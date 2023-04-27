Angus environmental campaigner who took on US Navy gets double royal honour from King Charles

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Environmental campaigner Wendy Murray has gathered up plenty from the local sands during her time living on the Angus coast.

The former nurse is a volunteering force of nature who even took on the might of the US Navy in her determination to keep the county’s beaches clean.

But Yorkshire-born Wendy admits you could have picked her up off the floor after her latest double honour – by royal appointment.

Coronation honour

She has become the newest Angus Deputy Lieutenant, representing King Charles in the area alongside county Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers.

Wendy then learned she has been named as one of the nation’s Coronation Champions.

She joins figures including Dame Judi Dench, Elaine Paige and Nadiya Hussain on a list of 500 people given the special honour ahead of the King’s coronation next month.

“I can’t quite believe it all,” said Wendy.

“I’m struggling to get my head around it, but these are both a great honour and a great privilege.”

“I was asked to be a Deputy Lieutentant and although I normally shy away a little from the limelight, I love meeting people and speaking to them about their projects.

“Through my work I have met so many other groups and volunteers.

“So I will very much enjoy that part of the role.

“Then, a few days after the lieutenancy event at Brechin, I found out about being named a Coronation Champion.”

Keep Scotland Beautiful put Wendy forward for the honour.

Surprise recognition

It’s recognition of Wendy’s efforts around her home village of East Haven.

The community scooped the top honour in the 2022 Beautiful Scotland awards.

And she is the driving force behind Angus Clean Environments (ACE), which grew from a local litter summit six years ago.

“It’s a wonderful honour, and I feel it’s as much for all the other volunteers as it is for me,” Wendy added.

“And if it gives me an opportunity to shine a bit of a light on all the environmental work and volunteering that is going on in so many of our communities then it will be wonderful.”

The 500 Coronation Champions will receive a special badge and certificate from the King and Queen Consort.

And Wendy will be at a Holyrood Palace garden party later this summer – for the second year in succession after being invited to the Edinburgh event in 2022.

Lieutenancy changes

Wendy’s appointment as a Deputy Lieutenant for Angus coincided with the retiral of the area’s Vice-Lieutenant and two other deputies.

The 17th Earl of Dalhousie was appointed a Deputy Lieutenant by Lord Airlie in 1993, then Vice-Lord Lieutenant in 2002.

Until local government re-organisation in 1996, the deputy role covered Tayside region.

Mrs Sawers said he had been a “superb ambassador for the county”.

He was appointed Lord Steward by The Queen in July 2009 and held the role until February this year.

In that capacity he played a prominent role following the monarch’s death at Balmoral in September, including the passage of the Queen’s cortege through Angus and its stop at Brechin Castle.

He received the Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) in a series of special awards announced in March.

‘Eyes and ears of Lieutenancy’

Montrose dance teacher Robina Addison has been a Deputy Lieutenant since 2010.

The Lord Lieutenant described her as “the beating heart of Montrose”.

Robina led the organisation of the Queen’s diamond jubilee celebration at Glamis Castle which nearly 25,000 people attended.

And she followed it up with the successful platinum jubilee event in Montrose last year.

Robina is recently returned from New York where her Gordon School of Dancing performed in the 25th Tartan Day parade and at other famous venues.

Retired journalist Ian Lamb is also stepping down from the role after seven years.

The talented musician is also well-known through his involvement with organisations including Arbroath Rotary, Hospitalfield House, the Angus town’s historic Guildry and Arbroath Abbey Action Group.

“Deputy Lieutenants are the heart of our communities the ears and eyes of the lieutenancy across the business and voluntary sectors in Angus,” said the Lord Lieutenant.

“I am incredibly grateful for the support Jamie, Robina and Ian have provided to me.”