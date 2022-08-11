Sun has got its hat on for Beautiful Scotland judging on Costa del Courier Country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sun has got its hat on for Beautiful Scotland judging on Costa del Courier Country

By Graham Brown
August 11 2022, 5.22pm
Beautiful Scotland judges were given a tour of the village by East Haven Together committee members. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Beautiful Scotland judges kept the sun cream handy for a day on the coast of Dundee and Angus.

The popular competition has returned to top form after a pared back couple of pandemic years.

So everything was in full bloom in Broughty Ferry and East Haven as they rolled out the red carpet on Thursday.

And the figure behind East Haven’s record of success says the village showcase is a tribute to locals who gave thousands of hours to the community during Covid.

East Haven Beautiful Scotland judging
Judge Adrian Miles and Anne Bancroft of East Haven Together. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Environmental campaigner Wendy Murray has been lead trustee of the local residents’ group for more than 25 years.

Among its achievements is a remarkable record in the Beautiful Scotland competition.

Busy spell for competition judges

The scheme is administered by Keep Scotland Beautiful, part of the Royal Horticultural Society’s Bloom Federation.

And judging has been taking place in Courier country communities since the start of the month.

In 2021, East Haven Together won the RHS Scotland Award for Overcoming Adversity.

East Haven Beautiful Scotland judging
Judges Sandy Scott and Adrian Miles chat with local resident Dick Kelman. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

It came three years after the group was was one of five group representing Scotland in the RHS Britain in Bloom UK finals.

East Haven Together received a gold medal certificate and won the Coastal (under 12,000) category.

And Wendy was presented with a Community Champion award.

She said: “This is now the ninth year East Haven Together has participated in the Beautiful Scotland campaign.

“For us it is about constantly driving forward improvements and working together to make East Haven a good place to live and visit.

“Since October 2021, volunteers have committed over 2,000 hours which has an economic value of over £30,000.

East Haven Airedale memorial
Judge Sandy Scott pauses at the East Haven Airedale memorial. Pic: Gareth Jennings/ DCT Media.

“We’re delighted to welcome the judges on such a beautiful day.”

This spring Wendy even took on the might of the US Navy over “rancid” waste washed up on the Angus coast.

She blamed sailors taking part in NATO/US Exercise Strike Warrior for throwing containers of rotting food overboard.

What the Beautiful Scotland judges are looking for

There are three main themes – horticultural achievement, community participation and environmental responsibility.

The full range of rewards return for 2022.

Those include the prestigious Rosebowl, category prizes for different sizes of community and discretionary accolades.

And there will be other honours for outstanding performance in biodiversity, tourism, and community involvement.

East Haven Together
Wendy Murray of East Haven Together chats with competition judge Adrian Miles. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Winners will be announced in September.

Some will represent Scotland in the UK-wide RHS Britain in Bloom Finals in 2023.

“Last year the honour was awarded to two groups and this year, East Haven Together aims to be one of the lucky few,” added Wendy.

Juliette Camburn of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “We know that as we emerge from the last two years of restrictions people are eager to reconnect with nature and their communities.

“The Beautiful Scotland groups bring people together to build stronger communities and continue to make a massive difference to Scotland’s environment while having fun at the same time.”

Photographer Gareth Jennings captured more pics of the East Haven judging.

East Haven Airedale memorial
Jack Reid places the Airedale poppy terrier at the East Haven memorial.

 

