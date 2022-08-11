Sun has got its hat on for Beautiful Scotland judging on Costa del Courier Country

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Beautiful Scotland judges kept the sun cream handy for a day on the coast of Dundee and Angus.

The popular competition has returned to top form after a pared back couple of pandemic years.

So everything was in full bloom in Broughty Ferry and East Haven as they rolled out the red carpet on Thursday.

And the figure behind East Haven’s record of success says the village showcase is a tribute to locals who gave thousands of hours to the community during Covid.

Environmental campaigner Wendy Murray has been lead trustee of the local residents’ group for more than 25 years.

Among its achievements is a remarkable record in the Beautiful Scotland competition.

Busy spell for competition judges

The scheme is administered by Keep Scotland Beautiful, part of the Royal Horticultural Society’s Bloom Federation.

And judging has been taking place in Courier country communities since the start of the month.

In 2021, East Haven Together won the RHS Scotland Award for Overcoming Adversity.

It came three years after the group was was one of five group representing Scotland in the RHS Britain in Bloom UK finals.

East Haven Together received a gold medal certificate and won the Coastal (under 12,000) category.

And Wendy was presented with a Community Champion award.

She said: “This is now the ninth year East Haven Together has participated in the Beautiful Scotland campaign.

“For us it is about constantly driving forward improvements and working together to make East Haven a good place to live and visit.

“Since October 2021, volunteers have committed over 2,000 hours which has an economic value of over £30,000.

“We’re delighted to welcome the judges on such a beautiful day.”

This spring Wendy even took on the might of the US Navy over “rancid” waste washed up on the Angus coast.

She blamed sailors taking part in NATO/US Exercise Strike Warrior for throwing containers of rotting food overboard.

What the Beautiful Scotland judges are looking for

There are three main themes – horticultural achievement, community participation and environmental responsibility.

The full range of rewards return for 2022.

Those include the prestigious Rosebowl, category prizes for different sizes of community and discretionary accolades.

And there will be other honours for outstanding performance in biodiversity, tourism, and community involvement.

Winners will be announced in September.

Some will represent Scotland in the UK-wide RHS Britain in Bloom Finals in 2023.

“Last year the honour was awarded to two groups and this year, East Haven Together aims to be one of the lucky few,” added Wendy.

Juliette Camburn of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “We know that as we emerge from the last two years of restrictions people are eager to reconnect with nature and their communities.

“The Beautiful Scotland groups bring people together to build stronger communities and continue to make a massive difference to Scotland’s environment while having fun at the same time.”

Photographer Gareth Jennings captured more pics of the East Haven judging.