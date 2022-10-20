Bloomin’ fantastic: East Haven outshines the competition in 2022 Beautiful Scotland awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

East Haven has been named the cream of the crop in the competition to uncover Scotland’s loveliest communities.

In the first Beautiful Scotland competition after a two-year pandemic pause, the Angus village shared the event’s top honour with Aberdeen.

East Haven Together volunteers gathered to watch the virtual ceremony to announce the winners.

And they were thrilled after being revealed as the best coastal village and a recipient of a prized gold award.

But group founder Wendy Murray said no-one was prepared for the event’s final announcement as the joint winner of the prestigious Beautiful Scotland rosebowl.

Proud record in Beautiful Scotland event

It is the pinnacle of a remarkable run of success for the village in the competition.

“We have been lucky enough to do really well in previous years,” said Wendy.

East Haven topped the coastal village category from 2015-2017.

It scooped gold awards in 2015, ’16, ’17 and ’21.

And in 2018 it was named Britain in Bloom’s best coastal village after going forward to the UK final.

Wendy added: “Because it was a virtual event this year I had the volunteers gathered at my house and we were watching it online.

“We were thrilled to get the best coastal village and another gold award.

“But no-one expected it when they announced the rosebowl – we were so surprised and absolutely delighted.

“It is great for East Haven and for Angus.

“And it’s a great testament to all the hard work that people have put in.

“We have put an enormous effort into trying to re-engage volunteers after the pandemic.

“Hopefully this will encourage even more people to get involved,” said Wendy.

The group recently received a special addition to the community gardens from the Tree of Trees Queen’s platinum jubilee sculpture created outside Buckingham Palace.

And the group won another boost on Monday when it received money from the Carnoustie Links community benefit fund

The cash will be used to improve the local toilets.

Courier country successes

The Beautiful Scotland theme for 2022 was the Year of Stories.

Judges visited the Angus village on a sun-kissed day in August.

This year’s competition also brought recognition for other Courier country communities.

Blairgowrie & Rattray in Bloom won the Garden for Life biodiversity award.

And there was double success for Growing Kirkcaldy with the VisitScotland award for tourism as well as the BID, town centre and city centre trophy.

Bonnie Dundee and Kinnesswood in Bloom each won gold awards.

Broughty Ferry was given a silver gilt prize and Ardler Environmental Group received a certificate of recognition.

Beautiful Scotland runs the competition alongside the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

A total of 46 entrants, from 18 local authority areas, were congratulated for their efforts to support and enhance their local communities, encouraging biodiversity and contributing to climate action.

And Scottish success brings the chance of Britain in Bloom glory.

“We would be keen to enter the Britain in Bloom finals next year,” she added.

“Next year is our tenth year so it would be a great thing to be involved and hopefully do well.”

Barry Fisher, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, encouraged others to get involved.

He said: “We’re in a climate and nature emergency, but we know that communities across Scotland have been working tirelessly to protect and enhance their neighbourhoods, reconnecting with the environment and their communities, and rebuilding after the challenges that the lockdowns posed.

“Beautiful Scotland provides us with such a wonderful opportunity to recognise all the excellent work being done, and to celebrate with, and thank everyone who is keeping Scotland beautiful.”