhams shop in Dundee is being brought back into use.

The department store in the Overgate Shopping Centre is being converted into a Frasers after the takeover by Mike Ashley’s retail firm.