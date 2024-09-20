Best pictures as Arbroath pupils get Great East Coast Beach Clean under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures as Arbroath pupils get Great East Coast Beach Clean under way

Clean-up events are taking place along the Angus coast this weekend.

Litter pickers at the ready for Ladyloan pupils (from left) Cara Gillespie, Mason Millar and Ethen Mackie. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Litter pickers at the ready for Ladyloan pupils (from left) Cara Gillespie, Mason Millar and Ethen Mackie. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Arbroath primary school pupils have weighed in with a mammoth effort to start this year’s Great Angus Beach Clean.

On Friday morning, Ladyloan youngsters tackled a stretch in front of the town’s Inchcape Park.

And they quickly gathered almost 65 kilos of rubbish from the rocks and beach near the harbour.

Wendy Murray of Angus Clean Environments expects the figure to rise dramatically as local volunteers take to the coast this weekend.

Ladyloan pupils take part in beach clean at Arbroath.
Combing the rocks for marine debris. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Debris from the likes of Storm Babet almost a year ago continues to wash up along the Angus Coast.

And the area around Carnoustie is still seeing the signs of a 30-metre break in a main sewer pipe.

It was fractured by spring tides after Babet near the Buddon golf course and involved a major repair operation.

Tide of marine litter

Wendy said: “It’s been a challenging year since the winter storms.

“We are still collecting debris, particularly small pieces of polystyrene and an excess of sewage-related debris which SEPA think may be as a result of the break in the Carnoustie pipe.”

Wendy said the pupils had played a vital part in the latest clean-up.

“They collected a huge amount of plastic and metals weighing 64.9kgs,” she added.

“The most unusual item was a vehicle exhaust unit.”

Lauren Smith from Turning the Plastic Tide was involved with youngsters.

“We spent time with them afterwards going through what they had found and getting them to think about how long each item would take to biodegrade in the sea and the damage they do to wildlife,” said Wendy.

How can you take part in the Great East Coast Beach Clean?

There are public clean-ups taking place this weekend at:

  • East Haven. Saturday 10am, meet at heritage point
  • Arbroath. Saturday 12 noon, meet at Victoria Park
  • Friockheim. Saturday all day, meet at Friockheim Park.
  • Carnoustie. Sunday 10am to noon, meet at car park opposite level crossing
Courier photographer Kim Cessford joined the Arbroath pupils on the foreshore at Inchcape Park.
Litter picking pupils at Arbroath.
Ladyloan P6 pupils are Marine Litter Champions for Angus Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Arbroath beach clean-up
Covering the foreshore at Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Arbroath beach clean by Ladyloan pupils.
Young hands make quick work of the Arbroath litter. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Litter picking at Arbroath beach.
More plastic bagged. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ladyloan pupils in Great East Coast Beach Clean
Ladyloan Primary Marine Litter Champions ready for action. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Wendy Murray of Angus Clean Environments on Arbroath beach.
Wendy Murray of ACE tackes the clean-up. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Beach clean up at Inchcape Park Arbroath.
Getting among the rocks. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ladyloan pupils beach clean-up at Arbrioath.
Pupils covered a wide area at Inchcape Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Pupils beach clean at Inchcape Park in Arbroath.
Alerting the organisers to an unusual find. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Debris found during Arbroath beach clean.
The clean-up uncovered all types of marine rubbish. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ladyloan primary pupils Arbroath beach litter pick.
Cara Gillespie, Mason Millar and Ethen Mackie on the Inchcape rocks. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

 

