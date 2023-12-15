Shock as 12 ambulances delayed outside Fife hospital for hours with patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shock as 12 ambulances delayed outside Fife hospital for hours with patients

The scene at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, occurred on Thursday as the deputy first minister apologised for previous ambulance delays.

By Claire Warrender
Ambulances were lined up outside Victoria Hospital for more than three hours.
Ambulances were lined up outside Victoria Hospital for more than three hours. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Twelve ambulances with patients inside were delayed outside a Fife hospital while the deputy first minister apologised for lengthy waits.

An ambulance insider said staff were “stuck” outside Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for more than three hours on Thursday afternoon.

At the same time, Shona Robison was in parliament apologising to patients after it was revealed an ambulance waited at the hospital entrance for seven hours and 11 minutes in October.

Ambulances have to remain with unwell patients if there is no space inside the hospital.

Ambulance staff say this is normal now.
Fife ambulance delays are normal now, say staff. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

However, delays are hitting response times across the UK.

And it means people calling 999  are forced to wait if emergency crews are tied up.

NHS Fife said it was experiencing considerable pressure on services and patients were prioritised based on clinical need.

It stressed patients were in the care of trained paramedics throughout.

And it said a maximum of four patients were waiting in ambulances at any one time, with the longest wait around 60 minutes.

Fife ambulance delays ‘normal now’

However, one stressed paramedic in Fife previously said some staff were at breaking point.

And when shown pictures of the dozen ambulances at Victoria Hospital this week, they said: “This is normal now.”

Mid Scotland and Fife Labour MSP Claire Baker said she was shocked.

She said: “From reports I’m getting from constituents this unfortunately seems to be an all too common occurrence.

“For the patients stuck in ambulances, this will only cause further distress.

Fife ambulance delays led to queues outside Victoria Hospital
Ambulances queued outside Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“There are huge pressures on our NHS and ambulance services.

“And with patients in some cases already facing significant waits for an ambulance to reach them, it’s vital time isn’t wasted with emergency vehicles stuck outside hospital buildings.”

The deputy first minister conceded ambulances were taking longer than they should to turn around at the front door of hospitals.

She said patient safety was the top priority

And she added: “I would apologise to anyone who has either experienced any waits for an ambulance to reach them or indeed has had to wait too long at A&E.”

NHS experiencing high demand

Ms Robison said an additional £50 million had been provided to the Scottish Ambulance Service this year.

However, she insisted the UK Government had failed to provide the necessary health service funding.

Claire Dobson, NHS Fife’s acute services director, said not all ambulances were headed for A&E, with most taking patients to other areas of the hospital.

Director of Acute Service, Claire Dobson. Image: Steve Brown.

She added: “We are seeing hundreds of patients in our A&E each day, all of whom must be thoroughly assessed, treated and either transferred to an appropriate ward or discharged.

“Most patients arriving by ambulance are quickly transferred to the care of A&E staff.

“Ambulance staff remain in frequent contact with staff in A&E and measures are also in place to ensure ambulance turnaround times are as short as possible.”

