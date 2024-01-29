Fife emergency first aid team ‘hangs by a thread’ as volunteers struggle to access training

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife emergency first aid team ‘hangs by a thread’ as volunteers struggle to access training

The East Neuk First Responders attended 204 emergency calls last year, including 14 cardiac arrests.

By Claire Warrender
East Neuk First Responders are struggling to access ambulance service training
East Neuk First Responders are struggling to access ambulance service training. Image: Paul Reid.

A Fife voluntary first aid team says it is “hanging by a thread” due to a lack of ambulance service training.

The East Neuk First Responders work with the service to provide vital, and often life-saving care before crews arrive.

But they have warned they could fold at any time given the problem with accessing local first aid tuition.

A street of property in Fife in the town of Anstruther
East Neuk First Responders operate in several villages, including Anstruther.

Volunteers attended 204 emergency calls across the East Neuk last year while patients waited for an ambulance.

Incidents included 14 cardiac arrests.

However, the team only has five active first responders, with a further 19 waiting for training.

A spokesperson says the long-running situation, combined with pressures on the ambulance service, is of great concern.

They said: “We have no doubt the situation has had a direct effect on patient care and potentially has led to, or will lead to, unnecessary deaths.”

East Neuk is 40 minutes from nearest hospital

Community first responders are usually based in rural areas where ambulances have longer to travel.

The voluntary groups are part of the Scottish Ambulance Service, which provides training.

East Neuk First Responders provide care until ambulance crews arrive. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

However, the East Neuk spokesperson added: “They will not provide any local training for new community first responders, despite us having willing volunteers.

“We have done all we can to highlight the gravity of risk to them and have made our community aware of this very serious situation.

‘Life-saving resource could cease to exist’

“We will continue to strive to improve the community first response work.

“But it cannot be over-emphasised that this life-saving resource hangs by a thread and could at any time cease to exist.”

The East Neuk villages are 40 minutes from the nearest hospital and the first responders are seen as vital.

As well as emergency care, they work with Fife Council’s community alarm team to help with falls.

And they provide medical cover at events and first aid training in schools.

Ambulance service is ‘planning to deliver training’

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson says a training programme is planned over the next six months.

“These courses will result in over 100 community first responder (CFR) volunteers being equipped with lifesaving skills, bolstering our fantastic network of over 900 CFRs across Scotland,” they said.

“Travel expenses incurred by volunteers are reimbursed and we would encourage applications from prospective volunteers seeking to join any CFR scheme.”

