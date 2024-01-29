Major plans to turn former Stirling Debenhams into family entertainment centre, food court, gym and shops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Major plans to turn former Stirling Debenhams into family entertainment centre, food court, gym and shops

The empty department store at The Thistles Shopping Centre could be brought back into use.

By Kieran Webster
The former Debenhams in Stirling
The former Debenhams in Stirling. Image: Alamy

Major plans have been unveiled to transform the former Debenhams store in Stirling.

The empty department store in The Thistles Shopping Centre could be turned into a  family entertainment centre, a food court, a gym and smaller shops.

The proposals would see the old Debenhams, which has been shut since 2020, split into seven units across three floors.

A planning statement by Colliers Property Consultants, on behalf of the centre’s owner Scoop, sets out how the redevelopment might look.

Plans for Debenhams in Stirling include gym and entertainment centre

Part of the ground floor could be converted into a food hall with more than 250 seats, or for family leisure or retail uses.

Another section of the ground floor would be converted into three new retail units.

The entire first floor of the former Debenhams would be turned into a family entertainment centre.

Although details are still vague, the planners say this could include attractions like mini-golf and mini-karting.

The basement of the old shop would be used as a gym.

The statement, submitted with the plans to Stirling Council, said: “The Debenhams unit within the shopping centre in Stirling city centre has been unused and vacant for the last three years.

The Thistles Shopping Centre in Stirling.
The Thistles Shopping Centre in Stirling. Image: Google Street View

“The proposed subdivision of this large retail unit within the city centre will allow for a range of future occupiers to lease the smaller units being created.

“The site is located within the city centre area classified as a ‘prime retail area’ in the
adopted Stirling local development plan.

“It is therefore respectfully requested that Stirling Council grants this planning
application planning permission.”

The local authority will consider the proposals in the coming months.

It comes as a former Debenhams shop in Dundee is being brought back into use.

The department store in the Overgate Shopping Centre is being converted into a Frasers after the takeover by Mike Ashley’s retail firm.

