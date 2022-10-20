Bloomin’ fantastic: East Haven outshines the competition in 2022 Beautiful Scotland awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Bloomin’ fantastic: East Haven outshines the competition in 2022 Beautiful Scotland awards

By Graham Brown
October 20 2022, 4.46pm Updated: October 21 2022, 6.13am
Wendy Murray (centre) and East Haven Together volunteers with Beautiful Scotland judges in the village in August. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
Wendy Murray (centre) and East Haven Together volunteers with Beautiful Scotland judges in the village in August. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson

East Haven has been named the cream of the crop in the competition to uncover Scotland’s loveliest communities.

In the first Beautiful Scotland competition after a two-year pandemic pause, the Angus village shared the event’s top honour with Aberdeen.

East Haven Together volunteers gathered to watch the virtual ceremony to announce the winners.

And they were thrilled after being revealed as the best coastal village and a recipient of a prized gold award.

But group founder Wendy Murray said no-one was prepared for the event’s final announcement as the joint winner of the prestigious Beautiful Scotland rosebowl.

East Haven Airedale memorial
Jack Reid with a poppy wreath at the village’s Airedale memorial during the Beautiful Scotland judging in August. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson

Proud record in Beautiful Scotland event

It is the pinnacle of a remarkable run of success for the village in the competition.

“We have been lucky enough to do really well in previous years,” said Wendy.

East Haven topped the coastal village category from 2015-2017.

It scooped gold awards in 2015, ’16, ’17 and ’21.

And in 2018 it was named Britain in Bloom’s best coastal village after going forward to the UK final.

Wendy added: “Because it was a virtual event this year I had the volunteers gathered at my house and we were watching it online.

“We were thrilled to get the best coastal village and another gold award.

“But no-one expected it when they announced the rosebowl – we were so surprised and absolutely delighted.

“It is great for East Haven and for Angus.

“And it’s a great testament to all the hard work that people have put in.

“We have put an enormous effort into trying to re-engage volunteers after the pandemic.

“Hopefully this will encourage even more people to get involved,” said Wendy.

The group recently received a special addition to the community gardens from the Tree of Trees Queen’s platinum jubilee sculpture created outside Buckingham Palace.

East haven Tree of Trees
Wendy Murray of East Haven Together (left) and Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers with the Rowan from the Tree of Trees sculpture. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson

And the group won another boost on Monday when it received money from the Carnoustie Links community benefit fund

The cash will be used to improve the local toilets.

Courier country successes

The Beautiful Scotland theme for 2022 was the Year of Stories.

Judges visited the Angus village on a sun-kissed day in August.

This year’s competition also brought recognition for other Courier country communities.

Blairgowrie & Rattray in Bloom won the Garden for Life biodiversity award.

And there was double success for Growing Kirkcaldy with the VisitScotland award for tourism as well as the BID, town centre and city centre trophy.

Bonnie Dundee and Kinnesswood in Bloom each won gold awards.

Broughty Ferry was given a silver gilt prize and Ardler Environmental Group received a certificate of recognition.

Beautiful Scotland runs the competition alongside the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

A total of 46 entrants, from 18 local authority areas, were congratulated for their efforts to support and enhance their local communities, encouraging biodiversity and contributing to climate action.

And Scottish success brings the chance of Britain in Bloom glory.

“We would be keen to enter the Britain in Bloom finals next year,” she added.

“Next year is our tenth year so it would be a great thing to be involved and hopefully do well.”

Barry Fisher, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, encouraged others to get involved.

He said: “We’re in a climate and nature emergency, but we know that communities across Scotland have been working tirelessly to protect and enhance their neighbourhoods, reconnecting with the environment and their communities, and rebuilding after the challenges that the lockdowns posed.

“Beautiful Scotland provides us with such a wonderful opportunity to recognise all the excellent work being done, and to celebrate with, and thank everyone who is keeping Scotland beautiful.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Wendy Murray (centre) and East Haven Together volunteers with Beautiful Scotland judges in the village in August. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
Three-month sewer renewal at Forfar Loch Country Park begins
Glamis Castle, Angus
Glamis Castle screening of Hocus Pocus 2 called off as downpours forecast
Wendy Murray (centre) and East Haven Together volunteers with Beautiful Scotland judges in the village in August. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
Domino no-no: Planners dish up refusal for pizza giant’s Forfar plan
Wendy Murray (centre) and East Haven Together volunteers with Beautiful Scotland judges in the village in August. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage
Wendy Murray (centre) and East Haven Together volunteers with Beautiful Scotland judges in the village in August. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
LISTEN: Dundee's 'gargantuan' winter crisis
SVVC administrator Lesley Munro with the Morgan Super Sport three-wheeler up for auction.
Three-wheeler Morgan is set to be star of the show at weekend Angus classic…
missing teen found
Missing Carnoustie woman traced 'safe and well'
Wendy Murray (centre) and East Haven Together volunteers with Beautiful Scotland judges in the village in August. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
Jean Kucharski of Arbroath had a lifetime commitment to Guiding
Wendy Murray (centre) and East Haven Together volunteers with Beautiful Scotland judges in the village in August. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
Missing Montrose falcon safely home after successful search
Wendy Murray (centre) and East Haven Together volunteers with Beautiful Scotland judges in the village in August. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
Kirriemuir secret elite 'Dad's Army' was trained to sabotage Tayside's railway lines and stop…

Most Read

1
Wendy Murray (centre) and East Haven Together volunteers with Beautiful Scotland judges in the village in August. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Wendy Murray (centre) and East Haven Together volunteers with Beautiful Scotland judges in the village in August. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage
3
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
4
Wendy Murray (centre) and East Haven Together volunteers with Beautiful Scotland judges in the village in August. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused
4
5
Wendy Murray (centre) and East Haven Together volunteers with Beautiful Scotland judges in the village in August. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
6
Wendy Murray (centre) and East Haven Together volunteers with Beautiful Scotland judges in the village in August. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred…
7
Patricia Steven admitted neglecting a pair of dogs when she appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home
8
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put…
9
Wendy Murray (centre) and East Haven Together volunteers with Beautiful Scotland judges in the village in August. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside
10
missing teen found
Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’

More from The Courier

Wendy Murray (centre) and East Haven Together volunteers with Beautiful Scotland judges in the village in August. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight
Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
Wendy Murray (centre) and East Haven Together volunteers with Beautiful Scotland judges in the village in August. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III
Wendy Murray (centre) and East Haven Together volunteers with Beautiful Scotland judges in the village in August. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee
Wendy Murray (centre) and East Haven Together volunteers with Beautiful Scotland judges in the village in August. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history
Wendy Murray (centre) and East Haven Together volunteers with Beautiful Scotland judges in the village in August. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee?
image shows the writer Kirsty McIntosj with her labrador dog Ruby
KIRSTY McINTOSH: My Ruby isn't an object - and the law on dog thefts…
Wendy Murray (centre) and East Haven Together volunteers with Beautiful Scotland judges in the village in August. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
Fears children could be hit on busy Glenrothes road after numerous pet deaths
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie and Montrose aim to end 'remarkable' Dunfermline run of form
Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner's worst nightmare

Editor's Picks

Most Commented